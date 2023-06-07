12 Actors Who Almost Always Plays the Same Character but Still Get Acclaim and Praise

A character actor is a chameleon-like actor that camouflages themself in their roles with ease so that you forget who you're watching on screen is actually Johnny Depp and not some eccentric candy maker. If a character actor is someone who makes you forget who they are in real life, then these actors have the opposite problem.

These 12 actors may be in countless movies and acquire heaps of praise, acknowledgment, and even awards, but they're always playing more or less the same role.

1. Ryan Reynolds

Despite his undeniable charm and quick wit, Ryan Reynolds often finds himself locked into the sarcastic and lovable protagonist role. From his early breakout in Van Wilder to his highly successful portrayal of the irreverent Deadpool, Reynolds seems to have found his comfort zone in characters that exhibit familiar traits.

Yet, his ability to infuse each performance with a unique comedic energy continues to earn him acclaim and praise. Reynolds kept a low profile for many years in Hollywood and was even ridiculed for the film Green Lantern. However, his comedic timing in The Proposal, the Deadpool franchise, and his playful real-life banter with his wife, Blake Lively, cemented him as America's lovable class clown.

2. Mark Wahlberg

Known for his tough and gritty demeanor, Mark Wahlberg has made a career out of playing characters with unyielding intensity. Whether it's the street-smart cop or the relentless action hero, Wahlberg's roles often seem like different variations of the same tough guy archetype.

However, his dedication and undeniable screen presence consistently draw audiences in and have garnered him acclaim and praise for his unwavering commitment to these familiar personas.

Despite rising to fame in the critically acclaimed Paul Thomas Anderson film Boogie Nights, it seems Wahlberg has spent the past two decades running away from Oscar bait and heading full speed into blockbuster action flicks with little heart.

His questionable performance in The Happening seemed to signal the switch from a serious actor treated with reverence to an actor who takes parts in movies for a paycheck.

3. Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise is a master of playing the charismatic hero with a penchant for high-octane action. While his performances in films like Top Gun and the Mission: Impossible series are undeniably entertaining, Cruise has developed a reputation for portraying characters with striking similarities in their unwavering determination and physical prowess.

Nevertheless, his box office success and the admiration he receives from fans and critics alike are a testament to his ability to captivate audiences with his signature brand of charismatic heroics. Cruise is more than capable of portraying deep, emotionally vulnerable characters in an array of genres, and he has many times throughout his career.

However, his primary passion seems to lay in adrenaline-fueled stuntwork, and hey, fair enough. Though his films often fit within the same niche, they're all still high-quality films with great performances and daring stunts from Cruise, which demonstrate his commitment to his craft.

This is why many refer to him as “Hollywood's last true movie star.”

4. Jesse Eisenberg

Jesse Eisenberg has carved a niche for himself by portraying socially awkward and highly intelligent characters with remarkable consistency. From his breakout role as Mark Zuckerberg in The Social Network, which earned him an Oscar nomination, to his subsequent performances in films like Zombieland and Now You See Me, Eisenberg's tendency to embody these intellectually inclined and socially detached characters.

This may limit his range, but his nuanced portrayals and ability to tap into their unique idiosyncrasies have garnered him acclaim and praise.

One film buff on a movie forum commented, “Jesse Eisenberg playing a sarcastic know-it-all should be its own genre by now.”

5. Jason Bateman

Jason Bateman's deadpan delivery and penchant for playing the straight man have become his trademark. Whether he's navigating dysfunctional family dynamics in Arrested Development, or delivering dry humor in films like Horrible Bosses, Bateman's roles often blend together in their portrayal of the sarcastic and mildly exasperated everyman.

Even his portrayal of money launderer Marty Byrde in the gripping, critically acclaimed TV series Ozark involves much of the same monotone delivery, flat affect, and nonchalantness Bateman is known for in every role.

Nonetheless, his impeccable comedic timing and relatable on-screen persona have won over audiences and critics, leading to acclaim and praise for his consistently enjoyable performances. He's also earned even more respect for demonstrating his impeccable directing skills on Ozark.

6. Samuel L. Jackson

Samuel L. Jackson's commanding presence and formidable acting chops have made him a sought-after actor in Hollywood. However, he is often cast in roles that capitalize on his intensity and ability to portray authoritative figures.

