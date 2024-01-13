A Roundup of Disappointing 2023 Movies that Let Audiences Down

Blockbuster hits like Barbie and Oppenheimer dominated the box office. However, 2023 could best be known as the year of bad sequels and tired remakes.

Hollywood had more than its fair share of terrible original films, but the sheer number of sequels and remakes that never should have seen the light of day dominate this list. Meet the disappointing 2023 movies that made viewers revolt.

1. Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey

After the original character of Winnie-the-Pooh entered the public domain in 2022, it, unfortunately, became fair game for creators such as the one who inflicted this atrocity on moviegoers.

A vengeful and homicidal Winnie-the-Pooh and Piglet, angry that Christopher Robin abandoned them, take revenge on him and a group of college students. It's as bad as it sounds.

2. The Flash

As one of the newer entries into the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) , The Flash had a lot of promise on paper, particularly with the success of the television show of the same name on the CW network. But the small-screen magic didn't cross into the big screen, making it a huge summer flop. The off-screen problems with Ezra Miller didn't help. Among disappointing 2023 movies, this one stands out as one of the most troubled and expensive.

3. Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Before The Flash failed at the box office, another DCEU film, Shazam! Fury of the Gods floundered at the box office. The sequel to 2019's Shazam! didn't live up to the success of its predecessor. The continuing story of the teenage boy who transforms into a superhero after saying “Shazam!” didn't interest moviegoers with its bland plot.

4. My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3

The first My Big Fat Greek Wedding proved itself a charming and delightful surprise and box office smash, but the sequel didn't have the same appeal with viewers. Why the talented Nia Vardalos keeps trying to make lightning strike in the same place remains a mystery. The death of Gus, played in the earlier films by the late actor Michael Constantine, leaves too big of a hole to enjoy this flick.

5. Scream VI

The first Scream movie from 1996 became an instant hit and cult classic. After the 2015 death of director Wes Craven, fans didn't have high hopes for the franchise, but the 2022 sequel did well enough to generate this sixth film. It proved popular, but how many times and in how many places can Ghostface kill before it gets hackneyed?

6. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

As a fan of the Indiana Jones films since Raiders of the Lost Ark , it hurts to include this as one of the disappointing 2023 movies, but it deserves the distinction. The story picks up years after 2008's Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull but does little to capture the earlier films' magic and even less to capture the audience's attention.

7. The Last Voyage of the Demeter

It's fine if you've never heard of this movie. Not only did it get completely overlooked in the wake of Barbie and Oppenheimer, it simply isn't a very good or interesting film. Based on Bram Stoker's novel Dracula, the Demeter transported the vampire from Transylvania to London, killing nearly everyone aboard. Where is a movie supposed to go when viewers already know the outcome?

8. Fast X

Despite their formulaic nature and predictable outcomes, as long as the Fast and the Furious films make bank, they'll keep getting made. You would think viewers would tire of car chases, collisions, and explosions, but not, based on the box office receipts. For better or worse, that means audiences can expect a Fast XI in the coming years.

9. Spy Kids: Armageddon

2001's Spy Kids had adolescent appeal to spare with its coolness factor. The subsequent films still appeal to younger viewers, but the plots are getting stale. Developing different scenarios of adolescents secretly becoming spies and saving the world poses a tricky challenge. This film suggests the franchise has run its course.

10. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

The Marvel Cinematic Universe ( MCU ) used to guarantee money in the bank. Their latest movies have not met that expectation since 2019's Avengers: Endgame. Paul Rudd turns in a solid performance as Ant-Man, but Quantumania lacks the humor and chemistry from the previous Ant-Man movies.

11. Magic Mike's Last Dance

The third installment of the Magic Mike film franchise encapsulates what happens when sequels don't do justice to the original film. Magic Mike was fun and original. Magic Mike XXL still has fun moments. Magic Mike's Last Dance lost the endearing qualities of the previous two. In other words, Magic Mike has lost its magic.

12. Expend4bles

Speaking of sequels that failed to live up to the original, Expend4bles sadly fits the bill in many ways. Sylvester Stallone hardly appeared in the film, but Jason Statham adequately took over the lead role. Aside from Statham's always reliable action-hero performance, the wooden acting and muddled plot sank this film.

13. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

The rough year for action heroes continues with Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom . Jason Momoa is the perfect actor to play the half-human, half-underwater man. Still, the landlocked storyline didn't fit viewers' expectations of an ocean being. Like The Flash, The Lost Kingdom underwent expensive reshoots and its share of backstage drama. How sad, then, that it landed among disappointing 2023 movies.

14. Pet Sematary: Bloodlines

Stephen King's novel Pet Sematary sort of inspired this return to the titular, poorly spelled cemetery. The 2019 release of Pet Sematary did well enough at the box office to justify a prequel, which tells the story of how a youthful Jud Crandall and his friends uncovered their town's dark secret. A filmmaker has a hard time conjuring up scares when viewers already know the source.

15. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

Audiences know that any Transformers film involves exciting CGI smash and crash scenes, and this version didn't disappoint in that area. Unlike the earlier films, the human characters seemed more like accessories rather than integral to the plot. A movie about robots naturally features robots, but can't the human characters get a little bit of a real storyline, too?

16. House Party

An unnecessary remake of the 1990 classic directed by Reginald Hudlin, the new House Party lacks so many elements the original had, like the late great Robin Harris. Rap duo Kid ‘n Play, the original leads from the 1990 version, made a cameo appearance, but it only underscored the weakness of this film. Even the presence of basketball star LeBron “King” James couldn't save this flick.

17. The Exorcist: Believer

While this sequel to William Friedkin's 1973 opus The Exorcist had plenty of jump scares, this picture still manages to miss the mark. Ellen Burstyn reprises her role as Chris McNeil, but it feels like a half-hearted retread of the inaugural film, just with some new faces in a different location.

18. 65

If this outing tried to capitalize on Adam Driver's success in the most recent Star Wars trilogy , it didn't even come close. A plot about a space traveler fighting for his life against dinosaurs has potential, but the absence of anything resembling excitement dooms it before the opening credits.

19. The Nun II

Like its predecessor and the related Conjuring series, The Nun II has plenty of frights and jump scares from the start. But how often can a director tell a story of demonic possession before moviegoers lose interest? The gothic setting fits the horror in the story, but Valak the demon is a known quantity.

20. Five Nights at Freddy's

This isn't the first film based on a video game (see Super Mario Bros. ), but it's certainly the most bizarre. To anyone other than an avid video game player, it seems disjointed. The odd mix of comedy and horror doesn't work here, especially since the comedic elements weren't intentional.

21. 80 for Brady

Not every movie wants to win awards, and that's okay, but this comedy doesn't even make it worth the money to watch. Based on a true story, a group of mature women, also football fans, travel to watch Tom Brady and his New England Patriots play in the 51st Super Bowl. It's a lighthearted escapade, but that's about it.

22. The Marvels

No one can deny director and co-writer Nia DaCosta's talents. She proved that with Little Woods and the remake of Candyman, so she doesn't deserve blame for the less-than-stellar box office showing of The Marvels. Her energetic directing and writing style made the characters shine, but the weak plot didn't elevate the film. Like several other disappointing 2023 movies, The Marvels underwent extensive reshoots and retooling, and it shows.

23. The Son

One would think that a movie starring Hugh Jackman, Anthony Hopkins, Laura Dern, and The Crown‘s Vanessa Kirby has the formula for success. Instead, this long, boring melodrama about dysfunctional family dynamics fizzled. Moviegoers want an escape from reality, but viewers try to escape from this film because it feels too much like real life.