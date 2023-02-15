7 Things We Love More the Older We Get

Young people, myself included, take a lot for granted. There will come a day when we can't move as well, that we lose our youthful beauty and we'll mourn for it.

But on the other hand, there are some things in life that only get better as we grow older. Allegedly. To get to the truth of the matter, Redditor u/qzlr asked r/AskReddit, “What do you enjoy more the older you get?”

Fellow redditors took to the thread with their comments.

1: Doing Nothing

u/tbama11 suggested, “doing absolutely nothing.”

Younger people often prioritize speed and efficiency. But it's important to slow down and spend time in quiet solitude. People find the peace in the quiet more as they get older.

“Sometimes I love just laying in the dark with my eyes closed for 30+ minutes just thinking,” added u/AdGold1263.

2: Spending Free Time Doing What You Actually Want

For many young people, the priority is to get along with others in our friend group. That means going with the flow and doing whatever your friends are up to. As we get older, we learn that doing what we love to do is one of the most important steps to happiness.

“I love solitude, doing whatever I want (and my wife) but no socializing or responsibilities, birthday parties, dinners with inlaws or weddings, whatever, just me, my wife, our dog, and our plans,” said u/Motality.

3: Silence

Enjoying a lack of noise is something older people often love to do. Some even begin to find themselves deterred by loud noises, preferring quiet and calm noises.

“The older I get, the more I'm bothered by noise,” shared u/Miss0verKill. “Especially things like people talking loudly or listening to music so loud it feels like they are trying to share it with all the neighbors.”

4: Naps

Napping and sleep in general appeals to many older people. Let's face it, living a long life is tiring, and we all deserve some shut eye.

“I always heard you need less sleep the older you get. But I love a good nap more and more each day,” wrote u/CarcosaDweller.

5: Alone Time

While I'm a young person who loves my alone time, I have a lot of friends that can't stand being alone for more than twenty minutes. Redditor u/crimewavedd can relate:

“When I was a teenager and in my 20s, I couldn’t handle being alone; I needed to be around people and have daily plans with friends,” they said.

“Now entering my mid-30s, I fully embrace the solitude. I don’t really ever get lonely anymore like I used to, which used to cripple me especially if I felt like I was missing out. “FOMO” (fear of missing out) ruled my life. Now I couldn’t really give a f*** and thoroughly enjoy doing things by myself.”

6: Meaningful Friendships

One of life's most important lessons is to cherish your friends. As we get older, we learn more about what it means to be a good friend and also just how important having close friendships is.

“Meaningful relationships where I can talk about anything. It's so easy to make friends when you're young. Getting in school, having people around. Different situation when you're past the college years for many unfortunately. So when I know someone that seems to be a good person, I try to keep them close by,” shared u/appleparkfive.

7: Not Caring What Others Think

When you're young, it's easy to get caught up in social expectations and in trying to be cool. When you've lived a full life, you know that's not really what's important.

“I enjoy to be able to not give a flying f**k about what people think of me ! when I was young I cared too much,” wrote u/singalong80.

