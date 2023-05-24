30 Actors who were in The Mandalorian Season One

The Mandalorian’s first season was Star Wars’ first outing into live-action television. A show of this caliber needs a star-studded cast of talent, and this list is not a disappointment.

From the leading role to the smallest cameos, here are all of the talented people who appeared in The Mandalorian Season 1. Some of these people even have deep ties to Star Wars.

1. Pedro Pascal

Before taking on the titular role, Pedro Pascal first burst onto the scene as Oberyn Martell in Game of Thrones. He then became one of the lead characters in Narcos as well as the villainous Maxwell Lord in Wonder Woman 1984. Recently, he took on the main character Joel in the smash hit The Last of Us.

2. Emily Swallow

Starting her career acting on Broadway, Emily Swallow picked up her first major television role on the crime drama Southland. She is best known for playing Amara on Supernatural and Kim Fischer on The Mentalist. She also has done some voice work too with the adult animated Netflix series Castlevania and the video game The Last of Us Part II.

3. Carl Weathers

After leaving a career in professional football for the Oakland Raiders, Carl Weathers went into acting with his first major role being the iconic Apollo Creed in the Rocky franchise. Weathers’ range of films include action, comedic, and dramatic roles such as Predator, Happy Gilmore, Arrested Development, and Tour of Duty.

4. Brian Posehn

Being the very definition of a jack-of-all-trades, Brian Posehn is a stand-up comedian, musician, and writer along with his acting career. He’s had several notable roles such as The Big Bang Theory, The Sarah Silverman Program, Steven Universe, and New Girl. He also co-wrote a comic run of Deadpool with Gerry Duggan for Marvel.

5. Horatio Sanz

Horatio Sanz made a name for himself being a cast member on Saturday Night Live! making history as the first Hispanic cast member. Since then his career has span both television, movies, and voice work including Scorpion, Wreck-It Ralph, The Dictator, and Comedy Bang! Bang!

6. Werner Herzog

Werner Herzog is a legendary director, credited as one of the pioneers of New German Cinema from the 1960s to the 1980s. He is a legend in the business from not only his movies but with his documentary work, stage acting career, and was named in 2009 as one of Time Magazine’s 100 most influential people.

7. Omid Abtahi

Starting his career on stage, Omid Abtahi moved into a film career through many television guest spots like JAG, Family Guy, and Bones. He truly made a name for himself with the Call of Duty franchise, American Gods, and The Hunger Games franchise. The Mandalorian wasn’t Omid Abtahi’s first stint in Star Wars. He also played Cadet Amis, a friend of Korkie Kryze in Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

8. Nick Nolte

After moving out of a career of modeling, Nick Nolte first major on-screen role was 1976s television miniseries Rich Man, Poor Man. He went on to have an award-winning career with roles in The Prince of Tides, Affliction, and Warrior. He has also starred in Ang Lee’s Hulk, Tropic Thunder, and Graves.

9. Taika Waititi

Another man who seems to be able to do it all, Taika Waititi is a writer, director, actor, and filmmaker who has become one of the most sought out people in the business. Many of his projects are critically acclaimed like What We Do in the Shadows, Thor: Ragnarok, Jojo Rabbit, and Our Flag Means Death. He also has a live-action Star Wars film on the horizon, announced back in 2018.

10. Jon Favreau

The voice of Mandalorian Paz Vizsla should be no surprise to Star Wars fans being the producer, writer, and showrunner for The Mandalorian Jon Favreau. He is one of the biggest names in the business, especially in the Marvel Cinematic Universe being the writer and director for Iron Man and Iron Man 2.

He has also produced or acted the role of Happy Hogan in the Avengers and Spider-Man films. His other works include Elf, Chef, and 2019's The Lion King.

11. Julia Jones

Starting acting at the age of eight in commercials, Julia Jones has gone on to work on many television series and films. Some of her work includes Jonah Hex, Adam Sandler’s The Ridiculous 6, Longmire, and the Disney animated series The Ghost and Molly McGee. Though, Jones is probably best known for playing Leah Clearwater in the Twilight franchise.

