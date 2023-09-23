25 Actors We Don’t Want To Watch on Any Screen Anymore

We all have our favorite actors. We pay attention to their newest projects, binge-watch their shows, and check out their movies. But what about actors that we can't stand to see in any show or movie? Entertainment fans in a popular online forum discussed the actors they really can't watch anymore. Here are the top 25, in no particular order.

1. Margot Robbie

Image Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures.

Despite her significant roles in recent box office killers like Barbie, one movie lover said they simply can't stand to watch her. They can't explain why exactly but think it has something to do with how stilted she appears when doing more serious roles. 

2. Nicole Kidman

The Upside Nicole Kidman
Image Credit: Amazon Studios.

Nicole Kidman turned off at least one person who said they felt she was a great actress and a lovely person, but couldn't stand the plastic surgery. 

3. Renee Zellweger

The Thing About Pam
Image Credit: Blumhouse Television.

Another person said Renee Zellweger picked up too much plastic surgery too, making it hard for them to watch her on screen. 

4. Helen Hunt

The Miracle Season Helen Hunt
Image Credit: LD Entertainment.

One participant admitted to having had a crush on Helen Hunt before she got plastic surgery. This commenter went on to clarify they have no issues with cosmetic surgery when it's done properly. 

5. Famke Janssen

Hemlock Grove Famke Janssen
Image Credit: Gaumont International Television.

Another respondent claimed that this Dutch actress no longer has the ability to act.  

6. Meg Ryan

When Harry Met Sally... Meg Ryan
Image Credit: Columbia Pictures.

One movie fan said that Meg Ryan's plastic surgery did not do much to help her, claiming she ruined her face for no reason. 

7. Jennifer Grey

Dirty Dancing Jennifer Grey
Image Credit: Vestron Pictures.

Someone felt the same about their crush on the Dirty Dancing actress. While Jennifer Grey is still gorgeous, her acting simply isn't the same anymore. 

8. Eddie Redmayne

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald Eddie Redmayne
Image Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures.

Another person said they can't watch Eddie Redmayne. They explained he gives them the impression of wanting to be praised for his acting rather than his ability to become a character. 

9. Mark Wahlberg

Mark Wahlberg and Seth MacFarlane in Ted (2012)
Image Credit: Universal Pictures.

One forum commenter doesn't buy Mark Wahlberg's redemption. In fact, they think he detracts from any project he's in based on his presence alone.  

10. Jimmy Fallon

jimmy fallon
Image Credit: Esquire Network.

One person said Jimmy Fallon should stop breaking the 4th wall. Another commenter chimed in to agree, saying the host seems fake. 

11. The Rock/Dwayne Johnson

Black Adam, Dwayne Johnson
Image Credit: New Line Cinema.

Another forum user wants to know if Dwayne Johnson can even act. The former wrestler has done a lot of big films while doing a startlingly little amount of acting. He shows up as The Rock, and that's it. 

12- Pete Davidson

The Guest Book Pete Davidson
Image Credit: CBS Television Studios.

Somebody wants to know why Pete Davidson is everywhere. He's not an actor, not a great comedian, and he only seems to have a talent for dating A-list celebrities for a few months. 

13. Pauly Shore 

Jury Duty Pauly Shore
Image Credit: TriStar Pictures.

Another individual thinks Pauly Shore is probably a nice guy, but they just don't find him funny.  

14. Ansel Elgort

Baby Driver Ansel Elgort
Image Credit: Sony Pictures Releasing.

One person said Ansel Elgort gives them the ick. They offered no further explanation, however.

15. Ryan Reynolds

Definitely, Maybe Ryan Renolds
Image Credit: Universal Pictures.

Another respondent feels that Ryan Reynolds is just on automatic repeat. He plays the same annoying character in every movie he does with a colorful vocabulary ready to fly. When he was new to Hollywood, the act was funny. Now, it's just boring. 

16. Anthony Mackie

Twisted Metal Anthony Mackie
Image Credit: Sony Pictures Television.

For more than one contributor, Anthony Mackie tops this list. One person said they found him to be bad at acting. Another called his behavior in interviews off-putting. 

17. Kevin Hart

Night School, Kevin Hart
Image Credit: HartBeat Productions.

One person enjoyed the Jumanji movie but can't stand Kevin Hart. Like his friend The Rock, Kevin shows up as himself no matter the script. 

18. Will Smith

Collateral Beauty Will Smith
Image Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures.

A few contributors actively avoid anything with Will Smith in it. That's a whole new level of dislike. 

19. Tom Cruise

The Mummy Tom Cruise
Image Credit: Universal Pictures.

One commenter isn't a fan of Tom Cruise but admits he has some good movies. It's his affiliation with Scientology that turns a lot of people off from his work.

20. Jesse Eisenberg

Fleishman Is in Trouble Jesse Eisenberg
Image Credit: ABC Signature.

Several people listed Jesse Eisenberg on this list with differing opinions about why they can't stand him. One commenter cited American Ultra as his worst performance, while another expressed their upset about him being cast as Lex Luthor. 

21. James Franco

Queen of the Desert James Franco
Image Credit: IFC Films.

James Franco's creep factor has people turned off about his acting. Unfortunately, he's also not that great of a director. 

22. Ben Affleck

The Accountant Ben Affleck
Image Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures.

One movie fan said that Ben Affleck exudes lousy energy, calling him “smarmy.” Another person said he's “devoid of charisma.”

23. Seth Rogen

Platonic Seth Rogen
Image Credit: Sony Pictures Television.

Several people said they were not fans of Seth Rogen for a slew of reasons. A commenter called him annoying, arrogant, and everything they dislike about stoner culture. 

24. Timothée Chalamet

A Rainy Day in New York Timothee Chalamet
Image Credit: MPI Media Group.

One particularly disgruntled commenter is sure they've never seen Timothée Chalamet move into a role, saying he always seems to be half in and half out of his roles. Another described his performances as wooden.  

25. Chris Pratt

Jurassic World Chris Pratt
Image Credit: Universal Pictures.

On examination, one movie fan thinks it's a fifty-fifty toss-up for Chris Pratt. In his more serious roles, his acting is terrible. In comedy, though, Pratt brings life and energy to the screen. 

Source: Reddit.

