What the Dickens? The Best Screen A Christmas Carol Adaptations

Historians note that Christmas as we know it, decked with holly, and hung with mistletoe, etc. all came from Charles Dickens.

When Dickens began work on his 1843 novella, A Christmas Carol, he looked to Washington Irving's writing on the American Yuletide for inspiration, weaving the more wholesome version of the festive season into the story of Ebenezer Scrooge, a mean-spirited miser shown the true meaning of Christmas by a trio of ghostly visitors. In the end, it was Dickens’ vision that prevailed, his book, a poetic masterpiece, quickly supplanted Irving’s essays in the popular imagination.

In the 180 years since its first publication, A Christmas Carol has only grown in stature, a timeless classic refashioned endlessly in every form imaginable from grand opera to kids cartoon to cheesy sitcom episode. The number of screen A Christmas Carol adaptations alone – big and small – is astonishing, around 200 at a conservative estimate, stretching back to the very beginning of cinema itself. Below, in chronological order, is a small sample.

Scrooge, or, Marley's Ghost (1901)

Catching tail end of the Victorian era by a whisker (Queen Victoria died the same year), the earliest screen version of ACC would have been seen by people who had read the book when first published sixty years earlier.

A surprisingly ambitious affair, Scrooge not only condensed Dickens’ story to a brisk eight minutes, but it also boasted some highly sophisticated special effects, including Marley’s spectral face superimposed on Scrooge’s doorknocker, cutting-edge stuff back when magic lanterns were still considered pretty nifty.

The Right to Be Happy (1916)

The first feature-length of all A Christmas Carol adaptations, starring and directed by Rupert Julian, a native New Zealander most famous for directing the 1925 Lon Chaney version of The Phantom of the Opera.

Scrooge (1928)

Filmed using the Lee DeForest Phonofilm process, and starring British stage actor Bransby Williams as Scrooge, this short is regarded as the first of all A Christmas Carol adaptations with sound.

Leyenda de Navidad (Christmas Legend) (1947)

The first feature-length Spanish adaptation starred Jesús Tordesillas as William Scrooge and Ramón Martori as Marley’s Ghost (whether Marley’s first name was also changed to appeal to Spanish audiences is not known). Tordesillas went on to appear in several Spaghetti Westerns and as Raimundo in a duo of 1960s Zorro movies.

Scrooge (A Christmas Carol in the U.S.) (1951)

Starring Alastair Sim as Scrooge, Michael Hordern as Jacob Marley, Mervyn Johns as Bob Cratchit, and Hermione Baddeley as Emily Cratchit, director Brian Desmond Hurst’s adaptation, from a script by Noel Langley, is considered by many the definitive of all big-screen A Christmas Carol adaptations.

“Watching most versions,” wrote Donald Clarke in the Irish Times, “the viewer is tempted to punch happy Scrooge. Here we yearn to share a sherry with the newly jolly rogue.” Entertainment Weekly’s Leah Beth Reisman was more succinct: “Other Christmas Carols need not apply.”

Mister Magoo's Christmas Carol (1962)

Hilariously half-blind Mr. Magoo (voiced by Jim Backus) plays Scrooge in a stage production of A Christmas Carol. A Christmas special of the popular animated TV series, it featured songs by Jule Styne and Bob Merrill, lyricist and composer for Barbara Streisand's musical Funny Girl (Styne also wrote the Christmas classic “Let it Snow, Let it Snow, Let it Snow”).

The Odd Couple “Scrooge Gets an Oscar” (1970)

Felix (Tony Randall) and his poker-paying chums appear as Dickens characters in a dream after Oscar (Jack Klugman) refuses to play Scrooge in a children's production of A Christmas Carol.

Scrooge (1970)

A so-so musical version starring a miscast Albert Finney as Scrooge and the great, not-in-any-way-miscast Alec Guinness as Marley’s Ghost.

The Six Million Dollar Man “A Bionic Christmas Carol” (1976)

Steve Austin (Lee Majors) uses his bionic powers to persuade grouchy NASA contractor Mr. Budge (Ray Walston) to change his miserly ways. In one scene, Majors visits a toy shop with Steve Austin action figures clearly visible on the shelves. Despite this, Six Million Dollar Man dolls failed to crack the top ten toys of 1976, whereas Bionic Woman Wrist Radios did.

The Stingiest Man in Town (1978)

A made-for-TV animated musical starring Tom Bosley (Happy Days’ Mr. C.) as the narrator and Walter Matthau as Scrooge. Pleasingly, animators drew the character of Scrooge to physically resemble Matthau.

Mickey's Christmas Carol (1983)

A Disney featurette with Scrooge McDuck – who else? – as Ebenezer Scrooge, Mickey as Bob Cratchit, Goofy as Jacob Marley, and Donald Duck as Fred, Scrooge’s cheery nephew (in real life, of course, Donald actually was Scrooge McDuck’s nephew!)

A Christmas Carol (1984)

Among the most faithful A Christmas Carol adaptations, with an Emmy Award-winning performance from George C. Scott as Scrooge, and a supporting cast including David Warner, Susannah York, and Edward Woodward as the Ghost of Christmas Present, this made-for-TV special rivals the Alastair Sim version for the ACC top spot. Clive Donner, editor on the 1951 film, directed.

