A Ranking of Richard Pryor Movies for Nonstop Hilarity

The public most often associates Richard Pryor with his stand-up comedy acts and acting performances with fellow comedic actor Gene Wilder. But fans may not realize his comedic genius includes producing and writing films, like co-writing the legendary comedy Blazing Saddles. He didn't shy away from his struggles with addiction, sobriety, and illness, which likely affected some of his films and film choices.

Pryor sadly passed away in 2005 but left a legacy of classic Richard Pryor movies…and some forgettable ones. Find both here, and explore a once-in-a-generation talent.

1. Richard Pryor: Live on the Sunset Strip (1982)

Produced by Pryor and co-written with fellow actor, writer, and stand-up comedian Paul Mooney, Richard Pryor: Live on the Sunset Strip deeply delves into his life, including his struggles with drug addiction and the freebasing incident that nearly killed him. Instead of avoiding the subject altogether, Pryor used self-deprecating humor to talk about an otherwise serious topic openly.

The comedian jokes that he set himself on fire when he mixed two types of milk together, and the mix blew up. Only Richard Pryor could poke fun at his own substance abuse history and keep audiences in stitches. It's a comedy masterclass with the comedian at his finest.

2. Lady Sings the Blues (1972)

In this biopic drama about the tragic life of jazz singer Billie Holliday , starring Diana Ross, Pryor portrays the doomed Piano Man. In the film, he's the musician who helped Holliday at the start of her singing career, but their shared battle with addiction led to his untimely demise.

Pryor gives a heartbreaking and haunting portrayal of the musician. In some respects, his role in Lady Sings the Blues paralleled his off-screen life since he, too, struggled with a serious drug problem during that same period. Though Diana Ross scored an Oscar nomination, audiences should also remember Lady Sings the Blues as one of the great Richard Pryor movies.

3. Silver Streak (1976)

Pryor first partnered with Gene Wilder in the comedy Silver Streak, introducing one of the funniest duos since Laurel and Hardy. Pryor plays Grover Muldoon, a car thief who unwittingly becomes mixed with Gene Wilder's character, George Caldwell, who's mistaken for a killer aboard a train called the Silver Streak.

Grover and George go to creative lengths to evade the police, including a now cringe-worthy scene of Wilder's character in blackface. That scene couldn't be filmed with today's sensibilities, but Pryor and Wilder still deliver comedic gold.

4. Stir Crazy (1980)

Pryor's second highly successful partnership with Gene Wilder occurred in this smash hit movie about their characters, Harry and Skip, wrongly convicted of a robbery and sentenced to years in prison. They eventually win their freedom in a most unorthodox but amusing manner.

The undeniable chemistry between the two actors kept the laughs coming from start to finish. Stir Crazy, filmed during the height of Pryor's drug addiction, became one of his best performances on the big screen. Released in the winter of 1980, by the spring of 1981, the movie had a box office haul of $100 million dollars.

5. The Bingo Long Traveling All-Stars & Motor Kings (1976)

In this raucous comedy about former All-Black League players who establish a separate team from the segregated, all-Black baseball organization, Pryor plays Charlie Snow, a player determined to break Major League Baseball's (MLB's) color barrier.

Snow adopts the personae of a Cuban named Carlos Nevada and Native American Chief Takahoma, in his attempts to enter the MLB. Pryor's highly spirited role in the film disguised his off-screen problems with substance abuse and troubled personal relationships.

6. The Wiz (1978)

Based on the 1974 Broadway musical, The Wiz became an instant modern-day classic with its retelling of The Wonderful Wizard of Oz with a Black cast, including Diana Ross, Michael Jackson, and Nipsey Russell. Pryor played Herman Smith, an ex-politician masquerading as The Wiz, who tricks Dorothy and her friends into killing Evillene, the Wicked Witch of the West.

Though the movie received a mixed response upon its release, it's enjoyed a devoted cult following that exists even to this day, especially with adults who watched the film growing up. The stage version of The Wiz, revived in 2023, returns to Broadway in 2024.

7. Greased Lightning – Wendell Scott (1977)

Pryor plays the title role in this biopic about Wendell Scott, the first Black man to win a NASCAR race. Scott overcame numerous obstacles, including Jim Crow -era segregation, to become a NASCAR champion and future racing Hall of Famer.

