15 Actual Forgotten Movies to Watch Your Next Movie Night

The worst part of watching movies is picking one out. What are you in the mood for? What do you want to avoid? The list goes on. Most movie lists repeat the same titles repeatedly, suggesting classic and tired films, so here are some forgotten gems to enjoy.

1. Arlington Road (1999)

The thriller tackles everything a crime film should, suspense, suspicion, distrust, and paranoia about those around you. The protagonist doesn't know if he's going mad or if he should stay on his toes about his neighbors.

2. The Serpent and the Rainbow (1988)

One cineast claims this film fuels nightmares. The movie takes place in Haiti, and stars, Bill Pullman, an anthropologist determined to uncover the mystery surrounding the voodoo practices in Haiti. He works with other researchers and self-proclaimed witch doctors to chip into the mysterious happenings. This lesser-known Wes Craven film deserves more views.

3. Enemy Mine (1985)

In Enemy Mine, aliens and humans must coexist under strange conditions.

4. Rock and Rule

Rock and Rule applies to viewers craving weird animated features.

5. A Boy and His Dog

Movies with dogs seem to go one of two ways, the dog meets a terrible demise, or the boy and the dog live together happily. The latter isn't as frequent, but this film shows “a weirdly touching story about a post-apocalyptic wasteland and a boy with his telepathic dog,” and several say the film departs in strange directions yet offers a beautiful ending to a great B movie.

6. Bowfinger (1999)

Featuring a star-studded cast with the likes of Steve Martin, Heather Graham, and Eddie Murphy, this underrated gem keeps you laughing throughout the 97-minute runtime. Steve Martin's character, Robert, determines the best way to make a movie: Enlist a celebrity and don't tell him the camera is rolling.

7. El Cid (1961)

Christian Spain battles The Moors in El Cid. It's on the same level as classics like Ben-Hur and The Ten Commandments, yet it is somehow slept on.

8. Entropy (1999)

The person recommending this film admits it isn't the best film but a fun ride. “It was a somber little movie that is probably entirely self-indulgent in its creation; a movie director ruins a relationship with a model because he was obsessed with his probably very subpar movie. But I liked the tone and the scene where his cat smokes and talks to him to tell him to figure his [life] out,” they opine.

9. The Vanishing (1988)

The Vanishing presents a young couple (Rex and Saskia) who stop at a gas station before driving to their destination. During the respite, Saskia disappears, causing Rex to hunt down every plausible path to solve the mystery.

10. Amazon Women on the Moon (1987)

Amazon Women on the Moon parodies comedy and bad movies, creating a masterful, hilarious work that no one seems to remember.

11. Space Camp (1986)

What happens when aspiring astronauts accidentally go to space? Space Camp! It got buried after the Challenger explosion, but it's a fun flick!

12. City of Joy (1992)

City of Joy revolves around an American doctor that travels to Calcutta, India, for a fresh start. After he gets beaten up and robbed, a family, the Pals, discovers him and brings him to their side of town. The doctor learns how to fit in and thrive in his new community.

13. The Living Wake (2007)

Once an artist learns of his illness and the length of his remaining time on Earth, he attempts to find the meaning of life. Watch for Jesse Eisenberg's performance alone.

14. Mass (2021)

The majority of Mass centers around two families impacted by the same tragedy conversing. Both of their children lost their lives in a school shooting, one son was the perpetrator and the other a victim, yet they still find shreds of humanity in each other.

15. The Great Waldo Pepper (1975)

Robert Redford plays a flying daredevil with imposter syndrome, as he never served in WWI. What more can you want?

Source: Reddit.