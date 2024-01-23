AARP CEO: Age Discrimination in the Workplace Getting Worse

If you thought ageism was just a passing trend, think again.

AARP CEO Jo Ann Jenkins says age discrimination in the workplace is only getting worse. The American Association of Retired Persons is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization that aims to help people aged 50 and over decide how they want to live as they age.

Economics of Age

With evidence on her side, Jenkins knits together a solid argument that companies should invest in multiple generations of workers to get the best value from their workforce. “Fifty-six cents of every dollar in the U.S. is spent by someone over the age of 50. These consumers are buying the products being put on the market,” she explained.

In an interview with Barron's, Jenkins despaired that ageism has only worsened since the COVID-19 pandemic. With the boomer generation aging past 65, more and more workers are being subjected to ageism in the workplace or even forced to retire early.

Signs of Ageism

While the U.S. Supreme Court passed the Age Discrimination in Employment Act in 1967, the law hasn't kept employers and hiring managers from choosing younger candidates over their older counterparts to fill all employment levels.

So, what does age discrimination in the workplace look like? It might be as simple as being passed over for a challenging assignment or as complicated as seeing opportunities to learn and grow given to your younger co-workers first, every time.

Other signs that someone discriminates against you may include a team meeting that you're not informed of or overhearing a conversation containing disparaging remarks about workers of a certain age or you specifically.

Fighting Back

It's never good to assume that your workplace is age discrimination-free. And it's not good to believe the opposite, either. There are ways you can combat ageism in the workplace.

Continuing Education: Learning new skills, especially related to your job, is a great way to keep yourself competitive as you age.

Mind Matters: Don't buy into the stereotypes about your age. You are unique and have more to offer than your age may let on. Show up for yourself every day.

Polished Professional: Never look for a reason to take it easy or slack off. Show the same professionalism and determination to succeed as your younger colleagues.

Detailed Dilemma: If you suspect you're a victim of ageism, keep a detailed logbook of conversations, circumstances, and those who may have witnessed such interactions. It may come in handy later.

Who You Know: Keep your network of connections growing. Spend time reviewing and updating your resume, enjoying activities that can further your work, and being proactive in your personal and professional lives.

Ageism Isn't Permanent

If age discrimination is worrisome or flagrantly evident where you work, start looking for a new career path. Eventually, you will land where your age is just a number, and the value you add to a company is worth much more than what someone might earn to overlook your qualifications just because you're an older adult. Work to make your age irrelevant, and it will be.