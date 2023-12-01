15 Acting Attempts That Screamed “Give Me an Oscar”

Some actors disappear into their roles so skillfully that you forget who you’re watching perform. They’re in it for the love of the profession.

Other performers turn in look-at-me! genuinely cringeworthy performances. That might be a distracting mannerism, a funny accent, or the willingness to be made ugly for a role. Why? To get an Oscar, of course!

A popular online film forum member recently asked, “Which acting performances were the most blatantly desperate to win an Oscar?” Other members were ready and willing to answer. Here are 15 examples of what they see as “Gimme the statue, already!” movie roles.

1. Harry Styles in Don’t Worry Darling (2022)

This psychological thriller concerns a company town that might not be as perfect as it seems. One film buff said it was clear that Styles wanted to be seen as a Serious Actor. But this former boy band singer was entirely out of his league compared with costars like Florence Pugh, Chris Pine, and Olivia Wilde. Don’t worry, Harry; many people will still buy your music.

2. Renee Zellweger in Judy (2019)

This biopic focused on the last years of Judy Garland’s life when things weren’t going so well. One fan criticized the lack of Garland’s legendary humor and vitality. They claimed Judy was a melodramatic mishmash of sadness and angst. It worked: Zellweger won the Best Actress Oscar and a handful of other awards.

3. Denzel Washington in The Hurricane (1999)

Washington was nominated for the Best Actor Oscar for playing imprisoned boxer Rubin “The Hurricane” Carter. Some have criticized how the film fictionalized Carter’s life and legal battles. Washington received nearly universal praise for his performance, but at least one forum member thought it was too much.

4. Jared Leto in House of Gucci

Ridley Scott (Blade Runner, Thelma and Louise, Black Hawk Down) directed this overblown and unbalanced film with a terrific slate of actors, including Al Pacino, Adam Driver, Jeremy Irons, and Salma Hayek. What could go wrong? Everything, according to professional critics and forum members. As the untalented but striving Paolo Gucci, Jared Leto wore a ridiculous outfit and spoke with a ridiculous accent that movie fans found irritating and embarrassing. Boof!

5. Charlize Theron in Monster (2003)

The usually glamorous Theron was unrecognizable in this role based on real-life serial killer and prostitute Aileen Wuornos. One forum member claimed that any time a female actor makes herself physically unattractive, it’s only for the Oscar nod. The late film critic Roger Ebert would disagree with that assessment; not only did he call Monster the best movie of the year, he called Theron’s performance one of the greatest in film history.

6. Sean Penn in I Am Sam (2001)

Penn played a single father with a developmental disability who must fight to maintain custody of his daughter. The supporting actors are top-notch, including Dianne Wiest, Loretta Devine, Michelle Pfeiffer, Laura Dern, and Dakota Fanning (in her first role). But critics decried the soggy sentimentality and shallow treatment of a very complex subject, and some movie buffs were outraged by Penn’s performance.

One forum member said the “Give me an Oscar!” vibe was strong with this movie, and the fact that Penn was even nominated was an insult.

7. Gary Oldman in Darkest Hour (2017)

A fat suit, prosthetic makeup, and a cigar turned acclaimed actor Oldman into Winston Churchill. Playing the prime minister in the early days of his leadership, Oldman turned in what some say was the best performance of his career. That’s saying something since Oldman has taken on an impressive variety of roles. (Hint: He’s a member of the Royal Shakespeare Company but has also played everyone from Ludwig von Beethoven to Sid Vicious to Count Dracula.)

Yet some jaded cinephiles can’t help thinking that the movie was explicitly designed to get Oldman the Oscar after decades of brilliant work failed to do so.

8. Jodie Foster in Nell (1994)

Michael Apted (Coal Miner’s Daughter, Gorillas in the Mist, among others) directed this story of an isolated young woman who speaks her own language (based partly on her stroke-disabled mother’s diction). Compared with her usual poised appearance, Foster’s odd mannerisms and unintelligible speech made one commenter feel she’d taken the role solely to get an Oscar. Then again, she already had two, so maybe she liked the script.

9. Jim Carrey in The Majestic (2001)

This romantic drama misfired badly and lost an estimated $49 million. Carrey plays a 1950s screenwriter caught up in the Red Scare, who later suffers amnesia after a car wreck and is embraced by residents of a small town. Before this, Carrey was primarily known for goofy comedy roles; this time, fans think he tried too hard to break the mold.

10. Leonardo DiCaprio in The Revenant (2015)

DiCaprio chewed a ton of scenery (and raw meat) as a rugged, bear-mauled fur trapper out for revenge. He’d been nominated for a Best Actor award five times before The Revenant finally brought home the gold. One commenter thought the film was total Oscar bait and that DiCaprio should have gotten one for his role in Django Unchained instead.

11. Anne Hathaway in Les Misérables (2012)

Based on the novel and the epic stage musical set in 1830s France, Les Misérables had a fabulous cast and meticulous attention to detail. Hathaway played Fantine, a desperate factory worker who resorted to prostitution to support her young child. Some people just flat don’t like Hathaway, though, to the point of creating a twee name for their in-group: “Hathahaters.” She’s too pretty, too perky, too successful, or too something. The joke’s on them, though, because Hathaway won the Best Supporting Actress Oscar for the role.

12. Brendan Fraser in The Whale (2022)

Fraser did indeed win the Best Actor Oscar for his sensitive portrayal of Charlie, a reclusive teacher who struggles with extreme obesity, self-loathing, and grief. Knowing his health is precarious, he tries to form a relationship with the daughter he abandoned years before. Critics believed Fraser’s performance went far beyond merely donning a fat suit; Richard Roeper called The Whale the best film of 2022 and praised the actor’s performance as the best in his career.

However, some viewers considered it just another case of a good-looking actor making himself unrecognizable to win a prize; one commenter called the role “Oscar bait.”

13. Bradley Cooper/Lady Gaga in A Star is Born (2018)

Both were nominated, but neither won the Oscar for this romantic drama directed by Cooper (who also had a hand in the screenplay). Lady Gaga plays Ally, a young singer-songwriter who catches the eye of an older, alcoholic musician (Cooper). One cinephile called both performances harrowing to watch, as well as blatant pleas for Oscar attention. Critics disagreed, praising the film’s emotional depth and the chemistry between the actors; Peter Travers of Rolling Stone called it a modern classic.

14. Will Smith in King Richard (2021)

Smith gained much attention as the screen dad of tennis greats Venus and Serena Williams and won an Oscar for his performance. Some film forum members aren’t fans of that role; two stated he hasn’t done any good work since I Am Legend. No one mentioned his slapping of Oscars host Chris Rock, but everyone remembers it well.

15. Sandra Bullock in The Blind Side (2009)

Bullock did a great job as Leigh Ann Tuohy, a stubborn Memphis matriarch who adopted Michael Oher, a homeless teen, and made it possible for him to become a great football player. The film did big box office and was nominated for Best Picture, which one forum member thought was a joke.

Another member said that Bullock, who turned down the role three times, should have made it four.

Incidentally, the real-life Oher sued Leigh Ann and her husband in 2023, alleging that they created a conservatorship (not a legal adoption), meaning he hadn’t received royalties from either her book or the film.

Source: Reddit.