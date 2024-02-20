AAA Warns Drivers Not To Trust Their Automatic Rear Braking System

A new study from AAA found that reverse automatic emergency braking systems, while helpful in assisting drivers, cannot replace driver attentiveness behind the wheel. Their research of the safety assist feature determined that it was insufficient for preventing collisions while a vehicle reverses, according to a report from Motor1.

What AAA's Study Reveals

AAA did 40 test runs with four different SUVs (each from a different car maker) and found that only one could avoid collisions with cross traffic. Most disturbing was the rate at which these vehicles hit stationary pedestrians standing behind them. 50% of the time, these SUVs hit a stationary pedestrian. In 10 out of 20 tests, these vehicles struck a child-size pedestrian stand-in, and five of those times the automatic emergency braking system never activated.

AAA used popular small and mid-sized SUVs for their tests: a Hyundai Tucson, Mazda CX-30, Lexus RX 350, and a Volkswagen Tiguan. All vehicles were 2023 models that AAA cites as the most popular in their segment.

How AAA Ran Their Tests

AAA used two different scenarios for their tests. One involved reversing from angled spaces, and the other was reversing from perpendicular spots. The stationary pedestrian test involved a 45-inch tall human figure that the testers positioned around six feet behind the vehicle. The testers also parked a large car to the right of these vehicles.

During the cross-traffic tests, robotic soft-target cars traveling 15 miles per hour stood in for oncoming traffic. The testers had each SUV start reversing while the robotic soft-target cars were 200 feet away, and they made sure that no one used the brake or accelerator during the test so that the safety system would be in total control. Each SUV ran through the tests five times. Only the Volkswagen Tiguan's reverse automatic emergency braking system avoided a collision, and only once in the perpendicular test.

All of the vehicles got into collisions during each angled test. Each SUV's safety system failed to activate the brakes during multiple test runs. The safety systems applied the brakes in just 45% of angled parking test runs while succeeding in 85% of the perpendicular parking test runs. However, the Lexus RX 350's safety system did not engage the brakes on a single angled parking test. All the other SUVs' safety systems activated the brakes during at least one of the angled parking test runs.

Regarding stationary pedestrians, AAA's study showed a 50% chance of hitting a person when they are standing behind one of these SUVs. The Volkswagen Tiguan and the Mazda CX-30 hit the pedestrian in every test while their safety systems failed to apply the brakes twice and thrice, respectively. AAA has released a full breakdown of their findings and testing methods for those interested.