Scrooged (1988)

During the making of a TV version of A Christmas Carol starring Olympic gymnast Mary Lou Retton, a cynical producer (Bill Murray, on misanthropic top form), is shown the error of his ways by a trio of ghosts lead by New York Dolls frontman David Johansson. Funny, clever, and ultimately aglow with yuletide cheer, this is the benchmark for all A Christmas Carol parodies.

Blackadder's Christmas Carol (1988)

The kindly Ebenezer Blackadder (Rowan Atkinson) is transformed into a selfish, ill-mannered oaf after a visit from the Spirit of Christmas (Robbie Coltrane, Harry Potter’s Hagrid). An inspired seasonal spin-off from much-loved historical sitcom Blackadder.

Mr. Belvedere “A Happy Guys Christmas” (1989)

Cast as Scrooge in a community production of A Christmas Carol, the snooty Brit butler (Christopher Hewett) installs himself as director only to storm off in a huff. He’s then visited by the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future, for some reason.

The Muppet Christmas Carol (1992)

A splendid, heartwarming musical version that Muppetfies the storyline (the rubber chicken factory is absent from the book, for instance) but remains remarkably close to Dickens in spirit. A straight-faced Michael Caine stars as Scrooge, with Kermit as Bob Cratchit, Robin as Tiny Tim, Gonzo as Charles Dickens, and a host of familiar fuzzy faces in support.

Ms. Scrooge (1997)

Made for TV movie starring Cicely Tyson as Ebenita Scrooge, the mean-spirited manager of a loan company, and Soap star Katherine Helmond as the ghost of her dead business partner Maude Marley.

A Christmas Carol (1999)

Patrick Stewart’s celebrated one-man stage show arrives on screen with state-of-the-art digital effects and a full supporting cast. Stewart (playing Scrooge, naturally) was nominated for a Screen Actors Guild award for his performance.

A Diva's Christmas Carol (2000)

In this VH1 original Vanessa L. Williams stars as stony-hearted singing star Ebony Scrooge who gets all nice after visitations from three Christmas spirits, played by Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas, Kathy Griffin, and, slightly weirdly, Duran Duran bassist John Taylor.

Aqua Teen Hunger Force “Cybernetic Ghost of Christmas Past from the Future” (2002)

A fairly straight-up A Christmas Carol parody, with a time-traveling cyborg returning Aqua Teen neighbor Carl Brutananadilewski (Dave Willis) to his childhood, gets derailed by a robot war. Not, when all said and done, terribly Dickensian.

Bah, Humduck! A Looney Tunes Christmas (2006)

Daffy Duck plays Scrooge, Bugs Bunny the narrator. Enough said.

A Christmas Carol (2009)

A hyperactive motion-capture version stars Jim Carry as Scrooge, Gary Oldman as Bob Cratchit, and Colin Firth as Fred. The animation is dazzling in its way, but there’s nothing new story-wise, and director Robert Zemeckis obviously didn’t learn anything from his previous mo-cap Christmas movie, 2004’s distinctly creepy The Polar Express.

Doctor Who: A Christmas Carol (2010)

The Doctor (Matt Smith) must rescue companions Amy (Karen Gillan) and Rory (Arthur Darvill) from a doomed space liner. But the only way to do it is by altering the past of obstinate old miser Kazran Sardick (Michael Gambon) who is in no mood to change his miserable ways. An inventive and highly atmospheric take that, one strongly feels, Dickens would have fully endorsed.

A Christmas Carol (2012)

The digital adaptation starring Vincent Fegan as Scrooge was released globally online at 12:01 am on January 1, 2012, thus becoming the first new production of a Charles Dickens work in his bicentennial year.

Epic Rap Battles of History “Donald Trump vs. Ebenezer Scrooge” (2013)

Scrooge rap battles the Mango Mussolini (as Jacob Marley), J.P. Morgan (as the Ghost of Christmas Past), Kanye West (as the Ghost of Christmas Present), and the Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come, sadly not embodied by either Elon Musk or Marjorie Taylor-Greene.

Be Cool, Scooby-Doo! “Scroogey Doo” (2017)

Scooby and Co. travel back to Victorian London to aid Ebeneezer Scrooge, who claims he’s under attack by the ghost of his old business partner Jacob Marley and that more ghosts are on the way. The only surprise here (apart from the real culprit not being the owner of the old amusement park) is that it took the gang this long to get around to an A Christmas Carol episode.

A Christmas Carol (2018)

Another highly acclaimed one-man show, this one by Dickens aficionado and supreme acting talent Simon Callow, hits the screen. Produced by the BBC, the script adapted a version of A Christmas Carol performed live by Charles Dickens himself.

A Christmas Carol (2019)

Ultra-dark three-part BBC miniseries written by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight, and starring Guy Pearce as a truly loathsome Scrooge, a man haunted as much by his own inner demons as by the terrible trio of Christmas spirits that invade his home.

The fine supporting cast includes Andy Serkis as the Ghost of Christmas Past, Charlotte Riley as the Ghost of Christmas Present, Stephen Graham as Jacob Marley, Joe Alwyn as Bob Cratchit, Jason Flemyng as the Ghost of Christmas Future, and Vinette Robinson as Mary Cratchit.

Spirited (2022)

An unrestrained musical comedy told from the perspective of the ghosts, with Will Ferrell as the Ghost of Christmas Present and Ryan Reynolds as Scrooge stand-in Clint Briggs, an arrogant and seemingly irredeemable media consultant. Very much all-singing, all-dancing it’s the kind of movie some people will love to death, and others will emigrate to avoid.