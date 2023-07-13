13 Actors Who Let Their Big Breaks Slip Away

You'd think that Hollywood actors that have landed an opportunity of a lifetime would do everything they can to keep it. These 13 actors prove otherwise.

1. Lacey Chabert

Here's a fun bit of trivia: Mila Kunis was the second actor to voice the character of Meg Griffin on Family Guy after Lacey Chabert quit the show early in its run. Ouch. While nobody would've guessed the show would reach the heights it did, we here at Wealth of Geeks have to assume Chabert is kicking herself for this one!

2. Katie Holmes

While we personally think that her performance in Batman Begins was a little wooden overall, Katie Holmes hasn't quite recovered from quitting the Batman franchise after only one film.

3. David Caruso

For many fans of TV and film, David Caruso is the poster boy for leaving a show early and never recovering.

Caruso famously left the hit show NYPD Blue and went on to do, well, not a whole lot until CSI: Miami. It's one thing to bet on yourself in Hollywood, but sometimes it's simply the wrong decision.

4. Katherine Heigl

Katherine Heigl is known in Hollywood circles for being notoriously picky with her roles, and it seems that it's been downhill for her ever since she quit Grey's Anatomy. Here's one fan's summation of the whole ordeal:

“She's still a working actress but when she was on Grey's Anatomy while simultaneously being in Knocked Up, she was destined for an A+ list career,” she said. “But she decided to shun an Emmy Nomination and leave Grey's because it didn't challenge her professionally and then complained about the hit movie she was just in and essentially threw away her new shiny popularity by being difficult and only doing C list romcoms.”

5. Stuart Townsend

One moviegoer gives it to us straight: “Stuart Townsend was the original casting for Aragorn in the Lord of the Rings movies, but during preproduction and rehearsals he refused to practice things like swordplay, horse riding, action choreography etc. Peter Jackson decided he couldn't work with him, Viggo is brought in literally on the first day of shooting, and the rest is history,” they said.

Talk about your all-time missed opportunities! We don't know about you, but failing to keep the role of such an iconic character in a legendary film series ever has to be eating away at Townsend to this very day.

6. Sean Connery

Not even the great Sean Connery is exempt from some truly boneheaded creative decisions. He turned down the role of Gandalf because he didn't understand the script. He didn't want to make the same mistake twice, which led him to join the cast of The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen. He retired from acting after the movie's release.

Wow. While we don't blame Connery for not understanding these scripts (hey, they're complicated!), it's still sad that he retired because of some legendarily lousy decision-making.

7. Terrance Howard

Terrence Howard was set to become War Machine at the start of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Then he asked for too much money and was replaced by Don Cheadle.

Think of all the money Howard left on the table by getting summarily ejected from one of the biggest film franchises in movie history.

8. Jonathan Taylor Thomas

JTT's appearance on the list surprised us, but his fans are right. He seemingly had it made as a teenage heartthrob actor on a major television series.

At one point in the 90s, JTT was pegged as the next big thing in Hollywood. But alas, a prominent career as an adult actor in Hollywood just wasn't in the cards for him.

9. Mischa Barton

In the early 2000s, Mischa Barton seemed destined for greatness, as audiences around the country were transfixed by the “soap opera for young adults” known as The OC. However, Countless fans lamented the fact that once she left the cast, not only did the plot lines on the show suffer, but her own career did as well.

While some argued that the media's coverage of her personal life was why she left the show, one simple fact remains: she has barely been a blip on Hollywood's radar for nearly 20 years.

10. Chevy Chase

While there's no denying that Chevy Chase has enjoyed a legendary career, his perception and reputation have taken a huge nose dive recently.

He was kicked off Community for inappropriate conduct and many people today don't view him in a positive light.

11. George Lazenby

Despite a lack of acting experience, George Lazenby was tapped as the next James Bond after Sean Connery.

Unfortunately, his agent gave him some bad advice and the rest is history.

12. Chuck Woolery

Fun fact: who was the host of Wheel of Fortune before Pat Sajak?

Chuck Woolery, who passed the chance at nearly 50 years of job security. Whoops!

13. Courtney Thorne-Smith

In the words of the late great Norm MacDonald,

“You left Melrose Place to do a movie with Carrot Top?”

Source:(Reddit).