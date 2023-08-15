14 Actors Fans Said Were Miscast in Otherwise Perfectly Cast Movies and Shows

Sometimes movie and TV casting is absolute perfection. Other times, it's all wrong. And sometimes, a show or film is almost perfectly cast except for one actor who sticks out. Someone in a popular online forum asked, “What are some actors you thought were miscast in otherwise perfectly cast movies?” Here are the top 14 responses.

1 – Scott Glenn in Training Day

One movie fan said they struggle with Scott Glenn in Training Day. They explained, “I get that he was good in other things, especially Silence of the Lambs, but every time I watch the movie, which I love, he seems completely miscast as the big-time drug dealer.”

2 – Quentin Tarantino in Django Unchained

Someone said Quentin Tarantino should just play the guy from Pulp Fiction in all his movies. Another movie fan added, “He cast himself and it's still a miscast” in Django Unchained.

3 – Keanu Reeves in Dangerous Liaisons

We all love Keanu Reeves, but a reviewer observed that he doesn't fit in several things, and Dangerous Liaisons is one of them. Movies should only cast him as a stoic action hero.

4 – Meryl Streep in Mamma Mia

Though they like her in other musical roles, a movie fanatic said that Meryl Streep's role in Mamma Mia! (2008) made them physically uncomfortable. She's excellent in Into The Woods (2014), however.

5 – Jesse Eisenberg in Batman v Superman

A Batman v Superman fan shared that Jesse Eisenberg was supposed to play Lex Luthor's son. They advised other fans to treat his character as entirely new, as that's the only way to enjoy his role.

6 – Seth Rogen in The Fabelmans

Have you ever heard of the modern guy syndrome? A movie fan said that some actors like Seth Rogen and Ben Affleck suffer from this condition. They look and sound like 21st-century people, so it's difficult for them to fit in a past time. Seth Rogen was alright in The Fabelmans (2022), but trying to be a 50s person is unnatural.

7 – Tom Cruise in Jack Reacher

In one rare occurrence, the miscast character does an incredible job. A film aficionado indicated that Tom Cruise's character in Jack Reacher (2012) felt like a farce. However, his presence in the film is movie-star undeniable. While Alan Ritchson looked the part, it felt like he was reciting lines.

8 – Mark Wahlberg in The Lovely Bones

According to one cinephile, The Lovely Bones (2009) should have stuck with Ryan Gosling. Sadly, he was too young to play a teenager's dad then.

9 – Rege-Jean Page in The Gray Man

This is one of the most glaring cases of a miscast. A filmaholic stated that Regé-Jean Page was out of place and his acting was some of the worst they've ever seen. They added that he looked like he'd been transported from a bad TV movie.

10 – Matt Damon and Penelope Cruz in All The Pretty Horses

The plot and dialogue in All the Pretty Horses (2000) made sense for teenagers, but viewers said the two were too old for the roles. They were both 30 at the time and looked their age. This movie would have been great, but the casting messed it up.

11 – Ansel Elgort in Baby Driver

A movie lover said it would have been great if Baby Driver (2017) had an actor like Tom Holland. Ansel Elgort is not the charismatic character the movie needed to make it a hit. He was the stereotypical tall and cute Hollywood choice that girls like.

12 – Lin-Manuel Miranda in His Dark Materials

Although he is exceptionally talented, a filmgoer noted that Lin-Manuel Miranda's role in His Dark Materials show doesn't work. Everyone else in the show is well cast apart from him.

13 – Christoph Waltz in Big Eyes

A film buff responded that Christoph Waltz's performance in the movie wasn't terrible, but it wasn't convincing either. Whenever he came onscreen, they felt like they were watching a different movie.

14 – Malin Akerman in Watchmen

One film fan shared that Malin Akerman's role is cringe in Watchmen (2009). This is more pronounced since there are a lot of sincere performances surrounding her.

Source: Reddit.