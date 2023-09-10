Aaron Paul Sets The Record Straight on Breaking Bad and Netflix

Emmy award-winning actor Aaron Paul “doesn't get a piece from Netflix” for his work as Jesse Pinkman on Breaking Bad.

The 44-year-old actor revealed that Netflix had not paid him any residuals from the popular show while speaking to Entertainment Tonight Canada at a recent SAG-AFTRA rally, where he was striking alongside former co-stars Bryan Cranston and Jesse Plemons.

Paul said: “I don't get a piece from Netflix on Breaking Bad to be totally honest, and that's insane to me. Shows live forever on these streamers, and it goes through waves,” he continued. “And I just saw the other day that Breaking Bad was trending on Netflix, and it's just such common sense, and a lot of these streamers, they know they have been getting away with not paying people just fair wage, and now it's time to pony up.”

Netflix is credited with boosting the AMC drama's popularity by making its first three series available to stream ahead of the release of its fourth series on the channel. Breaking Bad became so synonymous with the streaming service that its film sequel El Camino, which starred Paul, was bought by the streaming giant and released as a Netflix original.

Paul's co-star Bryan Cranston has been seen on several picket lines in New York City and Los Angeles since the SAG-AFTRA strike began in July.

Cranston had some strong words for Disney CEO Bob Iger when he gave a rousing speech in Times Square on July 25th in which he said, “We will not allow you to take away our dignity!”

“We've got a message for Mr. Iger,” Cranston said. “I know, sir, that you look at things through a different lens. We don't expect you to understand who we are. But we ask you to hear us and, beyond that, to listen to us when we tell you we will not have our jobs taken away and given to robots. We will not have you take away our right to work and earn a decent living. And lastly, and most importantly, we will not allow you to take away our dignity! We are union through and through, all the way to the end!”

