14 Actors Who Came Out Of Nowhere For A Dark and Disturbing Role

Sometimes actors can escape their typecasting and give a performance we never expected.

A recent online discussion calls for examples of actors coming out of nowhere for their dark and disturbing roles and performances. Here are the top responses.

1. Robin Williams

Redditor Darkmoon nominated Robin Williams in the movies One Hour Photo (2002) and Insomnia (2002). However, other Redditors added these Robin Williams as a bad guy films to the list: Death to Smoochy (2002), The Night Listener (2006), The Secret Agent (1996), and World's Greatest Dad (2009).

Williams was a brilliant and complicated man, capable of making us laugh hysterically one moment and rendering us speechless with emotion the next.

2. Patrick Stewart

Several people agreed that Patrick Stewart slayed his role in Green Room. One user admitted, “Green Room is easily one of my favorite movies. I get a kick out of Patrick Stewart being in it, but I didn't find him that compelling. He mumbled almost all his lines and was scary in the story's context, but I didn't see that he rose above it in any way.”

3. Ben Kingsley

Kingsley was able to base the character on his racist grandmother, helping to add depth to his performance.

4. Javier Bardem

What's one of the scariest performances in cinematic history? Javier Bardem as Anton Chigurh in No Country For Old Men. His mere presence in the film is terrifying.

5. Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise is more than capable of being more than an action star. Many noted these darker roles: Interview With a Vampire (1994), Magnolia (1999), and Tropic Thunder (2008).

6. Steve Carell

He may be best known as Michael Scott, but Steve Carell's performance in Foxcatcher and The Way Way Back prove he's a powerhouse actor when the role calls for it.

7. Anthony Perkins

Before Psycho, Perkins was best known for his roles in romantic comedies.

After the release of the classic Hitchcock film, that all changed in a heartbeat.

8. Jake Gyllenhaal

While Gyllenhaal is no stranger to dramatic performances, he turns it to eleven in this film. He's more than jaded here; he's straight-up evil.

DiscordianStooge responded, “Jake Gyllenhaal in Nightcrawler. He'd been sort of jaded in many roles but was straight-up evil in Nightcrawler. He brings it back in Ambulance, too. Although, the movie is subpar.” Many users agreed that Nightcrawler was disturbing.

9. Anthony Hopkins

It seems that Anthony Hopkins is at his best in dark movies.

Before playing the role of Hannibal Lecter, Hopkins was best known for playing straight-faced business types.

10. Henry Fonda

One fan said, “Henry Fonda famously went against type to play the villain Frank in Once Upon a Time in the West.” Another replied, “Best Leone film – or at least my favorite. It does have some stiff competition, and Fonda is great in the film. I'd only seen him in Twelve Angry Men, and Frank couldn't be any more different from Juror 8.”

11. Bryan Cranston

People grew up with Cranston being the dad in Malcolm in the Middle. His turn as Walter White is the opposite, blowing everyone away.

12. Robert Pattinson

A far cry from Edward Cullen, Pattinson has been able to show his action chops in recent memory. Moviegoers point to Good Time as the moment they realize he is a great actor.

13. John Goodman

The beloved actor creeped us the heck out when he starred in 10 Cloverfield Lane.

14. Rodney Dangerfield

It may be a small part, but the legendary comic nails his performance in 1994's Natural Born Killers.

Source: Reddit.