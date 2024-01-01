Runners-Up: 25 Actors Who Almost Played an Iconic Role

When a star takes on a role and delivers an impeccable performance, the actor and character become synonymous. How could anyone but Johnny Depp be Captain Jack Sparrow? What would Alien be without Sigourney Weaver? Would Kill Bill have been as good without Uma Thurman?

We’ll never honestly know the answers to such questions, but it’s always entertaining to speculate. And when you hear about some of the runners-up for the most memorable and loved roles, it feels like you’re peeking into an alternate universe. It’s weird to think about our favorite characters being played by a different celebrity, but it almost happened many times.

1. Will Smith as Neo

While Keanu Reeves delivered an enigmatic performance in The Matrix, he almost wasn’t Neo. Will Smith was the actor they wanted initially, but he turned down the role to focus on a different movie. Most of us are happy because Keanu is beyond incredible in the film, and it’s hard to imagine anyone else doing better.

2. Cary Grant as James Bond

Many stars have taken on the role of James Bond, but even more actors either turned down the role or were passed over for someone else. Cary Grant was cast as James Bond instead of Sean Connery, but his lack of commitment led producers to go with Connery.

3. Tom Cruise as Tony Stark

That’s right; Jerry Maguire almost played Iron Man. This casting intrigues us, and it’s fun to imagine a world where Cruise plays the sarcastic Stark. However, he turned the role down because he lacked control over the production and artistic choices.

4. Amy Schumer as Barbie

After watching Margot Robbie play Barbie, it’s hard to picture anyone else in that role. Amy Schumer was originally cast in the movie Barbie but had to quit because of a scheduling conflict. In the end, we don’t think the film would have been as good without Robbie.

5. Vince Vaughn as Joey Tribbiani

Vince Vaughn was up for the role of Joey Tribbiani, but the casting director decided to go in another direction, a.k.a. Matt LeBlanc. Jon Favreau was also almost cast as Chandler Bing, which would’ve made Friends a very different show but not necessarily bad!

6. John Travolta as Forrest Gump

John Travolta was considered for the role of Forrest Gump but was ultimately passed over for the talented Tom Hanks. While Travolta certainly has his own set of talents, we don’t think he could’ve brought the emotion and lovability to the role that Hanks did.

7. George Clooney as Noah Calhoun

We’re so glad this one didn’t happen! George Clooney almost played the dreamy Noah Calhoun in The Notebook. Thankfully, Ryan Gosling got the part. As charming as Clooney is, we don’t think he could’ve captured the character as well as Gosling and had the same chemistry with Rachel McAdams.

8. Britney Spears as Allie Hamilton

Rachel McAdams almost wasn’t Allie in The Notebook, as the casting choice came down to her and Britney Spears. Spears would’ve brought an interesting flair to the role, but it’s tough to see her doing a better job than McAdams. Again, the chemistry between Gosling and McAdams was the magic that made the movie so captivating.

9. Claire Danes as Rose Dawson

The spark between Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio makes Titanic such a compelling film, but Claire Danes almost took on the role of Rose Dawson. Supposedly, Danes turned down the role, offering vague reasons why she wasn’t ready for the part.

10. Matt Damon as Jake Sully

Several actors were up for the part of Jake Sully in Avatar, but one of the most notable is Matt Damon. Sam Worthington is excellent as Jake Sully, but Matt Damon would’ve also been a stellar choice. He has the emotionality and thoughtful demeanor to pull it off perfectly.

11. Janeane Garofalo as Monica Geller

Before Courteney Cox became available for the role of Monica in Friends, Janeane Garofalo was their top choice. Unfortunately for Garofalo, the producers jumped on the chance to have Cox, so she missed out on playing this iconic character, which would’ve likely boosted her career.

12. Blake Lively as Karen Smith

Karen Smith is the ditzy friend in Mean Girls, played by the beautiful and funny Amanda Seyfried. Seyfried was wonderful in this hilarious role, but Blake Lively almost got the part, which would’ve made the movie feel very different. However, Seyfried was still going to be in the movie as Regina.