Despite his personal struggles, Pryor's vivacious personality perfectly captures the qualities to make audiences cheer on the driver who broke barriers and became an American racing legend in his own right. Scott also paved the way for other Black NASCAR drivers, like two-time champion Bubba Wallace.

8. Which Way Is Up? (1977)

Fresh off his success with Greased Lightning, Pryor made a head-scratching choice to star in Which Way Is Up? He portrays three characters in this attempted farce that struck a sour note with critics. Pryor plays Rufus Jones, his son Leroy Jones, who simultaneously juggles relationships with his wife and girlfriend, and Reverend Lenox Thomas, who has an extramarital relationship with Leroy's wife, Annie Mae, impregnating her.

With its interesting but complex storyline, Which Way Is Up just missed the mark and did little to help Pryor's career, but the comedian quickly rebounded with movies like The Wiz (1978) and Stir Crazy (1980).

9. Bustin' Loose (1981)

A softer but no less vulgar side entry in Richard Pryor's movie about a group of disadvantaged kids features prominently in this movie. The comedian plays Joe Braxton, an ex-con tasked with driving the bus the kids ride in, but discovers he can connect with and mentor them along the way.

This feel-good film departs from Pryor's other movies with its sentimentality, but it's the last acting role for which he received widespread praise, aside from his standup comedy films. When Pryor started to live a sober life and his health began to fail in the coming years, the frequency and quality of his films visibly diminished.

10. Car Wash (1976)

During a single day in the lives of a group of workers at a California car wash , they meet an assortment of strange and interesting people, including Pryor's insincere Daddy Rich, a prosperity preacher in a gold Lincoln limousine whose faith starts and stops with the almighty dollar, even though that means taking it from the working classes. Pryor plays a caricature of a familiar persona in this iconic role for maximum laughs.

A hit both critically and commercially on release, today film historians cite Car Wash as a milestone film for both African-Americans and LGBTQ people, as it features both a Black revolutionary character (Bill Duke) and a flamboyant, militant queer liberationist (Antonio Fargas).

11. Some Kind of Hero (1982)

Pryor plays Eddie Keller, a former Vietnam prisoner of war (POW) who struggles to transition back to civilian life and earn a living. Veterans Affairs won't help him; his wife left him, his mother suffered a stroke, and he can't land a job. Once Eddie feels out of options, he decides to rob a bank. Like everything else in his life, the plan goes south, but he manages to come out on top.

Pryor seems to have lost some of the sidesplitting humor he had in movies filmed during the more tumultuous phases of his life. However, he received praise for highlighting the experiences many veterans face once they return home from deployment and trying to navigate a society that's left them behind.

12. Harlem Nights (1989)

By day, Sugar Ray operates the neighborhood candy store. After hours, he runs an illegal craps game that puts him in contact with some shady characters. While not the best of Pryor's films, it brought together an almost entirely Black cast and three generations of Black comedy legends: Redd Foxx, Pryor, and Eddie Murphy

This film became one of the last times he was seen on screen in relatively good health. Harlem Nights also marked the last major motion picture for Foxx, who died two years later.

13. Blue Collar (1978)

This drama examines the sometimes divisive, controversial practices of auto workers' unions. Pryor plays Zeke Brown, an auto worker in debt to the IRS. Enticed by the lucrative offers from the corrupt, murderous union bosses, Zeke sells out his union members for a promotion and more money.

The movie features a grim but powerful performance by Pryor, and it received high praise from critics. However, behind the scenes, the three main actors (Pryor, Harvey Keitel, and Yaphet Kotto) didn't get along, leading to on-set tensions. In one incident, Pryor, allegedly in a drug-fueled fit of anger , pulled a gun on director Paul Schrader after the actor and his bodyguards assaulted Keitel, and Schrader intervened to break it up.

14. Brewster's Millions (1985)

In this version of George Barr McCutcheon's 1902 novel, to receive a $300 million inheritance, Montgomery Brewster (played by Pryor) must spend $30 million in 30 days. His efforts to spend a large fortune in a relatively short time have humorous moments, but they're less than audiences usually expect from the comedian and co-star John Candy.

Overall, Pryor's outsize talent seems oddly confined, and he lacks the energy of his previous outings. In the years after he began sober living, he appeared much more subdued and less spontaneous onscreen. Plus, the roles he selected didn't maximize his talent and energy.

