25 Action-Adventure Games for Beginners

With the increasing popularity of the gaming industry, more and more people become interested every year. These days, games rarely reside within one genre, with one famous example being the action-adventure genre. While the big blockbusters like Assassin's Creed, Call of Duty, or Grand Theft Auto have become household names, those games might not be a good fit for beginners. However, there are many games featuring action-adventure that are a great introduction to this fun-filled industry.

1. Super Mario Bros.

The Mario games have served as an introduction to video games for millions of people for generations. The original Super Mario Bros. kicked it off with simplistic (but fun) side-scrolling action as the player controls Mario on his journey to save Princess Toadstool. Mario accomplishes this by jumping on enemies' heads, sliding down pipes, jumping over gaps, and utilizing special power-ups. The game's increasing difficulty helps introduce new mechanics and concepts to the player, including finding secret passages that allow Mario to skip some worlds.

2. Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

The Lego games have been popular for many years and have covered a lot of popular franchises. One of the biggest franchises Lego has worked with over the years involves the Star Wars license. The Lego games can be a great way to introduce new players to action games since players only have to concentrate on the action and don't have to worry about other matters, such as controlling the camera. Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, in particular, remains one of the best collections out there because it covers all nine episodes of Luke Skywalker's saga in Lego form. The charm and humor in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, combined with easy-to-learn gameplay and a popular, well-known franchise, make this an excellent choice for those beginning their gaming journeys.

3. It Takes Two

It Takes Two features some action gameplay combined with some platforming. This game requires two people to play, with online and local options available. The two players must work as a team and solve puzzles together. The story deals with a married couple planning on getting a divorce. They get trapped in the bodies of their daughter's dolls and have to work together to try and repair the relationship as well as reach their daughter. While going through the game and learning about relationships, players also learn how to work together to achieve a goal. It can be a great introduction to video games for those without much experience.

4. The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past

The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past raises the difficulty slightly compared to something like Super Mario Bros., but it can still be a great adventure, regardless of skill level or experience. In this game, the player doesn't have to worry about controlling the camera and just has to concentrate on the game's events. A bit of strategy and puzzle-solving are necessary as Link tries to navigate the different dungeons and find important items in the world. The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past offers a nice challenge with basic mechanics. Beginners will learn a lot from this game to bring forward to more complicated titles in the future. For that reason, this Nintendo classic belongs on this list.

5. Crash Bandicoot

Crash Bandicoot features platforming action with a different twist. The gameplay takes place from a third-person perspective. However, most of the game has Crash moving toward the camera instead of going side to side. This can provide an additional layer of challenge for those not used to this perspective and can be a valuable learning experience for those picking up a controller. While running towards the camera, Crash also has to jump over gaps, spin to destroy boxes to gain the items inside, and, on some levels, run away from a rolling boulder, Indiana Jones-style.

6. Metroid

Even though Super Metroid receives a lot of credit for helping coin the term “Metroidvania,” the original Metroid started it all. The player assumes the role of Samus, a bounty hunter sent to take care of some space pirates and destroy Mother Brain. Samus begins the adventure fairly weak, with only a power beam and the ability to jump. Throughout the course of the game, players will come across different items and power-ups that will open previously inaccessible areas. Backtracking becomes an integral part of Metroid, and for those who might not be familiar with this type of action, it can be a great learning tool for more advanced games.

7. Ratchet & Clank

The first Ratchet & Clank title features platforming action with goofy weapons. The gameplay mainly takes place from the third-person perspective. The calling card for the Ratchet & Clank series revolves around insane weapons, and this game started it all. One of the starting weapons includes the “OmniWrench 8000,” a melee weapon with some other uses as well. Some other weapons Ratchet comes across include the Pyrocitor, the Devastator, R.Y.N.O., and more. Clank also gets in on the action when areas that Ratchet can not explore appear. This Ratchet & Clank game showcases how much fun crazy weapons can be, which makes it an excellent recommendation for beginning players.

8. Sly Cooper and the Thievius Raccoonus

The original PlayStation console had its share of platformers. Sly Cooper and the Thievius Raccoonus includes some stealth elements that differentiate it from other titles in the genre. The gameplay revolves around sneaking through missions while trying to avoid enemies and security systems. For those instances where a fight might be unavoidable, Sly carries a cane with him. The problem is that Sly isn't great at combat, so the player needs to either employ stealth or take out enemies silently. While going through these missions, players will want to be on the lookout for clue bottles. These clue bottles become the key to gaining new moves that will improve Sly's chances of completing the mission.