12. Ida Darvish

Along with being the wife of actor and comedian Josh Gad, Ida Darvish has also made quite a career for herself. She acted in several television series and movies like Gigi: Almost American, Kwikee Date, and Inferno. But she’s best known by video game fans as voicing multiple characters in the Assassin’s Creed franchise.

13. Eugene Cordero

Eugene Cordero has made a name for himself as an actor, writer, comedian, and his voice action work. Animation fans would recognize him from his work on Steven Universe, Bob’s Burgers, Star vs. the Forces of Evil, and Star Trek: Lower Decks. Along with roles in Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Wrecked, and Tacoma FD, Eugene Cordero is probably best known as Pillboi in The Good Place.

14. Asif Ali

Asif Ali is a comedian and actor who made a cameo in “Chapter 4: Sanctuary” with his Star Trek: Lower Decks and Wrecked co-star, Eugene Cordero. He has a wide range of acting and voice work including Devil May Care, Mr. Robinson, and Don’t Worry Darling. Marvel fans would also recognize him as Norm in WandaVision.

15. Amy Sedaris

Sister to author David Sedaris and a former member of the Second City comedy troupe, Amy Sedaris has had a successful career in movies and shows. Her work includes Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Bojack Horseman, Elf, Chef, and was the season four villain Mina Loveberry in Star vs the Forces of Evil.

One fun fact, Sedaris also voiced alongside fellow The Mandalorian actor Giancarlo Esposito in the 2017 reboot DuckTales where they played the silly and villainous duo Pepper and Phantom Blot.

16. Ming-Na Wen

Ming-Na Wen is one of the few people in the world who has worked in Disney’s big three franchises. She reprised her role as Fennec Shand in The Book of Boba Fett after convincing Dave Filoni not to kill her character. It’s a role she would also voice in The Bad Batch.

She is a Disney Princess as the voice of Mulan, a role she reprised in Kingdom Hearts II and Ralph Breaks the Internet. Wen starred in the Marvel series Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. as Melinda May. In 2019, Wen was given the honor of being named a Disney Legend.

17. Jake Cannavale

Jake Cannavale comes from a family of film royalty being the great-grandson of singer and actress Lena Horne, the grandson of film director Sidney Lumet, and the son of actor Bobby Cannavale and screenwriter Jenny Lumet. He’s done mostly indie work like Romance & Cigarettes and Eat Brains Love. Cannavale also scored a recurring role on Nurse Jackie.

18. Mark Hamill

Mark Hamill is a man who needs no introduction in Star Wars. But did you know before he made his return as a young Luke Skywalker in “Chapter 16: The Rescue” Hamill actually had a cameo earlier in the series? In “Chapter 5: The Gunslinger,” Hamill voiced the bartending droid in the cantina on Mos Eisley.

He was originally uncredited for the role as Hamill has done many uncredited roles before in the franchise.

19. Troy Kotsur

Troy Kotsur made history becoming the first deaf man to win an Oscar in the category of “Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role” for his role in CODA.

He’s the second actor ever to do so. Outside of acting as the lead Tusken Raider scout in The Mandalorian, he is also the person who developed all of the sign language used by the Tusken in the series as well as The Book of Boba Fett.

20. Ismael Cruz Cordova

It must have been a “Sunny day sweepin’ the clouds away” for Ismael Cruz Cordova who first received national attention for his role as Mando in Sesame Street.

After that, his career took off staring in Showtime’s Ray Donovan and Mary Queen of Scots. Recently, he has received award nominations as one of the leads in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power in the role of Arondir.

21. Natalia Tena

Natalia Tena is no stranger to big franchises. She became a household name taking on the role of Nymphadora Tonks in the Harry Potter franchise. Following it up, Tena then went on to play Osha in HBO’s smash hit Game of Thrones. She is also the lead singer and accordionist in her band Molotov Jukebox.

