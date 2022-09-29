Abortion Rights Could Decide U.S. Midterm Elections in Democrats’ Favor

Ever since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade earlier this year, reproductive rights have skyrocketed to the top of many voters' lists for important topics to consider in this year's elections.

What's Important to Voters

With six weeks to go before voters head to the polls, the race is only getting tighter and tighter. Republicans looked like they were going to have a landslide victory until the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Republicans had the favor of the public thanks to anger over inflation and general disenchantment where Joe Biden was concerned, but they are now facing a tougher fight.

The Senate will be the toughest race by far. Democrats are still holding onto the hope that the Republican-selected candidates will disappoint voters. The wide array of nominees was mostly selected on the basis of their level of loyalty to former president Donald Trump. Because of the vague criteria, a lot of the candidates are untested and have never even held political office before.

Related: Capitalism Has Led to “Deterioration in Human Welfare,” New Research Suggests

A New Hope

After Dobbs vs. Jackson Women's Health, Democrats have collected a number of electoral victories. Overall, Biden and the Democrats are facing midterms with much greater confidence than they had earlier in the year. However, the Democrat's new lead is dependent on petrol prices staying down and inflation not increasing exponentially as it did earlier this summer. They also need to make sure that voters are not turning their attention to issues that Republicans hold the upper hand in, such as immigration.

Roe vs. Wade's reversal certainly gave the Democrats the opportunity they were so desperately searching for. The hope is that the reversal will motivate and rally the party's base and encourage voters, especially women, to come out to the polls and vote blue in November.

“What the decision did was put in very stark terms, what the consequences of not voting means for Democrats,” says Lara Brown, a political scientist and president of the New Center, a bipartisan policy think-tank in Washington. Fundamentally, Democrats and Democratic women, in particular, feel mobilized around the idea that they have had this choice for 50 years, and now, because of that ruling, that choice is determined by their state laws. And many women are living in states where they no longer have a choice.”

Related: Chase Aims to End Their $5 Billion Credit Card Business, CEO Will Fire Anyone Who Gets in the Way

The Michigan Dilemma

Michigan has put itself in the public eye regarding the reproductive rights debate. The state decided to list abortion separately on the ballot in the state. If voters approve “Proposal 3”, the right to reproductive rights would become a part of the state constitution.

This would overrule a law from 1931 that criminalizes abortion in most cases, including non-consensual situations and incest. Roe vs. Wade stood in the way of that law, as it protected the right to have an abortion, but now that it has been stripped away, the door has been re-opened for the old law to possibly be implemented.

More Articles From the Wealth of Geeks Network:

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.