Missed Opportunities: 15 Actors Who Let a Big Break Slip Away

When an actor lands an amazing opportunity, you'd think they would hold on to that big break for dear life. That's not always the case, however, as some actors have left a TV series or movie franchise, believing they were too good for it. Here are 15 actors who let an opportunity slip away, though some of them still managed to have successful careers.

1. Ed Skrein

Ed Skrein left Game of Thrones, where he played Daario Naharis, believing that he would have more opportunities if he starred in the reboot of The Transporter. Many fans thought that he would have had more success if he stuck with GOT because he likely would have been around for a few seasons.

2. Brian Dunkleman

It was surprising when Brian Dunkleman quit as co-host of American Idol after its first season. Of course, there were rumors he may have been fired anyway, but had he stuck it out, he potentially could have enjoyed more success with the long-running hit show.

3. Lacey Chabert

Here's a fun bit of trivia: Mila Kunis was the second actor to voice the character of Meg Griffin on Family Guy after Lacey Chabert quit the show early in its run. Ouch. While nobody would've guessed the show would reach the heights it did, we have to assume Chabert is kicking herself for this one!

4. Katie Holmes

While we personally think that her performance in Batman Begins was a little wooden overall, Katie Holmes hasn't quite recovered from quitting the Batman franchise after only one film.

5. David Caruso

For many TV fans, David Caruso is the poster boy for leaving a show early and never recovering. Caruso famously left the hit show NYPD Blue and went on to do, well, not a whole lot until CSI: Miami. It's one thing to bet on yourself in Hollywood, but sometimes it's simply the wrong decision.

6. Katherine Heigl

Katherine Heigl is known in Hollywood circles for being notoriously picky with her roles, and it seemed like a downhill trajectory ever since she quit Grey's Anatomy. Some think she threw away her popularity when she shunned an Emmy nomination and left Grey's.

7. Stuart Townsend

Stuart Townsend was set to play Aragorn in the Lord of the Rings movies, but during pre-production and rehearsals, he refused to practice swordplay, horse riding, and action choreography. Director Peter Jackson ultimately decided he couldn't work with him, so Viggo Mortensen took on the role.

Talk about your all-time missed opportunities! Failing to keep the role of such an iconic character in a legendary film series has to eat away at Townsend to this day.

8. Sean Connery

Not even the great Sean Connery is exempt from some truly boneheaded creative decisions. He turned down the role of Gandalf because he didn't understand the script. He didn't want to make the same mistake twice, which led him to join the cast of The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen. He retired from acting after the movie's release.

Wow. While we don't blame Connery for not understanding these scripts (hey, they're complicated!), it's still sad that he retired because of some legendarily lousy decision-making.

9. Terrence Howard

Terrence Howard was set to become War Machine at the start of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Then he asked for too much money and was replaced by Don Cheadle.

Think of all the money Howard left on the table by getting summarily ejected from one of the biggest film franchises in movie history.

10. Jonathan Taylor Thomas

Jonathan Taylor Thomas seemingly had it made as a teenage heartthrob actor on a major television series.

At one point in the 90s, JTT was pegged as the next big thing in Hollywood. But alas, a prominent career as an adult actor in Hollywood just wasn't in the cards for him.

11. Mischa Barton

In the early 2000s, Mischa Barton seemed destined for greatness, as audiences around the country were transfixed by the “soap opera for young adults” known as The OC. However, once she left the cast, not only did the plot lines on the show suffer, but her own career did as well.

While some argue that the media's coverage of her personal life was why she left the show, one simple fact remains: she has barely been a blip on Hollywood's radar for nearly 20 years.

12. Chevy Chase

While there's no denying that Chevy Chase has enjoyed a legendary career, his reputation have taken a huge nose dive in recent years.

He was kicked off Community for inappropriate conduct and many people today don't view him in a positive light.

13. George Lazenby

Despite a lack of acting experience, George Lazenby was tapped as the next James Bond after Sean Connery. Unfortunately, his agent gave him some bad advice — and the rest is history.

14. Chuck Woolery

Fun fact: who was the host of Wheel of Fortune before Pat Sajak? Chuck Woolery, who passed up a chance at nearly 50 years of job security. Whoops!

15. Courtney Thorne-Smith

In the words of the late, great Norm MacDonald, “She left Melrose Place to do a movie with Carrot Top?”

Source: Reddit.