15. Moving (1988)

When a transportation engineer loses his job and has to trek his family halfway across the country to relocate for a new job, problems naturally occur with the moving process and the movers. However, for Pryor's character, Arlo Pear, the outlandish issues he encounters have the potential for big laughs but mostly miss their target.

Pryor shot this film after being diagnosed with MS, and unfortunately, it became clear his former method of comedic acting had started to change due to his medical condition.

16. Jo Jo Dancer, Your Life Is Calling (1986)

In this biographical movie, Pryor wore many hats: star, producer, director, and co-writer. His alter ego, Jo Jo Dancer, a renowned stand-up comedian, sets himself on fire during a drug binge. As he remains comatose due to his severe burns, his spirit recounts Jo Jo's life, pleading with him to stop making bad decisions that only destroy his life and relationships.

Despite the mixed reviews for the film, it's apparent that Pryor came full circle in reconciling his history of addiction and past behaviors that damaged himself and his loved ones and reaching a place of peace with himself.

17. California Suite (1978)

Neil Simon anthology adapted from the play of the same name tells the stories of different visitors at a luxury hotel. Pryor plays one of the husbands of two married couples and friends who vacation together. The harmony between the couples turns to anger, with the men deciding to duke it out in a tennis match.

It's a classic Neil Simon story about relationships, but Pryor comes across as unusually aggressive, which may have reflected his stormy personal life, which included an incident when he shot the car of his then-wife during their estrangement.

18. Critical Condition (1987)

Kevin Lenahan (Pryor), a con man facing charges for a robbery he didn't commit, devises a plan to free himself from custody. He convinces a judge that he's insane and is confined to a hospital for evaluation. After a power outage causes chaos in the facility, he's mistaken for a doctor, which has its share of complications hindering his escape plan.

Critics didn't care for his performance, and viewers could clearly see Pryor's illness affected his once energetic, physical style of acting. It's sad to see the early but drastic changes in his health onscreen.

19. Dynamite Chicken (1971)

Dynamite Chicken isn't a conventional comedy movie. It consists of a series of not-safe-for-work (NSFW) sketches, guest interviews, stand-up sessions commenting on society, and poetry readings, all with observations about pop culture. The cast boasts several prominent names, including folk singer Joan Baez, artist Andy Warhol, and writer Allen Ginsberg.

With 30 different segments, it's surprisingly short, with a total screen time of 76 minutes. If Dynamite Chicken were remade today with the proper direction and a greater sense of cohesion, It would likely resonate with a wider audience. Instead, it's a disappointing outcome of an otherwise promising and unique concept.

20. See No Evil, Hear No Evil (1989)

The third time Pryor and Wilder worked together hit a high note with fans and brought in a decent amount of box office revenue. Pryor plays a blind man opposite Wilder's deaf man, with both witnessing a murder and becoming targets themselves. Despite the warm fan reception, it gets the award for the silliest script of the 1980s.

While it's almost always good to see Pryor and Wilder team up, this movie didn't quite capture the magic of Silver Streak (1976) or Stir Crazy (1980). With Pryor's rapidly deteriorating health, it was among the last films he made before his final acting role in 1997's Lost Highway.

21. Superman III (1983)

Compared to the franchise's first two movies with Christopher Reeve as the superhero, Superman III failed to live up to them. The film, released three years after his near-fatal drug encounter, allowed Pryor to re-establish himself in the second sequel to a blockbuster movie, becoming one of the highest-paid Black Americans in Hollywood.

However, Pryor's casting as computer programmer August “Gus” Gorman criminally wasted his talents in an already dismal motion picture. He admitted he took on the role in part for the outsize salary, but it didn't pay off otherwise.

22. The Toy (1982)

By far one of the worst and most offensive movies ever made, the producers of The Toy misread the room if they thought it would age well. It made money at the box office, but a script about a rich White man hiring a Black man to befriend his son all because the child said he wanted him as a plaything? It's not a good look for anyone connected to it.

It's unclear why Pryor took on this role, but he may have wanted to prove that he still had his flair for comedy after his near-death experience or the studio paid him a salary too good to pass up. Either way, it marks a low point for Richard Pryor movies.

23. Another You (1991)

The fourth and final pairing of Richard Pryor and Gene Wilder ended on a depressing note. Its convoluted plot about mistaken identity, a foiled assassination attempt, and a faked death didn't nearly live up to the duo's previous films, and it painfully showed.