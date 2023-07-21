Voice Legends: 16 Actors Whose Voices Have Left a Lasting Impression

Movie buffs immediately know the voices of our favorite actors, and some stars are such standouts that most people recognize them simply by hearing them speak. One user on a popular online forum wondered which celebs have the most recognizable voices, and commenters replied with their opinions on the thread.

1- Morgan Freeman

This star of The Shawshank Redemption (1994) and Million Dollar Baby (2004) is known not only for his incredible acting chops in a wide variety of roles, but also for his deep voice. Fans claim they can pick up on it after hearing one single word.

2- James Earl Jones

James Earl Jones is a versatile actor who starred in films like Driving Miss Daisy (2014). His voice may be so familiar to many because of his role as Mufasa in The Lion King (1994).

3- Whoopi Goldberg

Whoopi Goldberg is known for her impressive collection of awards and accolades for her acting and comedy skills. Goldberg's recognizable voice comes from her appearances in films such as Sister Act (1992) and Girl, Interrupted (1999).

4- Samuel L. Jackson

If you know the famous Snakes on a Plane (2006) quote, you probably imagine it in Samuel L. Jackson's consonant voice. He's the third highest-grossing actor of all time, starring in films like Pulp Fiction (1994), The Incredibles (2004), and Snakes on a Plane.

5- Judi Dench

Known by many as Britain's most outstanding actress, Judi Dench's iconic voice is familiar to many in the U.K. and beyond. She's starred in many films, including Shakespeare in Love (1998) and Chocolat (2000).

6- Christopher Walken

Christopher Walken's voice stood out on the big screen in The Deer Hunter (1978), but he's also known for various other roles. Walken also stars in films like Dune (2021), Click (2006), and Sleepy Hollow (1999).

7- David Attenborough

If you've ever watched a nature documentary, chances are you're familiar with David Attenborough's soothing low voice. He's narrated everything from The Living Planet (1984) to Our Planet (2019-).

8- Drew Barrymore

Drew Barrymore was launched into stardom at age seven when she starred in E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982). Since then, fans have had plenty of time to pick up on her unique voice in films like Mad Love (1995), Fever Pitch (2005), and Never Been Kissed (1999).

9- Alan Rickman

The voice of renowned British actor Alan Rickman stands out among other celebrities for being smooth, deep, and almost lethargic. Rickman is well known for his roles as Severus Snape in the Harry Potter franchise (2001-2011) and Colonel Brandon in Sense and Sensibility (1995).

10- Liam Neeson

Irish actor Liam Neeson is excellent at playing tough-as-nails characters on a mission to make the world a better place. His gravelly voice stands out in films like Taken (2008) and Schindler's List (1993).

11- Kristin Chenoweth

Broadway star Kristin Chenoweth is known for her incredible soprano singing voice and her soft and raspy speaking voice. She starred in Broadway shows such as Wicked in 2003 and You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown in 1999.

12- Will Arnett

Known for his deep, smooth, and almost sarcastic voice, Will Arnett is a prolific voice actor. He's famous for his roles in Bojack Horseman (2014-2020) and Arrested Development (2003-2019).

13- Kristen Schaal

One of the industry's most successful voice actors is Kristen Schaal. Her characters are known for their strong, maniacal high-pitched voices, like Louise Belcher in Bob's Burgers (2011-) and Sarah Lynn in Bojack Horseman (2014-2020).

14- Jack Black

Comedian Jack Black's voice stands out in films like Kung Fu Panda (2008) and School of Rock (2003). His enthusiasm and adventurous spirit shine through when he speaks.

15- Jennifer Coolidge

With arguably one of the most distinct voices in Hollywood, Jennifer Coolidge deserves a spot on this list. You can hear her light raspy voice in The White Lotus (2021-) and Best in Show (2000).

16- Fran Drescher

This list wouldn't be complete without The Nanny herself making an appearance. Love it or hate it, Fran Drescher's voice is iconic and easily recognizable.