9. Castle Crashers

Castle Crashers features side-scrolling hack-and-slash action. Castle Crashers supports up to four players, both online and off. The straightforward gameplay in Castle Crashers makes this an easy recommendation for those learning to use a controller. Playing a game with friends can be a lot of fun, and in this instance, beginners can play with friends until they learn how everything works. Combat features melee and combination attacks, so someone new can button-mash their way through this adventure or try to do a bit more and learn how the system works. Once the player earns enough experience points through combat, they can upgrade certain attributes, giving their character an advantage over the enemy.

10. New Super Lucky's Tale

Lucky travels through many different worlds in this platforming adventure. Each level has a variety of different objectives to complete. Once enough objectives are completed, players will encounter a boss fight. Winning this boss fight opens up a brand new world. Players use the analog stick to control the camera in New Super Lucky's Tale, so this might be a good game for a beginner to start developing that skill. For standard enemies, Lucky can dispatch them by either jumping on them or utilizing his tail. Controlling the camera and the 3D world featured in this game makes it more advanced than some of the games on this list, but it can be an excellent way for new gamers to start exploring more modern titles.

11. LittleBigPlanet

LittleBigPlanet provides gamers with an interesting combination. The gameplay features platforming action with Sackboy, the game's mascot. For those with creative minds, LittleBigPlanet also allows players to create their own levels. Once the player finishes a level, they can make it so the rest of the world can play it. This means that LittleBigPlanet features almost unlimited replayability as long as the servers stay online. This combination can work beautifully because not only can someone gain experience playing a platformer, but gamers can get a small taste of what goes into developing a level for others to play.

12. Dynasty Warriors 3

Dynasty Warriors 3 features hack-and-slash action. The player assumes the role of an officer, and it becomes their job to defeat the commander on the other side. The gameplay in Dynasty Warriors 3 takes place on a battlefield where the player must plow through hundreds of soldiers. Playable characters can upgrade their weapons to be more efficient in battle. Players can also upgrade their health, defense, attack power, and more. The gameplay can be pretty mindless at times, but that means this game can be a great learning tool for beginners. It will allow them to learn how to properly use a controller as well as some light role-playing mechanics in the form of the upgrades previously mentioned.

13. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate doesn't require much experience to play. For those new to games, button mashing often works. However, knowing how to effectively pull off moves will take your gameplay to the next level. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate can be one of those games classified as easy to pick up but hard to master. The gameplay includes the player picking their fighter and then battling it out on a stage, trying to knock their opponent off the screen. Players can do that through various means, which remains one reason why beginners can enjoy success but should try to learn the game's mechanics to become competitive.

14. Rayman Legends

In Rayman Legends, up to four players can enjoy platforming action while trying to get through levels. Defeating enemies will give Rayman some collectibles. When the player collects enough Teensies, new worlds open up, available to play anytime. Rayman Legends features a pretty nice variety of levels. This can range from your standard levels to areas where projectiles fly across the screen at enemies to some more rhythm-based ones that will have everyone nodding their heads in time with the music. Rayman Legends features over 120 levels as well as different challenges to compete in to showcase the best players.

15. Journey

One of the more tranquil experiences on this list, Journey would be an excellent way to introduce someone to video games. The gameplay involves walking through the levels, jumping, creating a musical note with someone else, and more. The camera's controls involve the analog stick, which may seem advanced for beginning players, but Journey's serene gameplay gives everyone a chance to develop and improve upon that skill. Since Journey has non-verbal communication, players must also learn to communicate with other players if someone shows up in their level.

16. Ori and the Blind Forest

Ori and the Blind Forest can be a challenging game. That said, it can be a great introduction to the “Metroidvania” genre. The colorful and vibrant backgrounds will immediately draw players into the game. The player controls Ori, a white guardian spirit, who tries to help the forest recover from a cataclysmic event. Along the way, Ori will gain new powers and learn new abilities, and the player can choose the upgrade path via the game's skill tree. While some of the other games on this list should go before Ori and the Blind Forest, Ori's adventure will help beginners improve their gaming skills.

