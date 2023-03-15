Revocation of Abortion Drug in The Hands of Texas Judge

A dispute that could disrupt access to medication abortion and potentially halt its distribution nationwide is being heard by a federal judge in Texas.

To Revoke or Not To Revoke

The case was brought in November by a conservative legal organization representing anti-abortion medical associations. They are challenging the Food and Drug Administration's approval of mifepristone, one of the drugs used to terminate early pregnancies, arguing that the FDA made an error when it accelerated its approval under a regulation that applies to “serious or life-threatening illnesses.”

The medical associations have requested that the FDA withdraw its approval of mifepristone, a decision that could have far-reaching consequences for patients and state healthcare systems. However, the Biden administration has warned that such a step would harm patients who rely on the drug for abortion and further strain already overburdened clinics in states that have imposed abortion restrictions.

U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk, appointed by former President Donald Trump, is presiding over the case. The judge has asked the parties to address several issues during the hearing, including whether the medical associations have the legal standing to sue, whether an injunction would be in the public interest and the regulation under which mifepristone was approved. Each party will have two hours to argue their case.

Bitter Debate

The anti-abortion medical associations challenging the FDA's approval of mifepristone have argued that the agency overstepped its regulatory authority. In their court papers, they claim that the FDA removed safeguards by changing the dosage and route of administration in 2016, and by allowing the pills to be dispensed via mail in 2021, which eliminated the requirement for in-person dispensing.

Justice Department lawyers noted that the 2000 approval of mifepristone was granted four years after the drug manufacturer submitted its application. The manufacturer, Danco, argued that withdrawing FDA approval of mifepristone would not only disrupt the agency's governing authority but also put the company out of business.

The Biden administration contended that serious adverse events associated with mifepristone are rare and that the claims raised by the medical associations are speculative. Removing access to mifepristone, they argued, would cause worse health outcomes for patients who rely on the drug for safe and effective medication abortions. They further noted that patients will still seek legal access to abortion regardless of the court's decision.

Serious Implications

The outcome of the hearing will have significant implications for reproductive rights, particularly in states where access to abortion is already limited. If the FDA is ordered to withdraw its approval of mifepristone, it could have a devastating impact on patients who rely on the drug for safe and effective medication abortions.

U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk, appointed by former President Donald Trump, is expected to issue his decision on the association's request for a preliminary injunction soon after the hearing. A quick appeal to the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit is anticipated. This legal challenge comes after the Supreme Court's decision overturning Roe v. Wade, which has led to more than a dozen states imposing near-total bans on abortion and 14 states limiting access to medication abortion.

