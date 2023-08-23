15 Unforgettable Movies That Deliver Thrills Without Bedroom Scenes

What makes an action film thrilling? Most say it's the chase sequences, explosive battles, and heart-pounding stunts. However, some movies include gratuitous nudity and unnecessary explicit scenes to grab people's attention which can make for a truly awkward viewing session with friends and family. These 15 fantastic action films deliver excitement and intensity without uncomfortably intimate scenes.

1 – Edge of Tomorrow (2014)

In a future where aliens invade Earth, a reluctant soldier (Tom Cruise) finds himself caught in a time loop, repeating the same day of a deadly battle. With the help of a skilled warrior (Emily Blunt), he must use his newfound abilities to become a better soldier and save humanity.

2 – The Mummy (1999)

Adventurer Rick O'Connell (Brendan Fraser) uncovers an ancient curse when he accidentally awakens a powerful mummy. With the assistance of an archaeologist (Rachel Weisz), they must race against time to stop the resurrected mummy from unleashing chaos upon the world.

3 – Top Gun: Maverick (2022)

In this highly anticipated sequel, ace pilot Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) returns to the cockpit as a flight instructor. He mentors a new generation of aviators, pushing the boundaries of aerial stunts while confronting his past and the changing landscape of warfare. The film contains one implied love scene but no nudity or anything graphic is shown.

4 – The Karate Kid (1984)

A young teenager (Ralph Macchio) moves to a new city and finds himself targeted by a gang of bullies. He seeks guidance from a wise martial arts master (Pat Morita) who teaches him karate and valuable life lessons, leading to an epic showdown at a karate tournament.

5 – Con Air (1997)

A former Army Ranger (Nicolas Cage) finds himself aboard a prison transport plane filled with dangerous criminals. When the prisoners take over the plane, he becomes the lone hope for the hostages and his freedom, engaging in a high-stakes battle against the ruthless convicts.

6 – The Dark Knight (2008)

Considered the greatest superhero film of all time, The Dark Knight follows Batman as he (Christian Bale) faces his ultimate challenge in taking on the psychotic and chaotic Joker (Heath Ledger) in this dark and gripping Christopher Nolan film. With Gotham City hanging in the balance, Batman must confront his demons while striving to save the city he swore to protect.

7 – Mission Impossible: Fallout (2018)

Ian Hunt (Tom Cruise) and his team face their most dangerous mission yet, racing against time to recover stolen plutonium and prevent a global catastrophe. In a high-stakes game of espionage, they navigate a web of double-crosses, intense action sequences, and mind-bending twists.

8 – Speed (1994)

A young cop (Keanu Reeves) must save the lives of a group of hostages aboard a city bus rigged with a bomb. With the help of a resourceful passenger (Sandra Bullock), they must keep the bus above a certain speed to prevent it from exploding, leading to a thrilling battle against time.

9 – Predator (1987)

A team of elite commandos, led by Dutch (Arnold Schwarzenegger), find themselves hunted by a merciless alien creature in the dense jungles of Central America. As the predator picks them off, Dutch must rely on his survival skills to turn the tables and confront this deadly adversary.

10 – Last Action Hero (1993)

A young boy magically enters the world of his favorite action movie and teams up with his idol, the larger-than-life action star Jack Slater (Arnold Schwarzenegger). Together, they embark on an adventure filled with explosive stunts and self-aware humor, blurring the lines between reality and fiction.

11 – Rush Hour (1998)

A fast-talking LAPD detective (Chris Tucker) is paired with a stoic Hong Kong inspector (Jackie Chan) to rescue a kidnapped Chinese diplomat's daughter. Their mismatched partnership leads to a hilarious and action-packed race against the clock to unravel a complex web of crime and corruption, combining their unique skills in martial arts and comedic banter.

12 – John Wick (2014)

In the dark underbelly of an unforgiving criminal world, retired hitman John Wick (Keanu Reeves) finds himself thrust back into the heart of chaos after a personal tragedy. Driven by a burning desire for vengeance, he unleashes a storm of relentless violence and cunning tactics, leaving a trail of destruction in his wake.

13 – Raiders of The Lost Ark (1981)

Renowned archaeologist Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) embarks on a perilous journey to find the fabled Ark of the Covenant before the Nazis can seize its power. Facing treacherous traps, ancient mysteries, and a race against time, Indy showcases his daring wit and physical prowess in this classic adventure film.

14 – Rouge One: A Star Wars Story (2016)

In this standalone Star Wars film, a group of heroes get together to try to steal the plans for Darth Vader's Death Star, hoping to stop this terrible weapon of destruction. This movie is one of the best Star Wars movies in recent years, and the action and storyline are worth the watch!

15 – Source Code (2011)

In Source Code, a soldier wakes up in someone else's body. But it's soon revealed to him that he is actually part of an experimental government program and has to find a bomber on a commuter train in less than 10 minutes.

Source: Reddit.