12 Unconventional Casting Triumphs That Stole the Show

When it comes to movies and TV shows, one of the most critical aspects that can make or break the success of a production is the casting choices. These actors perfectly embodied their roles and left a lasting impression on audiences around the world, according to fans. Get ready to be impressed and inspired by the magic of casting done right.

1. Kevin Spacey as Francis Underwood in House of Cards

Kevin Spacey was born to play Francis Underwood in House of Cards. Too bad the show had an abrupt ending due to sex scandals in Spacey’s real life.

2. Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams in Wednesday

Jenna Ortega nailed her role as Wednesday Addams in the hit remake from Netflix. She brought to life Wednesday’s unique personality, style, and wit. She was dark and enduring at the same time. Seeing Ortega in another role might be tricky because Wednesday was that good.

“I was looking for this comment!!” exclaims a fan of the hit show House.

3. Henry Cavill as Geralt of Riviain in The Witcher

One fan gives a hot take, “Cavill is certainly the best.”

We'll see! In October 2022, Henry Cavill announced on Instagram that he was exiting his role as Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher, ahead of its fourth season. So sad.

4. Viggo Mortensen as Aragorn in The Lord of The Rings

“Been thinking about this ever since I heard they first cast Nicolas Cage,” one fan shares. “I couldn't imagine even any of the smaller parts with someone different. They absolutely nailed the casting.”

5. Tim Curry as Wadsworth in Clue

“Tim Curry in every role he plays,” one fan says.

“This is a great choice, and absolutely right. The final crescendo of him running from room to room? Honestly, he deserved an Oscar nomination,” hails another.

6. Michael Caine as Ebenezer Scrooge in The Muppet Christmas Carol

“Michael Caine had absolutely no business going this hard in a Muppet movie, but we are all better for it,” shares one viewer.

Critics have named The Muppet Christmas Carol the greatest puppet-based holiday film of all time and lauded Caine for his remarkable portrayal of Scrooge.

7. Christopher Waltz as Hans Landa in Inglourious Basterds

“According to Tarantino, the movie almost didn't happen because he didn't think he could find a charming, scary, funny actor who could speak English, German, and French,” says one fan.

“And Italian,” adds another.

8. Sam Neill as Dr. Alan Grant in Jurassic Park

“Sam Neill as Alan Grant. There's a theory online for Dennis Quaid, but I don't think he beats Sam for scenes like this,” exclaims a viewer.

“Ahhhh, I was about to say Dr Ian Malcolm!!! Jurassic Park went HARD with the casting,” adds another fan.

9. Patrick Stewart as Professor X in X-Men

“Maybe a less popular opinion but…” shares a viewer.

Even though some critics argue that Patrick Stewart should not be Professor X in MCU's X-Men movie, there's only a handful of actors that could play the role as well as the veteran actor who first starred in it over two decades ago.

10. Shelley Duvall as Wendy Torrance in The Shining

“I do think there's one actress who could have played this character just as wonderfully, but still, nobody else could have done it like Shelley,” shares a fan of Shelley.

11. Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn in DC

Margot Robbie has portrayed Harley Quinn in three movies, 2016's Suicide Squad, 2020's Birds of Prey, and The Suicide Squad.

12. Hugh Laurie as Dr. Gregory House in House

