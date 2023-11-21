A Country Going Vegan: The 25 Most Vegan-Interested States Revealed

There are all sorts of reasons people decide to go vegan, from environmental issues to health consciousness. More people than ever are adopting a vegan diet, but some places in the U.S. are embracing veganism more than others. Check out the 25 U.S. states that are looking into veganism more and deciding to ditch animal protein and byproducts.

These rankings are based on Google search analytics concerning the vegan diet and vegan recipes. Even if not everyone who researched veganism went fully vegan, it showcases how people in each state are exploring different diet options. For your information, North Dakota and South Dakota came in last, ranking 49th and 50th, respectively.

1. Oregon

Oregon ranked number one with 106 vegan-related searches for every 100,000 searches. People in Oregon, especially Portland, are likely embracing veganism because it’s common in the area. With many vegan dining options, it’s one of the easiest places to adopt this diet.

2. Hawaii

Hawaii comes in at number two with 102 vegan-related searches per 100,000 searches. While more people in Oregon may be interested in veganism, Hawaii is one of the top-ranked places for vegans because of its diverse and vegan-friendly dining options.

3. New York

While plenty of places in New York are not vegan, there are so many restaurants that it’s still easy to find vegan-friendly spots. New York ties for third with Vermont on the list with 97 searches. The area’s diversity is what makes it vegan-friendly.

4. Vermont

Vermont is generally a very environmentally conscious area with people who like to explore new-wave ways of living, which includes going vegan. The vegan dining options in Vermont are plentiful, which is likely why it ties for third with 97 searches.

5. Colorado

Tying for fifth place is Colorado, another location where people like to embrace trends and practice holistic living. They ranked with 94 vegan-related searches per 100,000 searches. There are plenty of vegan options here, and I can attest to the fact that Colorado’s vegan food is delicious.

6. Maine

Like Vermont, Maine can be a very progressive place, so it’s not surprising people in the state are interested in veganism. The northeast state came in fifth/sixth, tying with Colorado, with 94 searches per 100,000. It’s easy to find vegan-friendly restaurants in the state.

7. Maryland

Tying for seventh and eighth place is Maryland, so it seems not all residents are dedicated to eating the crab the region is famous for. For every 100,000 Google searches, 92 were related to the vegan diet, showing how Marylanders are exploring vegan options.

8. Massachusetts

Massachusetts is in the same boat as Maryland, with 92 searches. It’s another liberal state that has diverse dining options and is mostly open to new ideas. The vegan restaurant presence is definitely steadily growing in the Bay State and will likely only get bigger.

9. Nevada

Nevada ties with Washington, as they both ranked with 89 Google searches. It’s no surprise that Nevada is happy to embrace veganism because many residents are the active, outdoorsy type, and Las Vegas must cater to people from around the world.

10. Washington

I was a little surprised that Washington didn’t rank higher on this list along with Oregon, but I think it’s because Seattlers love their seafood, which I can understand. They tied for ninth and tenth place with 89 vegan-related searches.

11. Virginia

Virginia came in eleventh place, which I did not see coming. In fact, I wasn’t sure we’d see any southern states on this list because they love their fried chicken and butter down there, which I wholly respect. But with 88 vegan-related searches, people are interested in this lifestyle.

12. Georgia

Another southern state I didn’t think would make the list is Georgia! They took twelfth place with 86 vegan searches per 100,000 Google searches. Again, it’s a little surprising to see southern states so interested in ditching animal proteins and byproducts.

13. New Hampshire

While New Hampshire isn’t southern, they do love their barbecue food, so seeing them on the list is a little unexpected. They came in thirteenth with 84 vegan-related searches. It’s likely that their interest in veganism is influenced by Vermont and Maine’s shift toward the lifestyle.

14. North Carolina

I adore North Carolina barbecue, so I’m shocked to see the state embracing veganism more and more. They ranked with 83 Google searches for every 100,000 inquiries. Some areas of the state are more vegan-friendly than others, so finding vegan food can be easy or hard, depending on the city.

15. California

I am truly dumbfounded that California didn’t rank higher on this list. There are plenty of vegans in California, but according to the analytics, there aren’t many people researching the vegan diet or looking for vegan recipes and restaurants, with only 82 searches.

16. Florida

Florida and Rhode Island are tied with 81 vegan-related searches for every 100,000 Google inquiries. Like North Carolina, the prominence of the vegan diet depends heavily on the city. Orlando, Miami, and Tampa are the top vegan locations.

17. Rhode Island

Tied with Florida is Rhode Island, also with 81 searches for every 100,000. Like Washington, people in Rhode Island love their seafood, which may be why they rank a little lower on the list, but they’re still well into the top half of the country.

18. Arizona

Arizona, especially the city of Phoenix, is one of the most vegan areas in the country, but it seems not that many people are looking for information on veganism. While people may not be searching for veganism that much, with only 80 searches per 100,000, there is an abundance of vegan dining options.

19. Connecticut

Connecticut is another vegan-friendly state with a decent amount of people interested in trying the vegan lifestyle. The state is tied with Delaware, as the analytics show there were 78 vegan-related searches for every 100,000 Google inquiries.

20. Delaware

Delaware shares the 19th and 20th spots with Connecticut, with 78 searches related to veganism. Certain areas in the state have a plethora of vegan-friendly restaurants, so it can be a delicious haven for vegans looking to dine out.

21. Illinois

Veganism is very hot right now in Illinois, especially in Chicago, with more and more people considering a meatless lifestyle. They ranked 21st on the list with 76 vegan diet searches. The state is a leading force when it comes to vegan innovation, so the vegan population will likely grow here.

22. Michigan

I’m not sure why, but I didn’t think Michigan would make it into the top 25, but here they are! The vegan population in Michigan is not huge, but more people are considering the lifestyle, with 75 searches, and the number of vegan restaurants in the state is growing.

23. New Jersey

New Jersey ties with Michigan with 75 vegan-related searches. The interest in veganism in New Jersey is likely influenced by the popularity of veganism in New York, especially in the city. The state isn’t brimming with vegans yet, but more people are considering going meatless.

24. Minnesota

Minnesota takes the 24th spot with 74 vegan diet searches for every 100,000 Google searches. I was surprised to see Minnesota in the top 25, but many are open to and interested in veganism. As you may be able to tell from these rankings, the Northeast and West are the ones embracing veganism, so it’s interesting Minnesota made the list.

25. Pennsylvania

In 25th place, with just 70 vegan-related searches, is Pennsylvania, the home of the cheesesteak sandwich. While they love their cheesesteaks, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh can be progressive areas, and many vegan restaurants are opening up there.

