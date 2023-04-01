We all know that genetics plays a big role in determining our physical features, but what about talent? Can it be passed down from one generation to the next?

Some stars have managed to outshine their famous parents in the acting department, proving that sometimes the apple falls far from the tree — in a good way. Here are 10 actors who do it better than their parents.

1. Robert Downey Jr.

The invincible Ironman has been through a lot over the years and has worked his way to the top of a multibillion-dollar franchise in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Robert Downey Jr. is no doubt one of the biggest names in Hollywood, earning over $400 million in his time with Marvel.

Robert Downey Sr., on the other hand, was a filmmaker and actor in the 1960s and 1970s. He is known for his experimental and counterculture films. Senior directed and starred in films like Putney Swope and Greaser's Palace, which gained a cult following but didn't receive mainstream success. Both Downey's leave an impact in Hollywood, but it's easy to see who the Iron Man is.

2. Michael Douglas

Kirk Douglas and Michael Douglas are two Hollywood legends who have left an indelible mark on the industry. But who is more successful? Kirk was a force to be reckoned with in his heyday, known for his rugged good looks and intense performances. He was nominated for three Oscars and won a Golden Globe and an Academy Honorary Award.

Meanwhile, Michael has had a long and successful career in Hollywood, winning two Academy Awards, four Golden Globes, and a Primetime Emmy. He's also produced some of the most iconic films in history.

3. Jeniffer Aniston

Well, it's no secret that Jennifer Aniston is one of the most successful actors of our time. She's been a Hollywood A-lister for over two decades, and her portrayal of Rachel Green on “Friends” is the stuff of legend. In fact, Jennifer's success is like the show's theme song — it's always been there for us.

As for John Aniston, he's had a great career in soap operas. Nonetheless, both Anistons have given us plenty of reasons to love them.

4. Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie and her father, Jon Voight, are both accomplished actors, but their relationship has been a bit rocky over the years. Despite their ups and downs, Angelina has become a Hollywood superstar, with an Oscar and a long list of blockbuster films. As for Jon, well, he's still acting. He's just not as famous as his daughter.

5. Jamie Lee Curtis

Jamie Lee Curtis may come from Hollywood royalty — her parents were actors Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh. But she's made a name for herself as one of the industry's most successful and beloved actresses. Her breakout role in Halloween cemented her status as a horror icon, and she's continued to thrill audiences with her performances in a wide range of films. Her parents may have been stars in their own right, but Jamie Lee has carved out her path to success.

6. Charlie Sheen

Charlie Sheen has had a more successful career in Hollywood compared to his father, Martin Sheen. Despite Martin's iconic roles in classic films like Apocalypse Now, Charlie has achieved greater commercial success with his starring roles in hit TV shows like Two and a Half Men and Anger Management.

While Martin has had a long and distinguished career in Hollywood, Charlie's accomplishments in the industry have made him a household name and cemented his status as one of the biggest stars in the business.

7. Kate Hudson

Kate Hudson has become one of Hollywood's most successful actresses, following in the footsteps of her mother, Goldie Hawn. However, Kate has carved out her own path to success with standout performances in films like Almost Famous, Bride Wars, and How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days.

She has also expanded her career by producing and directing. While her mother's success in the industry may have opened doors for Kate, she has made her own mark and proven herself as a talented actress in her own right.

8. Jeff Bridges

Jeff Bridges is one of Hollywood's most beloved actors, known for his iconic performances in The Big Lebowski, Tron, and Iron Man. But did you know that his father, Lloyd Bridges, was also a successful actor?

That's right, Jeff's dad was in the original Sea Hunt and a pioneer in scuba diving movies. However, Jeff's career has taken him to new heights, earning him an Academy Award and widespread acclaim for his talent and rugged good looks. While Jeff may have inherited some of his father's acting genes, he's certainly made a name for himself with his own unique style and charisma.

9. Gwyneth Paltrow

While Blythe Danner has had a successful career in Hollywood, with roles in movies such as Meet the Parents and The Great Santini, Gwyneth Paltrow has become a household name with iconic performances in films like Shakespeare in Love and the Iron Man franchise.

Gwyneth has not only received critical acclaim for her acting but has also become a successful entrepreneur with her own lifestyle brand, Goop.

10. Emma Roberts

Emma Roberts has acting in her blood. Her father, Eric Roberts, is a prolific actor with over 500 film and television credits. But it's Emma who has truly taken the industry by storm, with her standout performances in shows like American Horror Story and movies like The Art of Getting By and We're the Millers.

While her father's impressive resume cannot be denied, it's clear that Emma is making a name for herself in Hollywood on her own terms. Plus, she has a killer Instagram game.

This thread inspired this post.

