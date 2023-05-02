12 Well Regarded Actors and Actresses That Capped off Their Career in Underwhelming Way

The last role an actor takes on is expected to leave a lasting impression in a positive way. However, as an online community indicates, this is not always the case. A community member wrote that Sean Connery's role in The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen (2013) falls into the stupid but fun category. Here's what contributors added to the list.

1. Meg Ryan

A critic says that Meg Ryan lost her sweetheart identity after her affair with Russell Crowe in Proof of Life (2000). Her role in Kate & Leopold (2001) was okay, but it was downhill from there. She stopped getting roles in Rom Coms, followed by a string of duds. Now, she's stuck on cameos and small parts in tiny movies.

2. Marlon Brando

Even though he's considered the greatest actor of all time, a movie analyst claims he had more misses than hits. The score wasn't as bad, but he did not do that well towards the end. One states that Marlon Brando stopped trying in the early 70s. He was overweight in Apocalypse Now(1979) and didn't master his lines for The Godfather(1972).

3. Basil Rathbone

Basil was well known for his role in The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes (1939), but his last role in Hillbillys in a Haunted House (1967) was underwhelming. He also had a penultimate role in the low-ranking film, The Ghost in the Invisible Bikini(1966).

4. Chris Farley

This may sound borderline unfair, but a moviegoer writes it's unfortunate that Chris Farley went out on Beverly Hills Ninja (1997) and Almost Heroes ( 1998). It helps that he did sneak, “In the land of the skunks, the man with half a nose is king,” in Dirty Work (1998).

5. Raul Julia

After a career full of success in the industry and critical acclaim, it was odd for Raul Julia to take up a role in Street Fighter (1994). A movie fan describes the movie as sad since the movie is about a dumpster fire. However, knowing that he did this for his kids is sweet.

6. Bruce Willis

A reviewer indicates that it pains them to say this, but it looks like Bruce Willis is in 20 bad action films yearly. They loved his early career and understood that he was taking on any film offered to him for his family and healthcare.

7. Molly Ringwald

This is another actress that's slamming it Bruce Willis-style. A filmaholic explains that she went from having a promising career as a young actress featuring on the cover of Time Magazine to shooting Video on Demand(VOD) teen movies. This was a huge fall from grace.

Her most recent credits are roles in Netflix's Dahmer — a Ryan Murphy-led fictional series about Jeffrey Dahmer — and in the FX smash-hit The Bear.

8. Orson Welles

Isn't it sad when an actor starts his career at the top and works his way to the bottom? Another contributor adds Orson Welles to the list since his last job was voicing The Transformers: The Movie (1986).

9. Tony Curtis

According to another movie enthusiast, Tony Curtis was one of the most bankable actors ever. He brought down his international stardom by finishing off with low-rent films like Lobster Man from Mars (1989).

10. Clint Eastwood

Instead of setting their acting careers in flames, actors should consider becoming directors. A commenter remarks that after Gran Torino (2008), Clint Eastwood should have stuck to directing only. All his work after this film was sad, awkward, aimless, and hard to watch.

11. Robin Williams

A film buff comments that it was disappointing that the last film that Robin Williams and all the Monty Python (1969) members were in was Absolutely Anything (2014). Robin Williams played a talking dog, and the characters recorded their voices separately.

12. Warren Beatty

If you have a role in a movie with no clear genre, that's a sign of trouble. A responder highlights that Warren Beatty's last main role was in Town & County (2001). It was billed as a middle-aged summer adult play comedy, whatever that means. Fifteen years later, he returned to play a small role in a forgettable movie.

13. Meryl Streep

After success in Mamma Mia, Julie and Julia, and Doubt within three years, Meryl consciously decided to move away from a serious role. One of her fans claims that her last big role was in The Iron Lady (2011), and she got an Oscar for it. They think it's nice that she's letting losing and enjoying her career's security, but they miss having her name on serious projects.

