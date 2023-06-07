19 Actors Who Went From Stardom to Obscurity

by
Taylor Lautner 3 SS MSN
Fame can be a fleeting thing, especially for a fledgling actor. One breakthrough role and Hollywood is set abuzz with talk of the next Brando, Olivier, Denzel Washington, or James Dean. Sadly, that buzz can be short-lived.

A recent online discussion centers around actors who went from being the next big thing in the business to fizzling out.

1. Jaden Smith

Jaden Smith
Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Will Smith's son landed some big roles early in his career, but it never entirely took off.

2. Taylor Kitsch

Taylor Kitsch Waco
Image Credit: SHOWTIME.

Despite Hollywood's attempts to make him the next big star, moviegoers sent a clear message at the box office.

3. Jon Heder

Jon Heder Napoleon Dynamite
Image Credit: Paramount Pictures.

After breaking out with Napoleon Dynamite and Blades of Glory, Jon Heder seemed like the next big comedic actor. After some poor showings at the box office, he's lost his top-billing status.

4. Jeremy Renner

Jeremy Renner Hawkeye
Image Credit: Marvel.

We're not saying Jeremy Renner hasn't enjoyed a fruitful acting career, appearing in major franchises such as The Avengers and Mission Impossible. Don't forget, though; he was tapped as the lead in 2012's The Bourne Legacy, and that didn't work out.

5. Sam Worthington

Sam Worthington Avatar
Image Credit: Twentieth Century Fox.

Sam Worthington may be the lead in the Avatar films, but moviegoers struggle to name his other works.

6. Cuba Gooding Jr.

Cuba Gooding Jr. Jerry Maguire
Image Credit: TriStar Pictures.

Many argue that Gooding Jr. peaked as a football star in Jerry McGuire.

7. Gretchen Mol

Gretchen Mol The Notorious Bettie Page
Image Credit: HBO Films.

One fan said, “I met her! Gretchen Mol went to my middle school, and she came back when I was in fifth grade to tell us about being an actress. It was a HUGE deal, The Thirteenth Floor had come out recently, and everyone thought she was poised to become the next major A-lister. Then she vanished, and I never heard anything about her ever again.”

8. Elisha Cuthbert

Elisha Cuthbert Happy Endings
Image Credit: American Broadcasting Companies, Inc.

After breaking out in the television series 24, Elisha Cuthbert landed starring roles in the film industry, but nothing seemed to work out.

9. Skeet Ulrich

Skeet Ulrich Law & Order: Los Angeles
Image Credit: NBC Universal.

Ulrich arguably peaked in the 1990s in films such as Scream. Years later, he reprised his role as Billy Loomis in Scream (2022) and Scream VI.

10. Liam Hemsworth

Liam Hemsworth Independence Day: Resurgence
Image Credit: Twentieth Century Fox.

After appearing in The Hunger Games franchise, Liam Helmsworth hasn't lived up to the impossible standards of his brother Chris.

11. Taylor Lautner

Taylor Lautner The Adventures of Shark Boy and Lava Girl
Image Credit: Columbia Pictures.

Yes, before winning over the hearts of fans as Jacob Black in Twilight, Taylor Lautner was Sharkboy.

Once the Twilight series ended, Lautner has been mostly out of the spotlight.

12. Alex Pettyfer

Alex Pettyfer In Time
Image Credit: New Regency Productions.

Pettyfer starred in several films in the late 2000s and early 2010s, most notably I Am Number Four, but failed to break out as a mainstream success.

13. Leelee Sobieski

Leelee Sobieski The Wicker Man 2006
Image Credit: Warner Bros.

Sobieski enjoyed a steady career for over two decades before retiring from acting in 2012.

14. Josh Duhamel

Josh Duhamel The Thing About Pam
Image Credit: NBC Universal Media LLC.

Duhamel broke out with his role starring in the Transformers franchise but failed to make the jump as a major Hollywood star despite his best attempts.

15. Nikki Blonsky

Nikki Blonsky Huge
Image Credit: Disney Enterprises.

Blonsky broke onto the scene with an incredible performance as Tracy Turnblad in 2007's Hairspray remake. She was tapped as a major star in Hollywood, but sadly that never materialized.

16. Ashley Tisdale

Ashley Tisdale Picture This Robbie Amell
Image Credit Metro Goldwyn Meyer.

After the release of High School Musical, many viewed Tisdale, not Zach Efron, to be destined for major Hollywood success. Sadly, it never came to fruition for her.

She has enjoyed a musical career.

17. Isla Fisher

Isla Fisher Andy Samberg Hot Rod
Image Credit: Paramount Pictures.

After working for a decade as an actress, Fisher enjoyed her first mainstream success with 2005's Wedding Crashers and had a show-stealing performance. Unfortunately, attempts to give her a leading role didn't work out.

18. Josh Holloway

Josh Holloway Yellowstone
Image Credit: Paramount Network.

After the success of Lost, Holloway seemed destined for stardom, but it never really came together. While he's had steady work in the industry, nothing matches his performance as James “Sawyer” Ford.

19. Brandon Routh

Brandon Routh Legends of Tomorrow
Image Credit: Berlanti Productions.

Despite playing Superman in 2006's Superman Returns, Routh may be better known for his cameo appearances in Zack and Miri and Scott Pilgrim vs. the World.

Source: Reddit.

