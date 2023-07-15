24 Amazing Actors That Don’t Get Enough Credit for Their Acting Skills

The entertainment world is filled with skilled performers who often don't receive the proper acknowledgment they deserve. Some do get some credit, just not enough. Fans on an online forum discuss their favorite actors who they think are underrated, and we've compiled a list of some we agree with. We can hardly narrow them down to 24, so don't get mad if your favorite isn't on the list!

1. Walton Goggins

From The Bourne Identity to Marvel's Ant-Man, and Sons of Anarchy, Walton has shown us that he's not just a good actor; he's a great one. He has range, and he's only going to get better and better! Even playing Laugher in American Ultra; his incredible performance in a movie we feel is vastly underrated.

2. Matthew Lillard

It should be a crime to underestimate Matthew Lillard. The man defines range! From Shaggy to psychopathic scream killer. He was so good that the Scooby Doo production team hired him to do the voice for all the animated stuff since Casey Kasem retired from the role in 2009. We second a commenter who writes, “He's to Shaggy what Kevin Conroy is to Batman.”

3. Michael Shannon

Where do we start with Michael Shannon? Okay: The White Death in Bullet Train. Zod in Man of Steel and again in the latest Flash movie. Those are three stellar examples that prove what an exceptional talent he is.

4. John Lithgow

How can we forget John Lithgow? How can anyone who knows and loves Shrek ignore John Lithgow? Yes, he's the arrogant and cold Lord Farquaad, ruler (and oppressor) of the people of Duloc, but that's not all. Oldies know him from the 80s (in films like Footloose), and he's shown pure talent for decades.

5. Margo Martindale

Even with a Primetime Emmy Award and a Critics' Choice Television Award, many people still sleep on Margo Martindale. Man, her performance in Justified is beyond brilliant, just as brilliant as her role in The Americans. But, as one contributor shares, “She shouldn't have helped BoJack persuade Todd to purchase that video game that distracted him from writing his rock opera.” Maybe if she hadn't, people would give her due credit.

6. Joel Kinnaman

Joel Kinnaman first gained recognition for his roles in Easy Money, but he didn't stop there. He went on to do great in the Johan Falk crime series. You may not think him a legend, but you can't ignore his acting prowess. Check out the Robocop remake and Suicide Squad.

7. Tatiana Maslany

You might recognize her from Marvel's She-Hulk, Stronger, and Orphan Black. It's impressive how she portrayed various characters in Orphan Black with distinct traits and accents. Even more impressive were those meta-scenes where she played one character pretending to be one of the others.

8. Colin Farrell

No matter what, he is the best actor in every project he has been in. No one steals scenes from him — whether Tom Cruise, Toni Colette, Ben Affleck, or Jaime Fox. A leading man in blockbusters and independent films since the 2000s, he has received various awards and nominations, including two Golden Globe Awards and a nomination for an Academy Award. We say he deserves more!

9. Mads Mikkelsen

That smile — that wicked, calm smile. It's one of the things Mikkelsen is famous for. This Danish dancer turned actor is known internationally for his role in films like Doctor Strange, Hannibal, and Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.

10. Ben Foster

Did you know Ben Foster was Angel (Warren Worthington III) in X Men: The Last Stand? He didn't have plenty of screen time, so you can't judge his performance by that one film. But how about The Mechanic, Hell or High Water, or Medieval? The list goes on and on. One fan writes, “If Ben Foster is on the cast list, I'm willing to check the movie out.” We agree.

11. Giovanni Ribisi

Do you want a range? Then you'll love Mr. Ribisi! Giovanni has proved he's no novice, from Gone in 60 Seconds to Sneaky Pete to Saving Private Ryan to X Files. His parents are both in the entertainment industry, so it's no surprise.

12. Giancarlo Esposito

You can't say you don't know Giancarlo Esposito. If not from his movies, then from the memes. But let's talk about the movies. He played Gus from Breaking Bad and Stan Edgar in The Boys, and has been in many Broadway plays. His ability to transition from a good guy to a psychopath is nothing but mind-blowing.

13. John C. Reilly

The man deserves a truckload of Oscars! If you've seen his performance in Chicago, you'll agree his talent knows no bounds. And let's not forget his hilarious roles in comedy. He's not just an actor; he's a triple threat — writer, musician, and producer.

14. James McAvoy

James McAvoy is more than a pretty face and muscle frame. The famous Scottish actor debuted as a teen and has since starred in many films like X-Men, Split, Atonement, and Wanted alongside the phenomenal Angelina Jolie. He may have won a few prestigious awards, but not enough to quantify his brilliance.

15. Daniel Radcliffe

Yeah, we all know him from Harry Potter, sure. But many films prove he's more than just the Harry Potter guy. Check out Horns, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, and The Lost City. According to one fan, “Weird was proof that he can do anything.”

16. Rhea Seehorn

If you love Better Call Saul, you've got to give a shout-out to Rhea. Her performance in the popular T.V. series earned her a well-deserved Primetime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series. And hey, she even got a nod from the Critics' Choice Television Awards! When critics love someone, you know they're the real deal.

17. Edward Norton

Edward Norton had great success, starting with notable roles in Primal Fear, American History X, and the cult classic Fight Club. He won a Golden Globe for his supporting role and was even nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actor, yet his talent is often overlooked.

18. Sam Rockwell

Sam Rockwell is like the king of indie films, effortlessly shifting between comedic and dramatic roles. He played his parts in Three Billboards and JoJo Rabbit with the expertise the intricate roles deserved. “Guy is an absolute legend. No matter how much credit he gets, he always deserves more,” a fan gushes.

19. Stephen Tobolowsky

Stephen Tobolowsky is a talented actor who needs more recognition. He played Ned Ryerson in Groundhog Day and appeared in Memento and Silicon Valley. Tobolowsky has been in over 200 films and always leaves an impact. His ability to bring depth to supporting characters is genuinely remarkable. So, the next time you spot Stephen Tobolowsky, take a moment to appreciate his talent.

20. Toni Collette

Toni Collette has consistently delivered outstanding performances, yet somehow she remains underrated. Whether she's portraying a troubled mother in The Sixth Sense, a lifestyle guru in Knives Out, or a complex character in Hereditary, Collette's raw talent shines through. A movie lover adds, “How Toni Collette doesn't have an Oscar yet is beyond me.”

21. Hamish Linklater

Hamish Linklater may not be a household name, but his acting chops are worth noting. He has a knack for bringing charm and wit to his roles. Check him out in The Newsroom and The Big Short. His ability to infuse humor and intelligence into his characters makes him a delight on the big screen.

22. Melanie Lynskey

Lynskey was remarkable in Hello I Must Be Going and the highly acclaimed The Perks of Being a Wallflower. We're not defining Lynskey by these roles alone, but she proved her ability to bring depth and authenticity to her characters in them. She has a unique talent for portraying complex emotions and capturing the nuances of human behavior.

23. Steve Buscemi

Steve Buscemi is a true icon and has starred in films like Fargo, Reservoir Dogs, and Con Air. Buscemi has an offbeat charm and can portray comedic and dramatic roles. Would it be a stretch to say he's carved out a niche for himself?

24. Stephen Root

Stephen Root's performances always steal the show. We've seen his talent playing the hilarious Milton in Office Space and voicing the enigmatic Bill Dauterive in King of the Hill. Root brings a unique vitality to every role. He effortlessly transitions between comedy and drama, creating an indelible impression with his character portrayals.

