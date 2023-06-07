25 Actors and Actresses Whose Every Role is a Must-Watch

A big factor that determines what movie or TV show we'll put in is the people starring in it. Some actors and actresses always deliver must-see performances, no matter how good (or bad) the rest of the film is.

Recently, an online discussion dives into a list of actors and actress whose work we can't miss no matter what.

1. Tom Hanks

Tom Hanks is my favorite actor, so he is, without a doubt, an example of someone I will watch just about anything with. With a career of over 40 years, Hanks is a gifted performer. Whether comedy or drama, he can be equally charming, funny, and moving.

2. Denzel Washington

One fan says, “Denzel never fails to deliver.” And this is so true. Although he generally sticks with dramas or action films, Washington has an impeccable track record of choosing crowd-pleasers, and poignant films, always giving a powerhouse performance.

3. Rachel McAdams

McAdams is a favorite actress of mine and many others. She is also one of the most versatile performers today. She can play sweet, inspiring, or mean in films like The Notebook, Spotlight, and Mean Girls. If I find a movie with her, it is worth a watch.

4. Amy Adams

Amy Adams is another favorite whose career I follow closely. I've watched a film on more than one occasion simply because she stars in it. Adams is another who shines in comedic and dramatic roles. She can be an effervescent princess, naive nun, or brilliant scientist. One person notes, “Her performance in Arrival was a tour-de-force.”

5. Sam Rockwell

Rockwell is a highly varied actor and has found great success, mainly as a supporting player. He proves that the secondary actors in a film can be the most memorable. He is one of Hollywood's chameleons, portraying vastly different characters over his career. One viewer states, “No matter the part, he always brings his A-game.”

6. Willem Dafoe

One person says, “Willem Dafoe elevates anything he is in.” And I agree entirely. Whether it's a frightening villain like the Green Goblin in Spider-Man or the sensitive Klaus in The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou, you can count on Dafoe to bring his distinct talents.

7. J.K. Simmons

Several users mention the superb J.K. Simmons, and it's easy to understand why. One user claims, “Any role he plays is incredible! I also love how he even shows range in the different types of jerks he plays.” That range has served him well throughout his career, no matter the film. Another asserts, “He's the kind of actor who shines even in mediocre movies.”

8. Stanley Tucci

One of the most versatile actors out there is undoubtedly Stanley Tucci. He's the type of performer who never lets himself be typecast, performing vastly differing roles in The Devil Wears Prada, The Hunger Games, and Easy A. One film fan makes an astute observation: “Stanley Tucci has a grace in his acting that stands out to me.”

9. Kate Winslet

One moviegoer voices, “Kate Winslet tops my list. [She] always knocks it out of the park every time.” If I see Winslet in the cast, it's a direct sign you are in for an amazingly acted film. She is another actress who cay both sweet and severe with heart and gravitas, often nailing an accent different than her natural British one.

10. Toni Collette

Collette is another performer who always gives a solid performance in both lead and supporting roles. And very rarely does she use her natural Australian accent. One person acknowledges, “She's one of the most impressive actors of our lifetime, and I feel like she's criminally underrated.”

11. Lee Pace

Lee Pace is an actor who has an exceptional under-the-radar career impressing audiences who take note of his talent. If I see Pace in a show or film, it increases my motivation to watch. He can be sweet and charismatic, like in Pushing Daisies, cold, like in The Hobbit, and calculating, like in Halt and Catch Fire. He also has spoken with a British accent in several projects so convincingly that I know of several people who had no idea he was American.

12. Cate Blanchett

Cate Blanchett has won two Oscars and has been lauded with heaps of praise in her career, deservedly so. She is a gifted actress who plays myriad roles, all exceptionally. One watcher notes she is “The best Queen Elizabeth of all time.” She also keenly and brilliantly inhabited another brilliant actress: Katharine Hepburn.

13. Cary Grant

Cary Grant is one of classic Hollywood's finest and had one of the most incredible filmographies ever. One classic movie viewer suggests, “The man just doesn't miss.” Grant is a class all his own, and I will truly watch anything with him. And I've seen almost every film of his.

14. Humphrey Bogart

Much like Grant, the legendary Humphrey Bogart rarely misses throughout his career. He is an actor who can elevate a mediocre film and shines in the brilliant ones. And he had a multitude of the latter. Choosing a Bogart movie is always a wise choice.

15. Philip Seymour Hoffman

Widely regarded as one of the most talented of his generation, the late Seymour Hoffman steps into any part and makes it memorable. I've watched several films I may not have otherwise seen his gift on screen. He was a masterful performer.

16. Russell Crowe

Russell Crowe is talented and fantastic at choosing great projects such as Gladiator, Master and Commander, and The Next Three Days. Crowe is mainly a dramatic actor. But he is capable of lighter roles as well, so his impact as a well-rounded performer is still strong.

17. Samuel L. Jackson

Samuel L. Jackson is one of the busiest actors in Hollywood and is someone many take note of and follow closely. His distinctive presence always adds to whatever the film is, and he is equally capable of portraying a hero, a villain, or someone in between.

18. Johnny Depp

Depp is an incredible actor who has a keen ability to portray characters who are off-kilter, offbeat, or just plain different. His protagonists are never rudimentary or conventional, making his career extremely unique. If Depp is in the film, I will always check it out.

19. Katharine Hepburn

One of the most celebrated and revered performers of the classical era, Hepburn is not only brilliant in everything, but her films rarely disappoint. Getting through her filmography would be a great joy, especially with her distinct persona and voice. A film enthusiast states, “Nobody sounds remotely like her.” And it's true. There will only ever be one Katharine Hepburn.

20. Jude Law

Jude Law is another extremely busy actor who chooses incredible roles to embody, all different than the next. Whether it's a selfish socialite in The Talented Mr. Ripley, the charming father in The Holiday, Dr. Watson, or Albus Dumbledore, Law never disappoints.

21. Sandra Bullock

Although we often think of Bullock as the rom-com queen, she seamlessly slips into darker roles. She is a favorite actress of mine and has a pristine eye for choosing entertaining movies to be a part of.

22. Ewan McGregor

From Obi-Wan Kenobi in the Star Wars prequels to Christian in Moulin Rouge and the title role in Halston, is there anything McGregor cannot do? This charismatic actor picks exceptional projects and always brings his best to these varied roles. He deserves so much praise.

23. Joaquin Phoenix

Phoenix is an actor that audiences naturally gravitate toward and pays attention to because of his incredible ability to inhabit his characters. Whether it's the twisted Joker or singer Johnny Cash, Phoenix slips into these parts easily; it makes viewers want to watch anything and everything he is in.

24. Gary Oldman

Several movie watchers mention Gary Oldman has a chameleon-like ability to disappear into his roles. One person remarks, “He definitely inhabits a character, while another adds, “I have probably watched several with him and not realized it.” That ability makes Oldman stand out because you'll choose a film and must pay attention. As someone else voices, “Sometimes it takes 20 minutes to recognize which character is him!”

25. Viola Davis

Davis has paid her dues but is finally getting the recognition she deserves. No matter the size of the role, Davis brings gravitas to her character and makes it memorable. She excels in both film and television and brings authenticity to every part. It's a wonder to behold.

Source: Reddit.