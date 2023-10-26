Movie lovers seldom see actors and their children play roles in the same movie. But sometimes, when it happens, it makes for an interesting watch. Many actors see it as a way to bond with their children by sharing screen time with them. That real-life chemistry sometimes flows into their movie personas as well. In some movies, the two relatives play different people. In others, they take the role of parent and child. Find here a list of films and TV shows featuring actors who have acted alongside their kids.

Andy MacDowell and Margaret Qualley, Maid

Andy MacDowell got a pleasant surprise when her daughter, Margaret Qualley, landed the role of Alex in the Netflix series, Maid. Before then, MacDowell had wished to someday act beside Margaret, and the opportunity came when Margaret not only landed the role but invited MacDowell to join her in production.

MacDowell thinks of it as a special thing to have a child trust her mother so much to want to act alongside them. The complex role that MacDowell played allowed her to explore elements of her own childhood and upbringing, too.

Meryl Streep and Mamie Gummer, Ricky and the Flash

Meryl Streep and her daughter Mamie Gummer have shared the screen twice, so viewers have become familiar with seeing them together. In the 2015 movie Ricky and the Flash, they do something different; their characters play central roles in the story. Meryl plays a woman (Ricky) who abandons her family to chase her dreams as a rock star. She gets a chance to make things right when she returns to help her estranged daughter Julie (Gummer). But the rift between both women has become so vast bridging it seems impossible.

The mother-daughter duo seemed to enjoy themselves while playing their roles. At no point did the younger actor, Gummer, feel pressure acting alongside her multiple Oscar-winning mom.

Tom Hanks and Truman Hanks, A Man Called Otto

Tom Hanks' son, Truman, saved director Marc Forster much time when he chose to star in the movie A Man Called Otto. Finding an actor to play a younger version of someone with a recognizable face, like veteran actor Tom Hanks, can pose a challenge. Getting it wrong can cause distraction in the movie. But Truman Hanks, even though he barely had any movie credit to his name, fit the role. He resembled his father, fit the right age, and could pull off Tom's mannerisms. The effort resulted in a fascinating film centered on both actors in a series of flashbacks that told a strong story.

Blythe Danner and Gwyneth Paltrow, Sylvia

The mother-daughter duo featured in the same production: the Sylvia Plath biopic Sylvia. The two hadn't enjoyed the smoothest of relationships. Danner admitted to going hard on her daughter Paltrow in their previous collaborations. But in Sylvia, their relationship became a bit more fluid.

The story touched on the real-life romance between poets Sylvia Plath and Ted Hughes.

Will Smith and Jaden Smith, The Pursuit of Happyness

Will Smith first starred alongside his son in the 2006 film The Pursuit of Happyness. Jaden also got his first feature film credit playing Christopher Jr., the five-year-old son of Christopher Gardner (Will Smith). The film follows the life of Christopher and his son after they get evicted from their house, living on the street and seeking shelter. It has emotional weight, and the actors put in great performances. Will and his son would later feature in After Earth, the 2013 post-apocalyptic movie.

Jerry Stiller and Ben Stiller, Zoolander

Ben Stiller co-stars with his dad in Zoolander, the 2001 comedy film directed by Ben himself. Ben Stiller's dad had a long history in the industry, mostly performing together as the comedy duo Stiller and Meara. Their influence rubbed off on Ben, and it only seemed fitting that they both work together. Zoolander satirized the ills of the American fashion industry.

Leslie Mann and Her Daughters, This Is 40

The close-knit family comes together in This Is 40, the sequel to Knocked Up. Maude Apatow and Iris Apatow play Leslie's children in the movie. The chemistry between them on screen remains obvious. They complement each other in every project they work on. Leslie doesn't fail to praise her daughters whenever she gets the chance, whether in an interview or talk show. Maude seems to have found her way in Hollywood too, and fans would love to see her team up with her family again for another comedic act.

Denzel Washington and John David Washington, Malcolm X

Denzel Washington's son, John David Washington, began his acting career in some of his father's films. In one of them, Malcolm X, Denzel plays the iconic Black activist while John plays a school student from Harlem. Just eight years old at the time, he didn't have much involvement in the movie compared to his father. But a feature in such a big movie helped him build experience and portfolio, and growth.

Johnny Depp and Lily-Rose Depp, Yoga Hosers

Lily-Rose Depp and her dad teamed up in the comic-book film Yoga Hosers. Besides the 15-year-old Lily-Rose, who plays a major role in the film, director Kevin Smith's daughter also features. The two teenagers combine to fight against an ancient evil that rises beneath Canada's crust. They also enlist a legendary man-hunter, Guy Lapointe (Depp), to help them battle against the evil that has risen. Director Smith told The Hollywood Reporter that he wanted “the most formidable and feared creatures man has ever encountered: two fifteen-year-old girls” to take center stage in the movie.

Jada Pinkett-Smith and Willow Smith, Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

The Smith women don't just sit back and watch the men do the acting. They also play active roles in the animated film Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa. While Jada voices Gloria the Hippo in the film, Willow does the same for a younger version of Gloria in the sequel.

Ernie Lively and Blake Lively, Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2

Blake Lively took a lot of inspiration from her father's acting career, and in the movie Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants and its sequel, they got to work together. While Blake plays Bridget, one of four best friends who spend their first summer apart, Ernie plays her father.

Clint Eastwood and Scott Eastwood, Gran Torino

Clint Eastwood and his son have featured in a couple of films together. Gran Torino and Trouble with the Curve stand out from the list. Both father and son demonstrate a level of professionalism on screen that proves their dedication to craft off-screen. Scott doesn't hide behind Clint's illustrious career, and Clint too, doesn't seek to outshine. Both men give their best in each movie.

Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher, These Old Broads

Carrie Fisher only has a cameo in the film These Old Broads, which starred her mother, but it speaks to the closeness of both women. People knew the mother-daughter duo as one of the closest in Hollywood, even though they had their fair share of ups and downs. The love they had for each other endured even till their final days, both of them dying within days of each other. Their loved ones and family can always look at the movie they both starred in as an iconic moment when the two women immortalized themselves on the screen together.

Diane Ladd and Laura Dern, Rambling Rose

In the movie Rambling Rose, Diane Ladd and her daughter work together for the second time. They first worked on David Lynch's Wild at Heart, where they established their on-screen relationship. In their second movie together, they both put in performances strong enough to earn them Oscar nominations.

LeVar Burton and Mica Burton

LeVar Burton and his daughter share screen time on season three of Star Trek: Picard. LeVar returns on the last season of the show, playing Geordi La Forge, the Enterprise's former Chief Engineer. Mica makes her debut playing ensign Alandra LA Forge, one of Geordi's two daughters. Both father and daughter expressed excitement to feature in the Paramount + series for the last season, especially as they get to enact their father and daughter roles on the screen.