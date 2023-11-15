A Gwyneth Paltrow Ski-Trial Musical Set to Debut on London Stage

Gwyneth Goes Skiing — a musical based on the 2023 legal trial involving Gwyneth Paltrow and retired optometrist Terry Sanderson — debuts at Pleasance London Main House Cabaret in December.

In January 2019, Paltrow and Sanderson collided on a ski slope in Park City, Utah. Anderson sued Paltrow for allegedly causing permanent traumatic brain injury; Paltrow countersued, claiming that Anderson collided with her. The jury found Paltrow not at fault and awarded her $1 in damages.

The official description for Gwyneth Goes Skiing reads: “She’s the Goop-founding, Door-Sliding, Shakespeare-in-Loving, consciously uncoupling Hollywood superstar. He’s a retired optometrist from Utah. In 2016, they went skiing. On the slopes of Deer Valley, their worlds collided, and so did they – literally. Ouch. Seven years later in 2023, they went to court. Double ouch. This is their story. Kind of. Not really. But also, it’s at Christmas.”

The musical stars Linus Karp as Gwyneth Paltrow and Joseph Martin as Terry Sanderson. According to Deadline, Gwyneth Goes Skiing features original music by Leland (RuPaul’s Drag Race, Cher’s Christmas, Troye Sivan’s Something to Give Each Other).

Gwyneth Paltrow Claimed That Terry Sanderson Overstated His Injuries and Tried to Exploit Her Wealth and Celebrity

As reported by Deadline, “The play will be based around the events of Paltrow and Sanderson’s high-profile legal case, which began in March. Sanderson, a 76-year-old retired optometrist, filed the suit against Paltrow, alleging that the Shakespeare in Love actress caused a violent collision that left him seriously injured on the ground while she and her entourage continued their descent down the slopes.

“Sanderson initially sued for $3 million, but after that suit was dismissed, he amended his claim and is now seeking $300,000. Paltrow filed a counterclaim, seeking legal fees and $1 in damages. The Oscar winner alleged that Sanderson was overstating his injuries and trying to exploit her wealth and celebrity. Paltrow was ultimately found not liable for the crash.”

After the jury found in favor of Gwyneth Paltrow, the Oscar-winning actor posted on Instagram: “I felt that acquiescing to a false claim compromised my integrity. I am pleased with the outcome and I appreciate all of the hard work of Judge Holmberg and the jury, and thank them for their thoughtfulness in handling this case.”

Following the verdict, Sanderson told reporters that Paltrow walked up to him and whispered, “I wish you well,” so expect a full musical number titled “I Wish You Well” in Gwyneth Goes Skiing. Later, Sanderson reportedly said that his lawsuit “wasn't worth the trouble.”

Gwyneth Goes Skiing will play at London’s Pleasance Theatre December 13-23. According to Variety, audience members will play members of the jury.