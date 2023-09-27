A Legacy ‘Star Wars’ Character Returns for ‘Ahsoka’ Episode 7

A legacy Star Wars character from the original trilogy made a surprise appearance on episode seven of Ahsoka. The Disney+ series starring Rosario Dawson as the titular character featured Hayden Christensen reprising his role as Anakin Skywalker earlier in the season.

(Spoiler alert: stop reading now if you don't want to know details about episode seven of Ahsoka.)

The first season of Ahsoka treats Star Wars fans with the live-action debuts of several characters previously only seen in animated form, including Lars Mikkelsen as Grand Admiral Thrawn, Eman Esfandi as Ezra Bridger, Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla, and Clancy Brown as Ryder Azadi. Hayden Christensen also reprises his role as Anakin Skywalker in the World Between Worlds, an appearance by a big-screen Star Wars actor that thrilled fans. The penultimate episode, titled “Dreams and Madness,” brings back a beloved character from the original Star Wars trilogy.

Anthony Daniels Reprises His Role as C-3PO on Ahsoka

In a scene in which General Hera Syndulla pleads her case before a New Republic council, C-3PO pops in to lend his support. As reported on Yahoo Entertainment, “It turns out C-3PO — once again voiced by Anthony Daniels — was there ‘on behalf of Senator Leia Organa,' also known as Princess Leia to the casual fan. With this series taking place after the events of Return of the Jedi, Leia was now serving as a senator and leader of the Defense Council within the New Republic.” The golden protocol droid fluent in “six million forms of communication” has appeared in every single Star Wars movie, but his Ahsoka cameo marks his first speaking role in any live-action Disney+ series. Entertainment Weekly reminds readers that C-3PO did indeed appear in the background of an Obi-Wan Kenobi episode, but the “Dreams and Madness” episode is the first time we hear Daniels' distinctive voice on a Disney+ Star Wars series.

“Dreams and Madness” is a battle-riddled episode that leaves Ahsoka, Sabine, and Ezra in danger of getting marooned in a galaxy even farther away than the one where the rest of the Star Wars saga takes place. Christensen again appeared as Anakin Skywalker, but this time he appeared as a holographic recording that Ahsoka revisited for training purposes and — much like the viewers — nostalgic reasons.

Senator Xiono called C-3PO a “mere droid” and Chopper was ready to send him to the upper room lmao. #Ahsoka pic.twitter.com/MUSPs0FEfX — J2 (@theprimetimeman) September 27, 2023

The season finale of Ahsoka drops on Tuesday, October 3 at 9 p.m. EST on Disney+.