Celebrities With Scholarly Success: 25 Stars Who Excelled in Academics

by
Joseph Gordon Levitt
Actors have an impressive amount of skill, talent, and charm. Some actors, though, have the brains to back it up and have the college degrees to prove it!

Hollywood is rich in talented, beautiful, and intelligent celebrities. Let’s find out about 25 superstars that are top-tier in their art and have surprisingly impressive college degrees.

1- Gerard Butler

Gerard Butler shutterstock 1331586602 scaled e1676904376267
Image Credit: Shutterstock.

The incredibly handsome and charming Scottish actor is actually an attorney at law. He earned a degree in law from the University of Glasgow but moved to London at 25. Imagine him in a sharp black suit and tie arguing in a court! We’re not drooling; you are!

2- Rebel Wilson

Rebel Wilson shutterstock 1440180737 scaled e1676904402967
Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Rebel recently amazed everyone with her shocking transformation. But losing pounds is not her only talent. The famed comedy star is also a law graduate from the University of New South Wales, which according to her, is an Australian equivalent of Harvard. Impressive!

3- Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

Dwayne Johnson as Frank in Jungle Cruise
Image Credit: Disney Enterprises.

The most electrifying man in sports entertainment has an impressive academic record. The megastar has not one but two degrees in criminology and physiology from the University of Miami.

4- Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian msn
Image Credit: Shutterstock.

In a turn of dramatic events, the eldest Kardashian sibling earned a degree in theatre in 2002. Kourtney is the only Kardashian with a degree at the moment, while Kim is out pursuing her law career through an apprenticeship.

5- Arnold Schwarzenegger

Arnold Schwarzenegger shutterstock 80334643 scaled e1676904456606
Image Credit: Shutterstock.

After entering the limelight as a globally recognized bodybuilder, Arnold put education first by graduating from theUniversity of Wisconsin-Superior in International business and economics. But life had other plans, and he returned to the world of fame with an extraordinary acting career ahead of him.

6- Angela Bassett

Angela Bassett shutterstock 1320560603 scaled e1676904476835
Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Bassett holds a bachelor’s in African-American studies, plus a master’s in fine arts. The term “beauty with brains” seems like it was coined for her!

7- Will Ferrell

will ferrell scaled e1676904501937
Image Credit: NBC Universal.

Will Ferrell graduated in 1990 from the University of Southern California. He majored in Arts of sports information, a subject that was discontinued just eight years after he graduated. Slow claps, Will!

8- Natalie Portman

Natalie Portman shutterstock 284247617 scaled e1676904522826
Image Credit: Shutterstock.

The Black Swan star takes her education seriously. She attended the esteemed Harvard University and graduated with a bachelor’s in psychology. You can even find her published work in scientific journals.

9- Chris Martin

Chris Martin shutterstock 1518832316 scaled e1676904551519
Image Credit: Shutterstock.

The Coldplay lead went to the University College London to earn a bachelor’s in Greek and Latin. According to him, he went to London with just his baggage but met his three future bandmates there, and the rest is history!

10- Carrie Underwood

Carrie Underwood shutterstock 1129097393 scaled e1676904587331
Image Credit: Shutterstock.

The music sensation wasn’t always set on being a singer. She graduated from Northeastern University in 2016 with a degree in mass communications. She would have been a news anchor if American Idol didn’t bring her massive success.

11- Rowan Atkinson

Rowan Atkinson shutterstock 84576958 scaled e1676904605700
Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Although Rowan is famous for playing dumb in his evergreen comical series Mr. Bean, he is an electrical engineer in real life. The actor graduated with a master’s in electrical engineering from Oxford. However, during his education, he participated in writing and performance-based activities and realized his priorities career-wise.

12- Lisa Kudrow

Lisa Kudrow msn
Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Lisa Kudrow stepped into the limelight with her world-renowned role as Phoebe in the super-hit comic sitcom Friends. But acting wasn’t always her career choice. Initially, she graduated with a bachelor’s in biology and planned to help her physician father in his research work.

13- Ken Jeong

Ken Jeong shutterstock 1897316581 scaled e1676904639713
Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Ken Jeong is a licensed physician with an M.D. from the University of North Carolina. However, he later decided that being a doctor was not for him and left practice to pursue a career in comedy.

