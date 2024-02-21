A Caregivers Guide To Dealing With Burnout and Stress

Last February, my spouse and I began caring for his ailing mother from a distance. We were in Texas, and she was in North Carolina. She suffered a stroke while she was caring for her husband, who had stage 4 cancer at the time. We immediately flew out to assess the situation and determine what was needed.

It was a lot, as you can imagine.

We have learned some valuable lessons about providing the right kind of care and avoiding the inevitable fatigue and burnout that can and will happen. Sixty-five million people, 29% of the US population, currently provide care for aging relatives, the disabled, or the chronically ill, so our situation is not unique.

Recognizing Burnout

Identifying the signs of burnout and fatigue is crucial. If you begin to have sleep problems, fluctuations in weight, emotional outbursts, increased physical health issues, increased anxiety, loss of interest in the things you love, and have begun to self-medicate with alcohol or drugs, you could be experiencing burnout without realizing it.

Of course, you may experience symptoms that aren't listed here. You know yourself better than anyone else, and if you begin to notice behavior changes, it's cause for worry.

Tips for Managing Caregiver Stress

Fortunately, there are ways to manage your stress while still allowing you to help your loved ones. To care for others, you first must take care of yourself.

1. Look Into Respite Care

Respite care provides short-term relief for caregivers. This care is usually arranged for an afternoon, a couple of days here and there, or even more frequently during the week on an as-needed basis. Care can be performed at home, in a healthcare facility, or often at an adult care day center. Some health insurance and Medicaid even assist in some cases. Caregivers can locate respite care using the ARCH National Respite Network and Respite Locator to help find the needed services in your area.

2. Seek Professional Counseling

Seeking professional counseling is the most crucial aspect of handling caregiver stress. It is genuinely beneficial whether by yourself or with your spouse or partner. Learning to navigate complex emotions positively during a rollercoaster is critical to successfully avoiding burnout. Counselors specializing in this area will have countless resources and tools to share with you for continued growth and reference. I cannot stress enough how fundamentally necessary that is for your well-being.

3. Don't Be Afraid To Ask For Help

Ask for help and accept when it is offered. This is key to diminishing your stress levels significantly. If unsure what to ask, think about what you need the most, such as traveling to doctor appointments, cleaning your home, arranging pickups and drop-offs for your kids, etc. Prioritize those needs and reach out to your friends and family who have offered to help before. If someone has expressed a willingness to assist, take them up on it!

4. Look for the Silver Lining

There is always a reason for becoming a primary caregiver for your loved one, which usually stems from love and compassion for the one being cared for. Focus on the silver lining of the lessons and love they have shared with you or the knowledge that you are setting a wonderful example for your children. Recalling the positive reasons why you have chosen this journey will sustain you through the more challenging times.

5. Set Realistic Goals

Through our journey, I have discovered that breaking tasks into smaller items is beneficial to maintaining your sanity. I often say, “How do you eat an elephant? One bite at a time.” And that is paramount in a caregiving situation. Prioritize that list of chores that need accomplishing. Follow a daily routine and don’t accept invitations to events that are just not doable. Overextending yourself can result in disaster.

6. Utilize FMLA

Many companies provide their employees with Family Medical Leave, known as FMLA. If you’re lucky to have access to this, do not hesitate to use it. FMLA allows up to 12 weeks a year to care for relatives. Your Human Resources office should be able to guide you on how to take advantage of the benefits.

7. Take Care of Your Own Health

Caregivers notoriously neglect their health when exerting the majority of their energy providing care for others. However, taking care of your health is so critical. Don’t blow off those doctor appointments; remember to get your flu shot and other vaccinations, and take time for some self-care.

8. Advocate For Your Loved One's Needs

Your other family members and friends aren’t mind readers, so don’t expect them to know what is needed instinctively. You have to speak up and advocate for yourself when you feel the stress and anxiety taking over. If you have concerns or thoughts about improving a situation, don’t be afraid to share them diplomatically and honestly. Develop a “divide and conquer” mentality if you benefit from sharing responsibilities with a spouse, partner, or siblings. One handles the financial aspect, while the other handles the medical appointments.

9. Set Boundaries

We are all human and can only do so much. Knowing where your limit is and confidently being able to set boundaries with those around you will help with your overall mental health. Declining invites or saying “no” when asked to do something is okay. Don’t be afraid to do it.

10. Join a Support Group

By joining a support group for caregivers, you surround yourself with others going through the same thing. They can cheer you on, provide a safe place to vent, offer countless hugs and advice, and help you problem-solve, whether you meet in person or online.

11. Use Available Resources

Senior citizens might be eligible for low-to-no-cost services such as home health care, meal delivery, and visiting nurses. A free source I highly recommend using is the National Council on Aging’s (NCOA) BenefitsCheckUp. This online screening tool is an excellent resource for caregivers to see what their loved one qualifies for.

12. Seek Healthy Outlets

There are so many options for finding healthy outlets for a caregiver. Whether it be a safe place to vent, journal, or practicing yoga and meditation, caregivers must have safe and meaningful opportunities to do something for themselves occasionally.

13. Focus on What You Can Do

Perhaps easier said than done when everything may seem overwhelming at once, but it is essential not to lose sight of what can be done rather than what you can’t control. As a caregiver, you will encounter multiple things out of your control on any given day. The key is to let go of those things and concentrate on what you can accomplish.

14. Let Your Employer Know

When faced with short or long-term care of your loved ones, it is important to loop your employer in. I understand the reluctance one might have by involving those at your workplace, but many services and options might be available to you, such as flex-time and a free needs assessment. Not all places of employment offer these resources, but it never hurts to look into them.

15. Adopt a Problem-Solving Approach

Let’s face it: when it comes to dealing with the stress of caring for an ailing loved one, emotions can run high. You can start to suffer from fog-brain, as I call it, and will frequently have a short fuse with those around you. The side effects of caregiver fatigue are real, and they can come fast if you don’t address issues and concerns with a problem-solving approach. Take the time to turn emotional situations into constructive solution-oriented objectives. It will help with your sanity in the long run.

16. Check-In With Your Loved-One’s Doctor

Through my experience, checking in with the doctors caring for my mother-in-law can yield some much-needed assistance. I have learned about many sources I have shared here, such as respite care and safe online places to share my struggles. Your loved one’s doctors understand. They have seen this all before and can provide so much peace and comfort during this time.

17. Practice Acceptance

Practicing acceptance might be the hardest one of all. There are so many questions revolving around your loved one’s illness and subsequent decline, most notably, “Why?” Why did this happen to them? Why does the care fall to me? Why doesn’t insurance cover more? It is okay to acknowledge the negative feelings that arise but avoid the emotional trap of feeling sorry for yourself. Just because you have those feelings does not mean you are a bad person or caregiver.

If you're struggling with your mental health while caring for a loved one, you're not alone. Seek help and community with the Family Caregiver Alliance, which offers services for caregivers, and Caregivers Connect, an online community allowing caregivers and industry professionals to connect and share their experiences. In a mental health emergency, don't hesitate to contact your local crisis services hotline or contact the National Crisis Lifeline at 988.