13. Amanda Seyfried as Regina George

Yes, the iconic Regina George was almost played by Amanda Seyfried. While the lovely actress would’ve likely delivered a witty and fierce performance, it’s hard to see Regina George as anyone but Rachel McAdams. While all the casting possibilities are appealing, we’re glad the chips fell where they did.

14. Al Pacino as Han Solo

Before Harrison Ford landed the role of the rebellious Han Solo, Al Pacino was the top choice for the protagonist. Pacino was huge then and would’ve attracted people to the movie, but we’re not sure if he would have brought the stern vibe Ford did. Plus, Pacino said he didn’t understand the script.

15. Charlize Theron as Roxie Hart

Chicago is one of the most loved movie musicals, and the cast is a significant reason for that. Renée Zellweger, Richard Gere, and Catherine Zeta-Jones are irresistible, but Charlize Theron almost got the part over Zellweger. Apparently, Zellweger’s performance was simply too perfect, and Theron was asked to leave.

16. Anne Hathaway as Tiffany

Tiffany is one of the main characters in the Academy Award-winning movie Silver Linings Playbook. Anne Hathaway almost got the role of this complex woman, and we have no doubt she would’ve given a sensational performance. But this film is one of Jennifer Lawrence’s best movies, and it feels like she was meant to be Tiffany.

17. Emily Blunt as Black Widow

Now, we can’t imagine anyone but Scarlett Johansson being Natasha Romanoff. But we think Emily Blunt would’ve brought the same beautiful intensity to the role. Blunt wanted the role, but she couldn’t join the Marvel Cinematic Universe due to a conflicting contract.

18. Emilia Clarke as Anastasia Steele

The Game of Thrones star turned down the saucy and edgy role of Anastasia Steele in Fifty Shades of Grey. Clarke didn’t want to be in such a revealing role despite ending up in risque scenes in her hit drama series. In the end, it sounds like Dakota Johnson was the best choice.

19. Alden Ehrenreich as Dan Humphrey

Penn Badgley nailed the iconic role of Dan Humphrey in Gossip Girl, and this role immensely helped his career. However, Alden Ehrenreich was the top choice for a while. But when Blake Lively became Serena, their height disparity ruled him out, and Badgley got to be Gossip Girl.

20. Christina Applegate as Elle Woods

As much as we adore Christina Applegate, Legally Blonde would not be as lovable without Reese Witherspoon’s delightful performance. Applegate wanted to branch out into more serious roles, so she turned down the chance to play Elle Woods, making way for Witherspoon to shine.

21. Johnny Depp as Ferris Bueller

Many actors were considered for the role of the cheeky Ferris Bueller, including Johnny Depp. We think Depp has the right snark and humor for this role, but Matthew Broderick brought this character to life with his witty and free-spirited vibe.

22. Henry Cavill as Edward Cullen

Twilight would’ve been vastly different had Henry Cavill taken Robert Pattinson’s role as Edward Cullen. We can’t say for sure if we think the movie would’ve been better or worse, but Pattinson would likely not be the star he is today without this part.

23. Molly Ringwald as Vivian Ward

Julia Roberts brings a certain magnetism and vitality to her roles, which is palpable in Pretty Woman. Molly Ringwald was the rom-com it-girl for years, but she rejected the role of Vivian Ward due to scheduling issues. We wonder if Pretty Woman would've been as dazzling and sweet without Roberts as Vivian.

24. Sandra Bullock as Maggie Fitzgerald

Maggie Fitzgerald, played by Hilary Swank, is the protagonist in Million Dollar Baby. Sandra Bullock could’ve likely pulled off this role, but Swank put her heart and soul into this character, and it shows. She deservedly won an Oscar for her performance, and we wouldn’t want anyone else playing Maggie.

25. Rumer Willis as Serena van der Woodsen

Blake Lively played the wealthy and promiscuous Serena van der Woodsen in Gossip Girl, but the part could’ve been played by Rumer Willis. For some reason, Willis doesn’t seem like the right fit for this iconic role, and apparently, she fumbled the audition, leading to Lively’s memorable interpretation of Serena.