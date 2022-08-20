Aaron Rodgers Almost Quit Football to Pursue This Career

After not being able to find a scholarship position in college, Aaron Rodgers almost gave up football to become a lawyer. It's a good thing he didn't, as he ended up signing one of the most lucrative contracts in sports history.

Aaron Rodgers' net worth is sky high, and it's all thanks to his decision to stick with football in college, despite adversity.

Early Life

Aaron Charles Rodgers was born in 1983 in Chico, California. He's a quarterback for the National Football League (NFL) team Green Bay Packers. He is of English, Irish and German ancestry.

His mother is Darla Leigh (née Pittman), and his father is Edward Wesley Rodgers. Edward is Texas-born and played football as an offensive lineman for the Chico State Wildcats from 1973 to 1976 before becoming a chiropractor.

He attended Oak Manor Elementary School after his family moved to Ukiah, California.

When he was ten years old, Rodgers appeared on the front page of the Ukiah Daily Journal for his top performance at a local basketball free throw competition.

His father can take a lot of credit for Rodgers' success. He would regularly throw a football with him and his brothers, Luke and Jordan. He'd also tell them not to drink and to avoid partying in college, or they would limit themselves in sports as he did. Rodgers took this advice seriously.

When Rodgers' family moved to Beaverton, Oregon, he attended Vose Elementary School and Whitford Middle School. He also played baseball in the Raleigh Hills Little League in several positions; shortstop, center field, and pitcher.

High School Football

Rodgers and his family returned to Chico in 1997, with Aaron attending Pleasant Valley High School and laying the groundwork for his football career.

He started at quarterback for two years, garnered 4,421 passing yards, and set single-game records of six touchdowns and 440 all-purpose yards. He achieved a single-season school record with 2,466 total yards in 2001.

In the spring of 2002, he graduated from Pleasant Valley High School, scoring 1310 on the SAT and an A- average.

College Career

Rodgers didn't attract much interest from Division I programs, which he put down to his unimposing physical stature (he was 5′ 10″ and 165lbs).

He wanted to attend Florida State and play under head coach Bobby Bowden but got rejected. His only offer was an opportunity to compete for a scholarship as a walk-on from the University of Illinois, but he declined the invitation.

He considered quitting football to either play baseball or give up entirely on a professional sports career to attend law school after completing his undergraduate degree.

Finally, Butte Community College in Oroville, a junior college about 15 miles (25 km) southeast of Chico, recruited Rodgers to play football.

He was, of course, hugely successful, scoring 26 touchdowns in his first season, and the California Golden Bears head coach Jeff Tedford spotted him.

He went on to play for the team in 2003 and 2004. In 2003, he tied the school season record for 300-yard games with five and set a school record for the lowest percentage of passes intercepted at 1.43%. In 2004, he finished the season with 2,566 passing yards, 24 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. His 66.1% pass completion percentage led the Pac-10.

Rodgers opted to forgo his senior season to enter the 2005 NFL Draft.

What is Aaron Rodgers' Net Worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Aaron Rodgers' net worth is around $200 million. That puts him on a par with Lionel Richie, Dan Bilzerian, Pink, and Jeffree Star.

His annual salary is around $50 million.

How Did Aaron Rodgers Earn His Net Worth?

Of course, Rodgers has earned most of his wealth as a hugely successful football player, but there have been other means of moneymaking in his life. Let's take a look.

Football Player

In 2005, the Green Bay Packers selected Rodgers in the first round of the NFL Draft, and he was the 24th overall pick.

He played backup to Brett Favre for the first three years of his NFL career but became the Packers' starting quarterback in 2008.

In the 2010 season, he won his first and only Super Bowl in Super Bowl XLV when the Packers defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers. He earned the Super Bowl MVP award for his performance in the game.

Rodgers was named Associated Press Athlete of the Year in 2011 and was voted league MVP by the Associated Press in 2011, 2014, 2020, and 2021.

He's only the fifth player to win NFL MVP in consecutive seasons, with the others being Peyton Manning, Brett Favre, Joe Montana, and Jim Brown.

Rodgers has led the NFL six times in touchdown-to-interception ratio, six times in lowest passing interception percentage, four times in passer rating, four times in touchdown passing percentage, three times in total touchdowns, twice in touchdown passes, once in yards per attempt, and once in completion percentage.

He sits in second place on the NFL's all-time regular-season career passer rating list, with a regular-season career passer rating of over 100. He was the first to have that high a rating.

At the same time, he had the highest passer rating, the best touchdown-to-interception ratio, and the lowest passing interception percentage in NFL history throughout the entirety of the 2010s.

Regarding postseason statistics, Rodgers places second in touchdown passes, fourth in passing yards, and sixth in all-time passer rating.

And when it comes to the regular season, Rodgers has the best touchdown-to-interception ratio in NFL history at 4.83. He also has the league's lowest career interception percentage at 1.3 percent and the highest single-season passer rating record at 122.5.

Many notable sportscasters and players consider him one of the greatest and most talented quarterbacks. He's a four-time winner of the Best NFL Player ESPY Award.

Aaron Rodgers' Impressive Resume

He's signed some enviable contracts in his time as a player. In 2005, his first Packers contract saw him agree to a five-year, $7.7 million deal that included $5.4 million in guaranteed money and conditional earnings of up to $24.5 million.

In 2008, he signed a six-year, $65 million contract extension through the 2014 season.

In 2013, Rodgers agreed to a 5-year, $110 million contract extension, which made him the highest-paid player in NFL history.

In 2018, he signed a four-year extension worth $134 million, featuring a $57.5 million signing bonus.

In 2022, he signed another contract extension. It was a 3-year contract (replacing the final year of his existing contract) worth $150.8 million, with $101.5 million guaranteed. It made him the highest-paid player on an annual basis in North American sports history, as it surpassed NBA star Damian Lillard's $49 million contract.

Other Ventures

Aaron Rodgers has a minority stake in the Milwaukee Bucks of the National Basketball Association (NBA). Their most recent success came when they won the 2021 NBA Finals.

Rodgers is a spokesperson for State Farm Insurance and frequently features in their commercials. He's also appeared in Pizza Hut commercials and local Wisconsin-based advertisements.

He's made several appearances on TV, including in a 2013 episode of The Office, a 2019 episode of Game of Thrones, a 2015 episode of Key & Peele, and a cameo as Jeopardy! host for an episode of The Conners.

How Does Aaron Rodgers Spend His Money?

As you would expect of a man with such astonishing net worth, Aaron Rodgers lives a life of luxury.

Real Estate

He owns at least two homes. As well as owning property in Wisconsin (where he lives during the NFL season), he has a $28 million mansion in Del Mar, California. The property has a media room, an underground lounge/games room, three guest bedrooms, a minimalist primary suite with a spa-style bathroom, and a private ocean view deck.

Luxury Cars

Rodgers also owns an extensive collection of luxury cars, including models from brands like Tesla, Ford, Mustang, and Mercedes-Benz.

Charity Donations

He's also very generous and regularly donates his money to charity. Some examples include giving $500,000 to the Barstool Fund to help support small businesses and $1 million to support the 2018 California wildfire recovery efforts.

Other charities Rodgers donates to include the Make-A-Wish Foundation and the Midwest Athletes Against Childhood Cancer (MACC) Fund.

Conclusion

Even at 38, the football money is still rolling in for Aaron Rodgers, and it looks like it will do so for a while.

As an in-demand man, he'll also undoubtedly continue to endorse products and make appearances in other media, so his wealth will likely continue to rise indefinitely.

We wish him well in his future endeavors.