22. Bill Burr

Despite Bill Burr’s history of making fun of Star Wars in his standup, this comedian surprised fans bringing a powerhouse performance to Migs Mayfeld in The Mandalorian. Bill Burr’s comedy roots run deep with several comedy specials, the animated series F is for Family, and hosting Saturday Night Live. Though, he’s no stranger to drama either with roles like Breaking Bad.

23. Clancy Brown

Clancy Brown is a legendary actor and voice actor, and honestly, this won’t come close to scratching the surface of his work. He is no stranger to Star Wars playing Savage Opress in The Clone Wars and Ryder Azadi in Star Wars Rebels.

His impressive vocal performances include Mr. Krabs in Spongebob Squarepants, multiple roles in the Avatar: The Last Airbender franchise, the Disney Afternoon series Gargoyles, and The Venture Brothers. His acting roles include Highlander, The Shawshank Redemption, Thor: Ragnarok, and Starship Troopers. Look up his storied career; it is to be respected.

24. Richard Ayoade

Starting his career on public broadcast television and radio, Richard Ayoade first broke onto the scene after some success as one of the original cast members of the ongoing The Mighty Boosh series. It was his role in the British sitcom The IT Crowd that brought Ayoade his fame.

He made his directorial debut with the movie Submarine which landed him several award nominations. His other roles include The Bad Guys, Strange High Hill, and Disenchantment.

25. Mark Boone Junior

Mark Boone Junior is another actor on this list with an illustrious career. Known for being a character actor, that hasn’t stopped him from taking on some major roles. Performing in both drama and comedy, some of his many roles include Last Man on Earth, Sons of Anarchy, Memento, Batman Begins, and Curb Your Enthusiasm.

26. Matt Lanter

Matt Lanter is a big name in animated Star Wars as he is the voice of Anakin Skywalker in Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels, and the LEGO specials. He’s done both live-action and voice work including 2009's 90210, Ultimate Spider-Man, Heroes, and played Wyatt in the excellent series Timeless.

Fun fact: the Timeless writers were very aware of Lanter’s Star Wars roots, because his character makes several Star Wars jokes throughout the series.

27. Dave Filoni, Deborah Chow, and Rick Famuyiwa

In “Chapter 6: The Prinsoner,” the three X-wing pilots are actually three of the directors for The Mandalorian. Deborah Chow directed Chapters 3 and 7 and was also the showrunner for Obi-Wan Kenobi. Rick Famuyiwa has directed multiple episodes in The Mandalorian’s three seasons and is an executive producer on the series.

Finally, Dave Filoni is the showrunner of The Mandalorian as well as executive producer and director for most of the Star Wars animated series. He is also the showrunner for the upcoming Ahsoka series.

28. Adam Pally

Adam Pally is a comedian and a regular contributor to the Funny or Die website. He was nominated for a Critics’ Choice Television Awards for the series Happy Endings. Afterward, he went onto join The Mindy Project, Search Party, and Sonic the Hedgehog. He has also done plenty of voice work too like BoJack Horseman, Regular Show, and American Dad!

29. Jason Sudeikis

Jason Sudeikis became the most hated man when his biker scout character punched Grogu in “Chapter 8: Redemption.”

Luckily, he recovered well by portraying the ever bright and lovable titular character in Ted Lasso. This Saturday Night Live! and has also starred in Last Man on Earth, Hit Monkey, and Horrible Bosses.

30. Giancarlo Esposito

Giancarlo Esposito has done a little bit of everything from stage to the big screen. He has acted in many series and movies like Once Upon A Time, Guiding Light, and is a staple in many of Spike Lee’s films.

He has done several voice roles like DuckTales, The Jungle Book, and Harley Quinn. Though, Giancarlo Esposito is by far best known for playing the villainous Gustavo Fring in Breaking Bad.