Whether playing a no-nonsense law enforcement officer or a morally complex mentor, Jackson's characters tend to share a certain level of power and gravitas, which, while impressive, can leave audiences craving greater diversity in his roles.



None of this is to say that it's bad, but you know a Samuel L. Jackson role when you see it. His sheer talent and undeniable screen presence continue to garner him acclaim and praise, and while he does have great versatility in his filmography, it often feels like he's playing himself.

7. Liam Neeson

Liam Neeson has become synonymous with the “badass with a particular set of skills” archetype. His roles as relentless and resourceful individuals in films like Taken and Non-Stop have become his calling card, often showcasing his ability to protect loved ones and dispense justice with an unyielding determination.

While Neeson's performances may feel somewhat repetitive, his rugged charm and intense presence always make for an enjoyable watch. However, we saw what powerful performances he's capable of in his earlier career in Schindler's List, so it's disappointing that he's limited himself to predictable action flicks in recent years.

8. Will Smith

Will Smith's natural charisma and charm have made him a beloved figure in Hollywood. However, his tendency to gravitate toward roles highlighting his quick wit and likable persona has led to a perception that he often plays a variation of himself on screen.

Whether he's the wisecracking hero in action blockbusters like Men in Black or the affable and relatable lead in heartfelt dramas such as The Pursuit of Happyness, Smith's characters often embody his signature blend of charisma and humor.

Some critics claim he lacks range, but most audiences connect with his enjoyable performances. It would, however, be refreshing to see him knock it out of the park in a menacing role where he isn't the lovable good guy.

9. Joe Pesci

Joe Pesci's portrayal of volatile and hot-tempered characters has become his trademark. He's portrayed so many iconic roles, such as Tommy DeVito in Goodfellas and the short-tempered lawyer in My Cousin Vinny. Pesci's characters share a common thread of explosive personalities. While his performances often showcase his ability to bring intensity and unpredictability to the screen, his propensity for playing similar roles has led to a perception that he lacks versatility despite being an Oscar winner.

10. Matt Damon

Matt Damon's performances often revolve around playing relatable, everyman characters who find themselves thrust into extraordinary situations. While he has showcased his versatility in films like The Departed and The Martian, Damon's roles often share a common thread of resilience and determination.

Whether navigating through complex conspiracies in the Bourne series or surviving on a hostile planet, Damon's consistent portrayal of these types of characters, while commendable, has led to criticism that he relies on familiar tropes. Damon's breakout role was in Good Will Hunting — a genuinely impressive performance that stood out in his career.

His performance in The Talented Mr. Ripley is the only other performance where audiences genuinely feel immersed in a character instead of watching Matt Damon on screen. As one of the most famous A-list stars, Damon's still a hit with audiences despite a rather one-note filmography in the past twenty years.

11. Robert Downey Jr.

Robert Downey Jr.'s charismatic presence and witty persona have made him a fan favorite, particularly in his portrayal of Tony Stark/Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While his performances are undeniably entertaining, Downey Jr.'s tendency to play characters with similar qualities—such as the charming and arrogant genius—has led to the perception that he often portrays variations of the same persona.

Despite this, his undeniable charm, sharp delivery, and ability to bring depth to his characters have garnered him acclaim and praise for his consistently enjoyable performances. The one performance that challenged my belief that Downey Jr. was a one-trick pony was his performance in Tropic Thunder as an african american man.

I watched the movie as a child and genuinely had no idea it was him and was blown away by the big reveal. I'm hoping his upcoming performance in Oppenheimer will align more with that than more of the slick-talking superhero stuff we usually see.

12. Chris Pratt

Chris Pratt's affable and humorous on-screen persona has made him a popular choice for roles that require a blend of action and comedy. Whether he's portraying the lovable goofball in Parks and Recreation or the adventurous hero in films like Guardians of the Galaxy, Pratt's characters often share a common thread of likability and comedic timing.

While some argue that his performances lack versatility, Pratt's ability to connect with audiences and deliver entertaining performances has earned him acclaim and praise, solidifying his status as a bankable actor in Hollywood.

While Pratt is starting to rack up more detractors for his personal beliefs in recent years, this is more to do with political views than his acting career. His acting chops are good enough to carry him through a big blockbuster, but I don't think his performances thus far have been particularly impressive.

Source: Reddit.