14- Eva Longoria

Eva Longoria shutterstock 1400982797 scaled e1676904662169
Image Credit: Shutterstock.

The gorgeous “Desperate Housewives” star Eva Longoria has more to her than just good looks. Apart from being insanely talented on-screen, she is an alumnus of the Texas A&M University-Kingsville. She graduated with a bachelor’s in kinesiology – a subject dealing with body motions’ mechanics.

15- John Legend

john legend imdb e1676904920959
Image Credit: IMDb

The esteemed music star studied English as his primary subject at the University of Pennsylvania. He even started a job at a consulting firm but soon realized his passion for music and never looked back. Well, we’re glad he didn’t!

16- James Franco

James Franco shutterstock 501219190 scaled e1676904984864
Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Acting is not the only art form James Franco has mastered. He earned an MFA from the University of Columbia and even went to Yale for a Ph.D. in English. He has authored several short stories, poems, and writings published in various magazines.

17- Jodie Foster

Jodie Foster shutterstock 77485984 scaled e1676904967853
Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Jodie Foster graduated in 1985 from Yale University. Her primary subject was literature, and she even wrote her thesis on the writer Toni Morrison. Foster has “fostered” several other talents, too; one includes fluency in French!

18- David Spade

David Spade shutterstock 104355131 scaled e1676905008306
Image Credit: Shutterstock.

You may know David Spade as the funniest stand-up comedy guy, but his educational background will likely surprise you. The comedian graduated with a bachelor’s in business from Arizona State University. But while pursuing his degree, he took part in several stand-up comedies leading him to his future career path.

19- Gabrielle Union

Gabrielle Union shutterstock 1495410194 scaled e1676905033537
Image Credit: Shutterstock.

The insanely talented and beautiful movie star Gabrielle Union has a bachelor’s in sociology. After graduating from the University of California, she planned on studying law. However, before graduating, she got an offer from a modeling company where she interned during her senior year.

20- Ashton Kutcher

Photo of Ashton Kutcher
Image Credit: Deposit Photos.

The comedic actor Ashton Kutcher has a rather emotional educational background. He studied biochemical engineering at the University of Iowa, where he hoped to develop a cure for his brother with a heart condition.

21- Mayim Bialik

Mayim Bialik msn shutterstock 240512800.jpg
Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Talk of accurate casting! The actress played a genius in the hit sitcom “the big band theory” and has a Ph.d. in real life. Her Ph.D. subjects include a major in neuroscience with minor studies in Jewish and Hebrew. Wow, brainy!

22- Freddie Highmore

The Doctor scaled e1676905107841
Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Not all child stars turn into brats! Some like Freddie Highmore went on to pursue a bachelor’s in Spanish and Arabic in 2014 from Emmanuel College, Oxford. Freddie completed his education after getting major stardom as a child actor. Bravo!

23- Riz Ahmed

Riz Ahmed msn shutterstock 2112724466 scaled e1676905147575
Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Good looks, sharp brains, and extreme charisma – Riz Ahmed is a gift to humanity. The actor graduated with a degree in philosophy, economics, and politics from Oxford University in 2003.

24- Joseph Gordon-Levitt

Joseph Gordon Levitt shutterstock 127535597 scaled e1676905175432
Image Credit: Shutterstock.

As if the 300 Days of Summer star needed anything else to impress the ladies. Joseph graduated with majors in French poetry and history. Le parfait!

25- Brooke Shields

A Castle For Christmas Cast Netflix Brooke Shields Sophie Brown scaled
Image Credit: Netflix.

French has attracted more celebrities than we know. Just like Joseph Gordon-Levitt, the supermodel and actress Brooke Shields went to Princeton and graduated with a bachelor’s in French literature.

Casandra Karpiak is a travel writer and the co-owner of Savoteur. A Toronto native with Danish roots currently residing in British Columbia, her travel writing has been seen on The Associated Press wire, MSN, CBS, NBC, Entrepreneur, 24/7 Wall St, Times Daily, and many more.

You can follow her travel adventures on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

