Actors Who Made Unlikely Early Reality TV Appearances

Everyone starts somewhere, even Hollywood stars. Before making a name for themselves on the big or small screen, these actors made early appearances on reality TV and game shows.

From MTV prank shows to dating games, these actors made unlikely early reality TV appearances. Some of these appearances helped them on their road to success and being cast in other projects. In comparison, others offer fun little insights into an actor before they found international fame.

Taryn Manning on Popstars

Best known for portraying Tiffany “Pennsatucky” Doggett in the Netflix show Orange is the New Black, Taryn Manning made an early reality TV appearance when she auditioned for WB’s singing competition Popstars in 2001. Manning failed to advance in the competition, where she almost joined a pop group with Nicole Scherzinger (before she found fame in The Pussycat Dolls).

The winners joined the group Eden’s Crush, who found moderate success before disbanding in 2002. Taryn Manning's time on the singing show led to her casting in Crossroads alongside Britney Spears. Although better known as an actress, Manning continued her music career as a solo artist and in a group with her brother.

Zac Efron on Room Raiders

An 18-year-old Zac Efron appeared on Room Raiders in 2005. His participation in the MTV dating show came around the same time his WB show Summerland ended. On this early reality TV show, a contestant must choose between three potential dates based solely on the contents of their room.

In the cringe-worthy episode, Zac Efron declares his favorite feature, the pronounced gap between his teeth (which he fixed later in his career), mistakes a canopy for a mosquito net, swims in the stranger's pool, and plays the guitar badly. He also discovers less-than-PG items in the drawer, so it’s no wonder he never mentioned the episode while promoting High School Musical the following year.

Lio Tipton on America’s Next Top Model

Before appearing in movies like Crazy Stupid Love, Warm Bodies, and Two Night Stand, Lio Tipton found fame on cycle 11 of America’s Next Top Model. The former figure skater placed second runner-up on the Tyra Banks competition show after forgetting their lines during a Covergirl commercial.

Although Tipton dipped her toe into modeling after appearing on the competition show, they decided they preferred acting. Lio Tipton's first ANTM role came with an appearance in Big Bang Theory before making their big screen debut in The Green Hornet.

Cynthia Nixon in To Tell The Truth

Famous for playing Miranda in And Just Like That, Cynthia Nixon’s first onscreen appearance came at the age of 8. She played an imposter on To Tell The Truth, where her mother worked on set. On the CBS show, celebrity panelists must identify the truth from the lies as people tell them about their hobbies and professions.

In the episode, Cynthia Nixon claims she's a junior horse riding champion. She wouldn’t start acting until later, appearing on a 1979 ABC Afterschool Special as a 12-year-old. Nixon recently appeared in The Guilded Age and campaigned for governor of New York in 2018.

Kirstie Alley On The Match Game

In 1979, Kirstie Alley, then an interior designer, made her TV debut on NBC’s The Match Game. In the popular game show, contestants must fill in the blanks from a prompt given by the host. Winning both her games, the Look Who's Talking star won $500 in her first Super Match and $5,500 in her second.

Kirstie Alley also appeared on the game show Password Plus in 1980. Alley’s big break came when she landed a role in Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan in 1982. Alley became a household name when she joined the cast of Cheers in 1987, playing Rebecca Howe.

Laverne Cox on I Want To Work For Diddy

Orange is the New Black star Laverne Cox almost became Diddy’s assistant after appearing on a 2008 VH1 show. The Emmy-nominated star started her television career on I Want To Work For Diddy, where contestants competed to work as the hip-hop mogul’s assistant. Cox later explained that she appeared on the early reality TV show for exposure and for viewers to see an international music star accept a trans woman.

Like The Apprentice, contestants worked alongside Diddy’s staff to complete assignments and prove themselves. Cox competed on the first season of I Want To Work For Diddy, making her one of the first African-American transgender people to compete in a popular reality series. Despite her second-week elimination, the network approached Cox for show ideas, leading to the makeover series TRANSform Me. Laverne Cox became the first African-American transgender person to produce and star in her own TV show, all on the back of her reality TV show beginnings.