17. Spyro the Dragon

Spyro the Dragon features platforming gameplay in an open-ended 3D world. Combat in Spyro the Dragon includes his fire breath and a head-on charging attack. Players have to engage in boss fights in each Homeworld, in addition to finding a hidden stage. The open-ended gameplay in Spyro the Dragon should help beginners become accustomed to roaming around in a 3D world.

18. Bastion

Bastion approaches gameplay from an interesting angle. The game utilizes an isometric viewpoint that causes the player to look at the levels at an angle. Bastion also features a dynamic narrator who will talk about your actions in real-time. Bastion has a beautiful and vibrant art direction and the main character, “the Kid,” has two weapons to choose from in combat. Bastion also features some light role-playing elements. This combination of different mechanics could make an interesting experience for someone trying to broaden their gaming horizons.

19. Detroit: Become Human

A bit different than the other games on this list, Detroit: Become Human features action with decisions that actually matter. Detroit: Become Human has three main characters the player can control at different times. One of the key aspects of Detroit: Become Human revolves around the branching story paths. The actions and decisions made by the player will affect how the story plays out. Whether the player gets tasked with talking a criminal down from the roof or trying to free others like him, decisions must happen quickly. This form of storytelling can benefit beginners who still need to gain the skills to play something that relies on split-second reflexes.

20. Feeding Frenzy

In Feeding Frenzy, the player controls a hungry predator in the ocean, looking to eat as many fish as possible. The goal is to move up the food chain by first eating smaller fish and then growing to the point where nothing can escape your grasp. Of course, there are hazards and other items for players to look for, including bigger predators that might also be trying to eat your fish. Feeding Frenzy's rather simplistic controls and concept make it an excellent choice for new gamers to dive into playing.

21. Habroxia 2

Set in space, Habroxia 2 might be a smaller game, but it's a great way to introduce newcomers to some basic mechanics. Habroxia 2 features old-school space shooter action. Throughout the game, the action changes from side-scrolling to top-down and will keep players on their toes. Upgrades also become available to make your ship more powerful to deal with some of the boss fights in the game. The overall easy concept and gameplay make Habroxia 2 an excellent choice for those who want to start playing games.

22. Donkey Kong Country

Donkey Kong Country features side-scrolling, platforming action as Donkey and Diddy Kong try to reclaim their stolen banana hoard. Some of the action elements include the combat where either Donkey or Diddy Kong can jump on enemies, throw barrels at them, or roll through them. An animal can also be available in some special instances, giving Donkey and Diddy special abilities, such as a rhino blasting through a wall. Players can switch between Donkey and Diddy Kong at any time to utilize their different strengths. The side-scrolling nature of this title should make it easy to control for newcomers.

23. Super Mario World

Super Mario World has it covered for those who want to do more than Super Mario Bros. offers. Super Mario World brings new ideas to the table not seen in any of the other Mario games up to this point. This particular Mario game also features Yoshi's debut. Some of the new features in the game include the ability to fly when using the Cape Feather and the new Spin Jump. Some of the levels will have more than one exit, meaning players can control the route taken, to a point. The side-scrolling action combined with some new mechanics make Super Mario World a great game to hand to newcomers.

24. Contra

Contra has a basic concept that should be easy to understand for everyone. Your character starts with a weapon and runs across the screen, shooting enemies while trying to avoid getting hit. Some levels go from side to side, while others might be vertical. Different power-ups float across the screen, ready for the player to grab them. When players start Contra, their character begins with three lives. Of course, the famous Konami Code, when entered correctly, increases that to 30 lives. This gives players of all skill levels more of a chance to get through the game, especially beginners who might not know what to expect.

25. Sunset Riders

Set in the American Old West, Sunset Riders incorporates run and gun action in a side-scrolling format. The gameplay for Sunset Riders has similarities to games like Contra. The overall objective revolves around defeating a gang of outlaws. Along the way, the player can grab power-ups, making dealing with the more challenging enemies easier. The action in the game changes up a bit, with some levels being on foot, some on horseback, and one on a train. If someone wants to pick up a controller, have fun, and not have to worry about complicated game mechanics, Sunset Riders definitely fits the bill.