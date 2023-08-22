Viewer Vetoes: 15 Much-Loved Actors Audiences Are Skipping

There are some actors and actresses who are universally adored, but you may be surprised to learn that these same actors may sometimes receive the cold shoulder from fans. With that said, here are some of the most beloved stars that a group of movie aficionados said they would rather pass on!

1 – Pete Davidson

Pete Davidson, a rising star, has amassed a following thanks to his distinctive style. His stand-up prowess, SNL stints, and candidness on personal struggles have won hearts.

However, critics argue he leans heavily into playing himself in roles. So even though Davidson's unapologetic authenticity continues to charm many, there are some who'd love nothing more than to be spared of ever seeing his face again on the big screen.

2 – Kevin Hart

Universally recognized as a force in comedy, Kevin has left an indelible mark. From sold-out shows to blockbuster films, his journey to stardom is impressive. Adored for his energetic humor and relatable persona, Hart's appeal is widespread.

Yet, some users claim he channels the same essence in every role, causing many to question his versatility. Despite his undeniable charisma, some people can't stand seeing Kevin Hart, and they don't like his brand of humor either!

3 – Will Ferrell

Will Ferrell, a comedic icon, has etched his name in entertainment history. His hilarious performances and quotable lines are legendary.

However, amidst the laughter, some noisy detractors argue his humor often falls flat. They claim he relies on a single comedic style, leading to predictable performances. Although this is an unpopular opinion, it's evidence that some segments of the population dislike Will.

4 – Dwayne Johnson

Some people feel that Dwayne's muscles have made him a powerhouse in Hollywood more than his acting ever could. Although he's scaled incredible heights in this industry, many critics believe that he essentially plays himself in every film, leaving some to question his acting range.

Despite this viewpoint, Johnson's star power and box office success reflect his solid grip on Hollywood, ensuring he remains a beloved figure despite his harshest critics!

5 – Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez, a multifaceted artist, is well-known in music and film. While her performances on stage have dazzled many, there's a consistent observation that her screen presence lacks the same magnetism. Some users wonder what draws audiences to her acting, believing that she's not captivating in the least.

Nonetheless, Lopez's popularity and versatile career journey continue to intrigue, leaving some to ponder the enduring fascination her movies offer.

6 – Vin Diesel

This action star has carved out a niche in Hollywood. Yet, his recurring tough-guy persona has become somewhat tiresome to the audience. The seemingly overused image of a macho hero has led to a growing weariness among moviegoers.

The question of why Diesel's roles persist despite him being the same character over and over remains puzzling to an opinionated minority. Believe it or not, some people don't want to see Dominic Teretto in another Fast and the Furious movie!

7 – Will Smith

When you mention Hollywood heavyweights, Will Smith should be among the first names mentioned. He has traversed music and acting seamlessly. Would you believe that some contributors believe that his pursuit of an Oscar and his vanity led to Will losing the raw charm that defined his earlier work?

The shift from relatable characters to more self-conscious roles has left some fans nostalgic for his former glory.

8 – Seth Rogen

Seth Rogen, a beloved figure in comedy, is a fixture in the entertainment landscape. Despite how many movie enthusiasts love him, some people find his acting and comedic style unimpressive. This divergence in opinion has resulted in a subset of viewers hesitating to watch anything that includes him.

9 – Shia LaBeouf

Often regarded as a versatile actor, Shia has had his share of roles throughout his career. However, some people argue that he's revisited the same well one too many times, leading to diminishing returns in impact.

Online forum members claim that his last standout performance was in the Transformers movie, calling into question the validity of his career.

10 – Jesse Eisenberg

Jesse Eisenberg, known for his unique approach to acting, is quite popular. Interestingly, his unique persona has polarized audiences, with some finding him annoying in his roles. The casting choice of Eisenberg as Lex Luthor baffled many, as his demeanor seemed at odds with the traditional villain role.

This casting decision has confused many people, and some felt he was undeserving of the role.

11 – Mark Wahlberg

This prolific actor has a significant filmography under his belt. Yet audiences complain about seeing him in so many projects. Some find it hard to justify his extensive output due to the fact that they think he lacks the acting chops to support such a prominent career.

This debate about quantity versus quality continues to swirl around Wahlberg, showcasing the difficulty of maintaining relevance in the entertainment industry.

12 – Jonah Hill

Jonah Hill, a recognizable face in comedy, has enjoyed his fair share of success. However, a lot of folks don't think he's a good actor at all. They say he tends to lean on similar character types, and some will only watch movies where he's barely in any scenes.

Despite this view, Hill's humor and dedication to his craft have garnered him a loyal fan base.

13 – Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds, an actor known for his wit, gained massive popularity through Deadpool. Nonetheless, there are movie lovers that feel like his acting prowess falls short beyond the charismatic antihero role.

The debate over Reynolds' abilities has persisted, with some saying he has failed to deliver compelling performances outside of his Deadpool persona. Still, his charm and comic timing continue to resonate with audiences, making him a consistent presence in the entertainment spotlight.

14 – Julia Roberts

Julia Roberts, an iconic actress, is undoubtedly a household name. Despite this fact, she often plays characters who hit the same emotional notes and fall within a certain archetype. This consistency can sometimes limit her creativity when on-screen. She's still one of the industry's most enduring figures, regardless of this viewpoint.

15 – Adam Sandler

Adam Sandler, a comedian-turned-actor, has a distinct style and is generally a fan favorite. Folks often point out his reliance on crude comedy and the perception that he frequently plays variations of himself in his roles. One user expressed that he hated Sandler's humor and the works that he produced as well. Despite his success, some couldn't care less for his style.

Source: (Reddit).