Aaron Paul On The Price Is Right

Before his starring role in Breaking Bad made him an international star, Aaron Paul appeared on The Price Is Right. Appearing under his birth name, Aaron Sturtevant, the Westworld star’s energetic appearance still haunts him. However, he claims his manic energy happened due to drinking six Red Bulls before filming.

On his early gameshow appearance, Paul excitedly told then-host Bob Barker, “You're my idol,” after hearing his name called. The actor later admitted he desperately needed the prize money, so his eventual loss came as a great disappointment.

Jamie Chung on The Real World

Before finding fame as an actress, Jamie Chung appeared on The Real World: San Diego. The Sucker Punch actress joined the cast of the early reality TV show in 2004 as a sophomore in college. She then appeared on the show's spin-off, Real World/Road Rules Challenge: The Inferno II, the following year.

The fourteenth season of the MTV reality show followed a diverse group of individuals living together in California. Chung, just 20 at the time, worked two jobs to help pay her college tuition. The Lovecraft Country star still doesn’t feel ashamed of her “humble beginnings” on the show and credits The Real World for kickstarting her career.

Amy Schumer on Last Comic Standing

Amy Schumer appeared as a contestant on the fifth season of the NBC reality competition series Last Comic Standing. The show sees comedians compete for $250,000 and a TV special. 25-year-old Schumer placed fourth in the stand-up competition but returned as a guest mentor until 2014.

After finding fame on the NBC show, Schumer landed a job on the Comedy Central series Reality Bites Back, which spoofed various popular reality TV series at the time. Amy Schumer became one of America’s top stand-up comedians, starring in movies like Trainwreck and I Feel Pretty. In 2022, she hosted the Academy Awards alongside Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall.

Arnold Schwarzenegger on The Dating Game

The former Governor of California, Arnold Schwarzenegger, appeared on The Dating Game before becoming a Hollywood star. He surfaced on the dating show in 1973, with Hercules in New York as his only acting credit. The then-reigning Mr Olympia interviewed a series of hidden bachelorettes, asking them about their dating history and preferences.

The Dating Game makes light of Schwarzeneggar’s thick Austrian accent, with the actor admitting he’d only lived in the USA for five years. He also jokingly asked what “hanky panky” meant and made fun of his lack of knowledge of English slang. Although he picked a lady named Kay, it didn’t work out between them. Almost a decade later, Arnold Schwarzenegger appeared in Conan The Barbarian and became a household name.

Farrah Fawcett on The Dating Game

Another global star who made an early TV appearance on The Dating Game, Farrah Fawcett’s 1969 episode made a big impact for an unusual reason. Before appearing on Charlie’s Angels, the young model looked to meet the bachelor of her dreams on reality TV.

After Farrah chooses her bachelor, a fight breaks out between the three men. The host reveals all three work as stunt men and the fight sequence a joke. Fawcett chooses a man called Joey, with whom she went on a ski trip to Austria. It didn't work out for the couple; Fawcett married Lee Majors in 1973.

Jon Hamm on The Big Date

In 1996, 24-year-old Jon Hamm appeared on The Big Date. The clip went viral during Mad Men’s heyday and later appeared in Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’s third season (with minor edits to the voiceover and name badges). The Big Date featured a bachelor or bachelorette who must choose from three single people after they answer a series of questions.

On the dating show, the Baby Driver actor told a woman named Mary that he would treat her right by starting the date with some “fabulous food,” followed by “fabulous conversation,” and that he would end with a “fabulous foot massage for an evening of total fabulosity.” Although not picked for the date, Jon Hamm found success less than five years later. Hamm's acting career started in 2000 before his big break in 2007, playing Don Draper in Mad Men.

Jennifer Hudson on American Idol

Actress and singer Jennifer Hudson rose to fame in 2004 as a finalist on the third season of American Idol, where she shockingly only placed seventh. Her elimination in a Barry Manilow-themed week goes down in reality TV history, with many fans believing her the deserving winner of the season and one of the most talented contestants in American Idol history.

Despite her early exit, Hudson became the 17th person to earn the accolade of EGOT after becoming an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony winner. Just two years after appearing on American Idol, Jennifer Hudson starred as Effie White in Dreamgirls, earning her an Academy Award.

