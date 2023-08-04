25 Actors We Can’t Watch on Any Screen Anymore

We all have our favorite actors. We pay attention to their newest projects, binge-watch their shows and check out their movie lists for ones we have yet to watch. But what about actors that we can't stand to see in any show or movie? For those cases, we've created a club. It's specifically for actors that we can't stand to see anywhere at any time. Here are the top 25 in no particular order, according to the internet.

1- Margot Robbie

Despite her significant roles in recent box office killers like Barbie, one user simply can't stand to watch her. They can't explain why, but think it has something to do with how stilted she appears when doing more serious roles.

2- Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman turned off at least one person who said they felt she was a great actress and a lovely person, but couldn't stand the plastic surgery.

3- Renee Zellweger

Another individual thinks Renee Zellweger picked up too much plastic surgery too, making it hard for them to watch her on screen.

4- Helen Hunt

One participant admitted to having had a crush on Helen Hunt before, again, she got plastic surgery. This commenter went on to clarify they have no issues with cosmetic surgery when it's done properly.

5- Famke Janssen

Another respondent claimed, that this Dutch actress no longer has an ability to act.

6- Meg Ryan

One interested party feels that Meg Ryan's plastic surgery did not do much to help her, claiming she ruined her face for no reason.

7- Jennifer Grey

Someone felt the same about their crush on the Dirty Dancing actress. While Grey is still gorgeous, her acting simply isn't the same anymore.

8- Eddie Redmayne

For someone else, it's Eddie Redmayne they can't watch. This user said they can't stand to watch him in anything because he gives them the impression of wanting to be praised for his acting rather than his ability to become a character.

9- Mark Wahlberg

One forum poster doesn't buy Mark Wahlberg's redemption, in fact, they think he detracts from any project he's in based on his presence alone.

10- Jimmy Fallon

Another person thinks Jimmy Fallon should stop breaking the 4th wall. A second commenter chimed in to agree, saying the host seems fake.

11- The Rock/Dwayne Johnson

Another forum user wants to know if Dwayne Johnson can even act. The former wrestler has done a lot of big films while doing a startlingly little amount of acting. He shows up as the Rock, and that's it.

12- Pete Davidson

Somebody wants to know why Pete Davidson is everywhere. He's not an actor, not a great comedian, and he only seems to have a talent for dating A list celebrities for a few months.

13- Pauly Shore

Another individual thinks Pauly Shore is probably a nice guy, but they just don't find him funny.

14- Ansel Elgort

Ansel Elgort disgusts another person. This blunt forum member said the actor gave them the ick. They offered no further explanation.

15- Ryan Reynolds

Another respondent feels that Ryan Reynolds is just on automatic repeat. He plays the same annoying character in every movie he does with a colorful vocabulary ready to fly. When he was new to Hollywood, the act was funny. Now, it's just boring.

16- Anthony Mackie

For more than one contributor, Anthony Mackie tops this list. One person said they found him to be bad at acting. Another cited his behavior in interviews as off-putting.

17- Kevin Hart

One person enjoyed the Jumanji movie but can't stand Kevin Hart. Like his friend the Rock, Kevin shows up as himself no matter the script.

18- Will Smith

A few contributors actively avoid anything with Will Smith in it. That's a whole new level of dislike.

19- Tom Cruise

One commenter isn't a fan of Tom Cruise but admits he has some good movies. It's his affiliation with Scientology that turns a lot of people off from his work.

20- Jesse Eisenberg

Several people listed Jesse Eisenberg on this list with differing opinions on why they couldn't stand him. One commenter cited American Ultra as his worst performance, while another expressed their upset about him being cast as Lex Luthor.

21- James Franco

James Franco's creep factor has people turned off about his acting. Unfortunately, he's also not that great of a director.

22- Ben Affleck

Another interested party thinks Ben Affleck exudes lousy energy.

23- Seth Rogen

Several users were not fans of Seth Rogen for a slew of reasons. A commenter called him annoying, arrogant, and everything they dislike about stoner culture.

24- Timothée Chalamet

One particularly disgruntled commenter is sure they've never seen Timothée Chalamet move into a role, saying he always seems to be half in and half out of his roles. Another described his performances as wooden.

25- Chris Pratt

On examination, a third person thinks it's a fifty-fifty toss-up for Christ Pratt. In his more serious roles, his acting is terrible. In comedy, though, Pratt brings life and energy to the screen.

Source: (Reddit).