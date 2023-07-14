25 Actors That Were Around Longer Than We Assumed

Actors and actresses come and go in the ever-evolving world of cinema, leaving their mark on the silver screen. While we often associate certain actors with specific eras or roles, some talented individuals have graced our screens for far longer than we realize. These 25 actors, for instance, have built enduring careers that span decades.

1 – Julie Andrews

Julie Andrews has enchanted audiences for decades with her angelic voice and graceful presence. From her iconic roles in films like Mary Poppins and The Sound of Music to her captivating performances on Broadway, Andrews has established herself as a true legend in the world of entertainment.

2 – Morgan Freeman

Morgan Freeman‘s rich baritone voice and commanding presence have graced our screens for generations, and a lot haven't realized this. With a career of over five decades, Freeman has continued to captivate audiences with his memorable performances in films like The Shawshank Redemption and Million Dollar Baby.

3 -1 Judi Dench

Judi Dench's remarkable talent and versatility have solidified her status as one of the greatest actresses of our time. What many people need to learn or pay more regard to, however, is that Dench has been acting for over six decades. Dench has brought numerous iconic characters to life during this active performance period, including her portrayal of M in the James Bond franchise.

4 – Ian McKellen

Ian McKellen's powerful performances and stage presence have made him a revered figure in film and theater. With a career that spans over five decades, McKellen has enchanted audiences with his portrayals of iconic characters, some of which include Gandalf in The Lord of the Rings and Magneto in the X-Men series.

5 – Paul Rudd

Paul Rudd has maintained a fresh and ageless presence in Hollywood. Despite being around for over two decades, Rudd continues to charm audiences with his lovable performances.

6 – Helen Mirren

Helen Mirren has been featured in such movies as The Queen and The Last Station. Her talent and elegance have made her a force to be reckoned with in the acting world. With a career of over five decades, Mirren has delivered powerful performances in every film she's starred in, earning her numerous accolades and widespread critical acclaim.

7 – Robert De Niro

Robert De Niro's intense performances and commitment to his craft have made him a legendary figure in cinema. Robert De Niro has graced our screens for up to 50 years. In these, De Niro has brought to life unforgettable characters in many of the films he's starred in, including Taxi Driver, Raging Bull, and The Irishman.

8 – Maggie Smith

Smith's captivating performances and sharp wit have endeared her to audiences worldwide. She has brought her immense talent to the stage and screen, earning multiple awards for daring to take up challenging roles.

9 – Al Pacino

Al Pacino's intense on-screen presence and ability to portray complex characters have solidified his reputation as one of the greatest actors of his generation. In his five decades of acting, Pacino has left an indelible mark with performances in films like The Godfather trilogy, Scarface, and Scent of a Woman.

10 – Angela Lansbury

Angela Lansbury has an impressive career in film, television, and theater and has been in this practice for over seven decades. From her iconic role as Jessica Fletcher in Murder, She Wrote to her memorable performances in films like Gaslight and The Manchurian Candidate, Lansbury's talent and longevity in the industry have made her a true icon. Sadly, she passed away in 2022.

11 – Christopher Walken

His unique voice and eccentric demeanor have made Christopher Walken one of the most recognizable actors in Hollywood today. With a career of over six decades, Walken has left an indelible mark with his performances in films like The Deer Hunter, Pulp Fiction, and Catch Me If You Can.

12 – Betty White

Betty White, often hailed as America's sweetheart, captivated audiences for over eight decades. From her early days in radio and television to her iconic roles in The Mary Tyler Moore Show and The Golden Girls, White's charm and wit made her a beloved figure in the industry.

13 – Jeff Goldblum

Jeff Goldblum is known for his unique delivery and improvisational skills. He brings a delightful quirkiness to every role he embodies. His enigmatic charm and distinct acting style have made him a beloved and versatile actor.

With a career that spans several decades, Goldblum has delivered memorable performances from the times of old till today.

14 – Diane Keaton

Diane Keaton's effortless blend of wit and vulnerability has made her a standout actress in the industry. Having begun her acting career over fifty years ago, Keaton has been able to deliver memorable performances in films like Annie Hall, The Godfather trilogy, and Something's Gotta Give.

15 – Anthony Hopkins

Being able to inhabit diverse characters effortlessly has made Anthony Hopkins one of the greatest actors of our time. From his bone-chilling portrayal of Hannibal Lecter in The Silence of the Lambs to his captivating performances in other breathtaking films, Hopkins consistently delivers performances that leave a lasting impression.

16 – Sigourney Weaver

With her breakthrough role as Elle Ripley in the Alien franchise, Sigourney Weaver shattered stereotypes and became a trailblazer for women in action films. Her strength and resilience on-screen have made her an iconic figure in cinema.

17 – Michael Caine

Michael Caine's distinctive voice and charming demeanor have made him a beloved actor for over six decades. He appeared as a teenage tea boy in a John Mills movie in 1950 and was last seen in the Czech film Medieval in 2022. He is most notable for his iconic collaborations with master director Christopher Nolan.

18 – Sean Connery

Sean Connery, the quintessential James Bond, became a cultural icon by portraying the suave and sophisticated secret agent. His impact on the spy genre and his enduring legacy as Bond are undeniable.

19 – Ellen Burstyn

Burstyn's depth, emotional range as an actress, and ability to embody complex characters have earned her critical acclaim and multiple awards. Most people do not know that Burstyn has been acting since sixty years ago!

20 – Jack Nicholson

Jack Nicholson has seen Hollywood evolve from one transformational change to another in the six decades he's been active in the industry. Fans agree Nicholson has left an indelible mark with his performances.

21 – Jane Fonda

A fan gushes, “Jane Fonda has been an incredible actress and has used her platform to fight for important causes. She's a true inspiration.” She has been inspiring for over six decades now.

22 – Christopher Plummer

Christopher Plummer's undeniable talent and versatility have made him a respected figure in the acting world. This veteran actor has been gracing our screens for over seventy years now! Plummer's memorable performances in films like The Sound of Music, Beginners, and, most recently, Knives Out have solidified his status as a legendary actor.

23 – Shirley MacLaine

Shirley MacLaine's magnetic presence and unique blend of strength and vulnerability, which has been on for more than sixty years, have made her a beloved actress.

24 – Anthony Perkins

Since Anthony Perkins' haunting portrayal of Norman Bates in Alfred Hitchcock's Psycho, he has become a legend. With a career of over five decades, Perkins' talent and ability to immerse himself in complex characters have left audiences in awe.

25 – Kurt Russell

Russell has been acting in TV and film since 1962, and only a few know this fact. From his early days as a child actor in Disney films to his memorable performances in iconic movies like The Hateful Eight, Russell has showcased his versatility and magnetism on the big screen.

Source: Reddit.