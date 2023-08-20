Acting Alchemy: 15 Times Actors Turned Roles Into Gold

Some actors shine among the others. And sometimes those actors get roles that manage to make them shine even brighter if that was even possible. Their skills can turn a character and script into something truly memorable and impactful. Movie lovers have united in a popular online forum to discuss the times when actors turned a role into pure gold.

Warning: There will be some spoilers ahead!

1- Jake Gyllenhaal and Hugh Jackman in Prisoners (2013)

Hugh Jackman plays Keller Dover, a man who discovers his six-year-old daughter has gone missing. Detective Loki is Jake Gyllenhaal’s role, the head of the investigation for the girl and her friend. We see both of these characters grow angrier and angrier as the days go by after the girls are kidnapped. This is especially true in Keller’s case as he grows more desperate to find his daughter, using gruesome tactics to find information.

2- Matthew McConaughey in True Detective (2014)

Detective Rustin “Rust” Cohle was McConaughey’s role in the first season of True Detective. A pair of Louisiana State Police are searching for a serial killer. You can tell how this gives actors a chance to flex their acting muscles.

Someone even claims, “I never thought much of him… until I saw him on True Detective. Just completely absorbed himself into the role and handled the before/ after part well.” Another person adds, “That brooding, over-intelligent performance would be laughable if someone else. Or just an eccentric side character. But he had that grave intensity. And he pulled it off well.”

3- JK Simmons in Whiplash (2014)

J. K. Simmons’ role as the aggressive Terence Fletcher can be extremely intimidating. His anger is palpable every time he’s on screen. The specifics of Simmons’ ability to display different arrays of emotion are evident. This commenter says it best, saying, “I don’t think he’s out of control a single second in that movie. I think it’s calculated anger. It’s real anger, but it’s totally deliberate every step of the way.”

4- Michael Caine in The Muppet Christmas Carol (1992)

I once heard someone describe Michael Caine and Tim Curry’s roles in their respective Muppet Movies as outstanding but for different reasons. They claimed that Tim Curry was excellent because he acted like he, himself, was a Muppet.

Michael Caine, on the other hand, acted like the Muppets were real people. That description has always stuck with me; others seem to feel the same way. A significant number of people applauded how Caine plays the role completely straight, despite the muppet antics. One person goes so far as to say that the Muppet version was “the best Christmas Carol adaptation.”

5- Toni Collette in Hereditary (2018)

I find the amount of detail in Hereditary to be fascinating and impressive. Still, I don’t think I would enjoy the movie half as much if it weren’t for the acting, Toni Collette included. Playing the mother of our central family, Annie Graham, Toni must go through quite the roller coaster of emotions in this film. First, she loses her mother at the beginning of the film, not appearing too distraught, and then loses her youngest later on, completely shattering her.

6- Christian Bale in The Prestige (2006)

Christian Bale has quite an impressive collection of roles under his belt. However, what’s even more amazing is how he was able to play two characters in one movie, both of which are also acting as the same person. Are you confused?

In The Prestige, Bale plays the magician Alfred Borden. At the film’s end, it is revealed that Borden is not one person but a pair of identical twin brothers. The brothers use this to pull off one of their signature tricks of Alfred entering one wardrobe and coming out of another.

7- Tom Cruise in Magnolia (1999)

It seems that what people love most about Tom Cruise’s role as Frank T.J. Mackey is how he was able to subvert expectations from his previous roles. In a majority of his films, Cruise plays, as this person describes, a “cocky and charming personality.” This personality is seen in Magnolia, too. However, this turns out to be a facade, and he continues to crumble as the movie progresses.

8- Tom Hardy in The Drop (2014)

Bob Saginowski is Tom Hardy’s character in The Drop. A bartender for his cousin’s pub; when the local mobsters start to use the place as a bank, he turns away. There is one scene in particular that really shows Hardy’s skill as an actor: the reveal of the true killer of Richie Whelan: him. As he tells the story, Saginowski doesn’t even bat an eye at the gruesome details of what he did to get rid of Richie. It is truly a chilling scene.

9- Denzel Washington in Glory (1989)

Denzel Washington’s character, Private Silas Trip, is portrayed beautifully by the actor. The scene where he is whipped and doesn’t break eye contact with Col. Robert Gould the whole time gave me chills. You can read so much anger and pain in his eyes the entire time, and he never says a word. The one initially proposing this role even says, “Denzel in Glory was the first time I ever appreciated acting.”

10- Haley Joel Osment in The Sixth Sense (1999)

Haley Joel had a lot of weight on his shoulders when it came to being a central character in The Sixth Sense for being 11 years old, and he crushed it! Not only was his delivery of the iconic “I see dead people” line excellent, but he was very good at portraying Cole Sear as a young boy tormented by a secret. The ending scene between him and his mother is also incredibly heart-wrenching.

11- Daniel Day-Lewis in There Will Be Blood (2007)

Daniel Day-Lewis actually won an Oscar for his role as Daniel Plainview, and it’s no wonder why. The actor brings this silver miner turned oil prospector to life and fills us with dread. As one individual puts it, “I remember when I saw that movie, just feeling incredibly uncomfortable in many of the scenes where he was getting quietly angry.” One of my favorite scenes is the infamous “I drink your milkshake” scene. It’s terrifying to see him go from somewhat calm to angry enough to bash a man’s head within five minutes.

12- Joaquin Phoenix in The Master (2012)

My respect for Joaquin Phoenix’s acting abilities grows with every role I see him in. His role as Freddie Quell in The Master is no exception. Phoenix portrays the troubled, struggling, and traumatized drifter so well it makes me concerned for his mental health! The processing scene is particularly impressive. His answers to the second line of question are both unsettling and sad to watch and listen to.

13- James McAvoy in Split (2016)

I have heard and seen people go back and forth on whether or not Split is a good movie or not. However, I do see a constancy among them, and it’s James McAvoy’s role as Kevin. One commenter claims that his acting “is genuinely the only reason I respect these movies.” This role is impressive because Kevin isn’t just one role; it’s multiple. Kevin has various personalities, and we see quite a few throughout the movie. Each personality is different, but McAvoy can switch between them beautifully.

14- Anthony Hopkins in The Father (2020)

In all his parts, Hopkins shines as bright as the sun, but this one hits a little differently. Anthony (the character, not the actor) is an older gentleman who is suffering from dementia and is pushing away his daughter and any caregivers that come to help. His depiction of the disease is so realistic one person claims, “I really thought he had dementia.”

A word of warning: If you have seen someone deteriorate due to dementia like I have, I would proceed cautiously. To call Hopkins’ acting convincing would be a major understatement.

15- Willem Dafoe in The Lighthouse (2019)

The Lighthouse is a strange, twisted movie and tale. So, in other words, it’s my kinda movie! The movie balances solely on the shoulders of Willem Dafoe and Robert Pattinson, and boy, do they hold that film up like Atlas holds the world, Dafoe in particular. His work as the lead lighthouse keeper, Thomas Wake, is one for the history books.

Source: (Reddit).