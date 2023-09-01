Faded Stars: 21 Actors Who Couldn’t Keep Up With the Hype

Fame can be fleeting for some actors. One breakthrough role and Hollywood dubs them “the next big thing,” but that buzz can fade away. People in an online entertainment forum discussed the actors who went from being hot in the business to fizzling out.

1. Jonathan Taylor Thomas

Where did JTT go after Home Improvement? The child star was the celebrity crush of tweens across the country, and yet… what do we even know about him now?

2. Amanda Bynes

Amanda Bynes was the princess of Hollywood when she was young. However, after dealing with mental health issues quite publicly, she removed herself from the spotlight.

3. Jaden Smith

Will Smith's son landed some big roles early in his career, but it never entirely took off. He has found some success in music since the acting fizzled out.

4. Taylor Kitsch

Despite Hollywood's attempts to make him the next big star, moviegoers sent a clear message at the box office. While he's no longer the next big thing, he's still a working actor.

5. Jon Heder

After breaking out with Napoleon Dynamite and Blades of Glory, Jon Heder seemed like the next big comedic actor. After some poor showings at the box office, he's lost his top-billing status.

6. Jeremy Renner

We're not saying Jeremy Renner hasn't enjoyed a fruitful acting career, appearing in major franchises such as The Avengers and Mission Impossible. Don't forget, though; he was tapped as the lead in 2012's The Bourne Legacy and that didn't work out.

7. Sam Worthington

Sam Worthington may be the lead in the Avatar films, but moviegoers struggle to name his other works. He is set to appear in upcoming Avatar sequels, however.

8. Cuba Gooding Jr.

Many argue that Gooding Jr. peaked as a football star in Jerry McGuire. Will his star rise again with future projects? Time will tell.

9. Gretchen Mol

One fan in the forum noted how Gretchen Mol went to their middle school and she came back to talk about being an actress. “Everyone thought she was poised to become the next major A-lister. Then she vanished and I never heard anything about her ever again,” they explained.

10. Elisha Cuthbert

After breaking out in the television series 24, Elisha Cuthbert landed starring roles in the film industry, but nothing seemed to work out. Fans loved her role in Happy Endings but the show was canceled.

11. Skeet Ulrich

Ulrich arguably peaked in the 1990s in films such as Scream. Years later, he reprised his role as Billy Loomis in Scream (2022) and Scream VI.

12. Liam Hemsworth

After appearing in The Hunger Games franchise, Liam Hemsworth hasn't lived up to the impossible standards of his brother Chris. He's set to appear in The Witcher, taking over the role previously played by Henry Cavill.

13. Taylor Lautner

Yes, before winning over the hearts of fans as Jacob Black in Twilight, Taylor Lautner was Sharkboy. Once the Twilight series ended, Lautner has been mostly out of the spotlight.

14. Alex Pettyfer

Pettyfer starred in several films in the late 2000s and early 2010s, most notably I Am Number Four, but failed to break out as a mainstream success.

15. Leelee Sobieski

Sobieski enjoyed a steady career for over two decades before retiring from acting in 2012. She went on to focus on an art career as a painter and sculptor.

16. Josh Duhamel

Duhamel broke out with his role starring in the Transformers franchise but failed to make the jump as a major Hollywood star despite his best attempts.

17. Nikki Blonsky

Blonsky broke onto the scene with an incredible performance as Tracy Turnblad in 2007's Hairspray remake. She was tapped as a major star in Hollywood, but sadly that never materialized.

18. Ashley Tisdale

After the release of High School Musical, many viewed Tisdale, not Zac Efron, to be destined for major Hollywood success. Sadly, it never came to fruition for her.

19. Isla Fisher

After working for a decade as an actress, Fisher enjoyed her first mainstream success with 2005's Wedding Crashers and had a scene-stealing performance. Her star may have fizzled slightly but she's still been in a number of roles over the years.

20. Josh Holloway

After the success of Lost, Holloway seemed destined for stardom, but it never really came together. While he's had steady work in the industry, nothing matches his performance as James “Sawyer” Ford.

21. Brandon Routh

Despite playing Superman in 2006's Superman Returns, Routh may be better known for his cameo appearances in Zack and Miri and Scott Pilgrim vs. the World.

Source: Reddit.