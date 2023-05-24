12 Actors Fans Voted Miscast in Otherwise Perfectly Cast Movies

If you're an enthusiastic movie watcher, you've noticed some misfit actors in a movie. While watching Don Rickles in Casino (1995), a movie critic thought the film cast him as a Robert DeNiro ‘yes man.’ He only had four lines, and it wouldn't have made a difference if he was cast as an extra. Here are other actors that contributors thought were miscast.

1. Keanu Reeves in Dangerous Liaisons

We all love Keanu Reeves, but a reviewer observes that he doesn't fit in several things, and Dangerous Liaisons is one of them. Movies should only cast him as a stoic action hero.

2. Meryl Streep in Mamma Mia!

Though they like her in other musical roles, a movie fanatic writes that her role in Mamma Mia! (2008) made them physically uncomfortable. She's excellent in Into The Woods (2014).

3. Jesse Eisenberg as Lex Luther

A Batman v Superman fan writes that Jesse Eisenberg was supposed to play Lex Luthor's son. They advise other fans to treat his character as entirely new, as that's the only way to enjoy his role.

4. Seth Rogen in The Fabelmans

Have you ever heard of the modern guy syndrome? A fan remarks that some actors like Seth Rogen and Ben Affleck suffer from this condition. They look and sound like 21st-century people, so it's difficult for them to fit in a past time. Seth Rogen was alright in The Fabelmans (2022), but trying to be a 50s person is unnatural.

5. Tom Cruise in Jack Reacher

In one rare occurrence, the miscast character does an incredible job. A film aficionado indicates that Tom Cruise's character in Jack Reacher (2012) felt like a farce. However, his presence in the film is movie-star undeniable. While Alan Ritchson looked the part, it felt like he was reciting lines.

6. Mark Wahlberg in The Lovely Bones

According to a cinephile, The Lovely Bones (2009) should have stuck with Ryan Gosling. Sadly, he was too young to play a teenager's dad then.

7. Regé-Jean Page in The Gray Man

This is one of the most glaring cases of a miscast. A filmaholic states that he was out of place and his acting was some of the worst they've ever seen. They add that he looked like he'd been transported from a bad TV movie.

8. Mat Damon and Penelope Cruz in All The Pretty Horses

The plot and dialogue in All the Pretty Horses (2000) made sense for teenagers, but viewers say the two were too old for the roles. They were both thirty at the time and looked their age. This movie would have been great, but the casting messed it up.

9. Ansel Elgort in Baby Driver

A movie lover believes it would have been great if Baby Driver (2017) had an actor like Tom Holland. Ansel Elgort is not the charismatic character the movie needed to make it a hit. He was the stereotypical tall and cute Hollywood choice that girls like.

10. Lin-Manuel Miranda in The Dark Materials Show

Although he is exceptionally talented, a filmgoer replies that his role in The Dark Materials show doesn't work. Everyone else in the show is well cast apart from him.

11. Christoph Waltz in Big Eyes

A film buff responds that Christoph Waltz's performance in the movie wasn't terrible, but it wasn't convincing either. Whenever he came onscreen, they felt like they were watching a different movie.

12. Malin Ackerman in Watchmen

Finally, one cineast shares that Malin Ackerman's role is cringe in Watchmen (2009). This is more pronounced as lots of sincere performances surrounded her.