Lucy Hale in American Juniors

Pretty Little Liars star Lucy Hale appeared in American Juniors in 2003, aged just 14. The American Idol spin-off for teens sought five talented young singers to form a new teen-pop group. Hale's appearance on the show includes performances of songs by Blondie, Dionne Warwick, and Neil Sedaka.

Although Hale landed a role in the pop group and released an album with the band, they quickly disbanded after failing to find success. Although Lucy Hale continued her singing career after American Juniors split, she found more success in acting. Her recent projects include Fantasy Island and The Hating Gaming.

Linda Cardellini On The Price Is Right

Dead To Me actress Cardellini won The Price is Right. She appeared on an American game show episode at nineteen, five years before playing Lindsay Weir in Freaks and Geeks. On the Bob Barker-hosted show, Cardellini won a gas fireplace.

After bidding $1000, the Legally Blonde actress became among the first to get the contestant’s row call-up. When interviewed in 2017 by NPR, Linda Cardellini described the moment as one of the most exciting things to happen to her. In a 2013 interview with John Oliver, she admitted she still owns the fireplace, storing it in her garage as a memento of her first television appearance.

Beyonce on Star Search

Every global superstar starts somewhere. In 1993, a 12-year-old Beyonce appeared on Star Search, the biggest reality TV show at the time. She entered the show as a member of the band Girl Tyme and came second.

An R&B producer, Arne Frager, encouraged the band to enter the show for exposure. Beyonce later blamed a poor song choice for their runner-up placement. The band would turn into Destiny’s Child and land a record deal in 1997. Footage from their band’s time on Star Search appears in the video to Beyonce’s “Flawless.” Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake, and Usher also made their early brushes with fame on the successful reality competition show.

Lady Gaga on Boiling Point

Before global megastardom, Lady Gaga appeared on a now-forgotten MTV show. The singer and actress unwittingly appeared on Boiling Points in 2005 under her real name Stefani Germanotta.

The struggling musician appeared on the reality TV show, which puts unsuspecting members of the public in an uncomfortable situation and awards them $100 for staying calm. Lady Gaga appeared as a customer in a restaurant whose meal gets taken away by the staff. The A Star Is Born actress quickly confronts the waitress, forfeiting the prize money. Gaga's fellow contestants lasted 14 minutes, extensively longer than the Joker: Folie à Deux star.

Chris Hemsworth on Dancing With The Stars

Long before Chris Hemsworth played Thor, he appeared on Dancing With The Stars. Then better known for appearing in the Australian soap Home and Away, Hemsworth joined the cast on Australia's version of the reality TV show for Season 5 in 2006, where he placed fifth out of ten contestants in the dance competition.

Chris Hemsworth almost missed out on his role in the MCU because of his reality TV past. Kevin Feige once told the actor that the studio expressed uncertainty about Hemsworth playing the God of Thunder after they Googled him and saw his dance moves.

Kristen Wiig on The Joe Schmo Show

In 2003, Bridesmaids star Kristen Wiig appeared on Season 1 of The Joe Schmo Show. The Spike series parodied reality shows and featured one contestant unknowingly surrounded by actors.

In an early acting role, Wiig appeared as a fake contestant, Dr. Pat, “The Quack Marriage Counselor.” She improvised her dialogue based on storylines created by producers. In an episode of the forgotten reality TV show, Kristen Wiig gets knocked down by a contestant and suffers a real head injury. Two years later, Wiig would find fame as a Saturday Night Live cast member.

Emma Stone on In Search of the Patridge Family

Emma Stone competed in the first and only season of the VH1 singing competition In Search of the Partridge Family at just 16. The 2004 reality TV series looked to cast the eight lead roles in a new The Partridge Family reboot series.

The contestants needed to act and sing to play the next-generation Shirley or Laurie Partridge. Emma Stone earned the role of Laurie Patridge. However, only one episode of The New Partridge Family aired. Emma Stone showcased her singing and dancing talents in her Oscar-winning turn in La La Land 12 years later.