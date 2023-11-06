A Dreamy Vacation Takes on a New Meaning for Travelers

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, some one in three adults reported not getting enough rest or sleep every day. Sleep is a basic human need critical to well-being, but Americans are sacrificing it.

Additionally, around 50 to 70 million Americans have chronic or ongoing sleep disorders.

“Sleep is really the main way your body restores itself after performing millions of functions throughout the day. When your body systems do not get a chance to recover due to a lack of quality sleep, you can compromise your immunity, energy, mental clarity, and ultimately your longevity, if left unaddressed,” explains Dr. Darshan Shah, CEO and Founder Medical Director of NEXT HEALTH.

In a busy world where it’s hard to switch off, sleep tourism is a growing trend worldwide. Looking ahead to the new year, the number one reason people want to travel in 2024 is to rest and recharge.

How Are Travelers Prioritizing Sleep on the Go?

Hilton’s 2024 Trends Report unveils the top three things travelers do to achieve a good night’s sleep. They listen to music or a podcast, stay with a trusted hotel brand with a consistently good mattress, and use earplugs or headphones. Across the generations, Gen Z is the most intentional about winding down and making small choices throughout the day to impact their sleep positively.

According to the Hilton report, 18% of global travelers admit to packing their own pillows. In response, hotels around the world now offer pillow menus. Rome Cavalieri, A Waldorf Astoria Hotel in Italy, Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah, Conrad Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, Conrad Osaka in Japan, and Hilton London Bankside in the United Kingdom are a few hotels that offer this option.

Also, 10% of global travelers bring a white noise machine, also leading hotels to add this in-room amenity. For example, Novotel, the Accor hotel brand with over 500 hotels in more than 60 countries, has partnered with Calm, the number one app for sleep and meditation, to create custom audio content, including options for kids’ bedtime.

“The Magnolia Hotel at Quinta do Lago understands the importance of quality sleep on holiday. Away from familiarities and typical comforts, guests' ability to retreat to their rooms for a restful night's sleep is a top priority to relax and make the most of their holiday,” says Mark McSorley, General Manager. “We partner with SleepHub, a sleep device that uses scientific-based sound technology to aid in falling asleep and improving sleep quality.”

Tranquil Travel Options From A to Zzz

Travel experiences that help create healthy sleep strategies for long-term well-being are booming, offering people the skills and tools to reboot their sleep schedules. From short services to multi-day retreats, travelers' recharging options continue to grow.

“Our recent survey has underscored a salient truth. Most campers actively seek a reprieve from their routinely stress-inducing environments and perceive camping as a sanctuary to recharge mentally and physically,” says Erin Stender, CMO of Campspot. “Ninety-three percent of those polled believed that camping provides distinct mental refreshment compared to other travel as campgrounds are conducive to deep, restorative sleep away from the pervasive buzz of urban settings.”

Scottsdale, Arizona, already known as a top wellness destination with world-class resorts, luxe day spas, a tranquil national environment, and an abundance of wellness activities, is also the place to catch up on your z's. They have more than 70 programs dedicated to sleep, at various price points.

Skyscanner’s Travel Trends 2024 Report showed that 44% of people need a sleep retreat in 2024, and luckily, they have many options around the globe. For example, Castle Hot Springs in Arizona offers a three-night sleep retreat in February and June headed by Harvard Medical School’s Dr. Rebecca Robins.

Travelers can also head to Sri Lanka for the 5-day Deep Sleep Ayurvedic Program at Anantara Peace Haven Tangalle Resort. Based on the centuries-old Ayurvedic tradition, this retreat is under the expert guidance of a dedicated Slumber Guru.

“Sleep is one of the essential connections between our hotels and our guests,” said Bob van den Oord, Regional Vice President, Langham Hospitality Group. “There is a direct link between guest sleep quality and their happiness with their hotel. Each of our hotels across the world has embraced Sleep Matters by Chuan and is introducing their own packages and local elements to delight our guests.”

Are Americans Finally Waking up to the Importance of Rest?

According to the Skyscanner report, in the last two years, the number of people searching online for sleep retreats and asking what they are has increased. Additionally, almost 50% of US travelers are more mindful of their sleep health today compared to a few years ago.

“In recent years, we've seen a noticeable uptick in sleep tourism requests among our clients, with travelers now actively selecting hotels that offer enhanced sleep amenities. Some are even planning trips with a primary focus on wellness and sleep improvement,” says Dasha Westerfield, a travel advisor at River Oaks Travel, a Virtuoso agency in Houston, Texas.

“We're witnessing a remarkable shift towards more comprehensive sleep amenities and immersive sleep wellness programs,” she explains. “For instance, Six Senses Resorts now provides multi-day sleep wellness programs meticulously designed to analyze current sleep patterns and enhance the quality of sleep. Additionally, hotels such as The Little Nell, Carillon Miami Wellness Resort, and Rancho Valencia have embraced innovative technology like the Bryte smart mattress, which uses AI to adapt to your movements and ensure a better night's sleep.”

Westerfield concludes, “This evolution reflects a growing awareness of the importance of sleep in the well-being of travelers and the fact that travelers are increasingly prioritizing sleep as an essential component of their overall wellness.”

This article was produced by Media Decision and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.