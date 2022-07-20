Adam Driver, 38, His Net Worth Is Not What You Think

by
Adam Driver is an American actor who got his start in New York. Learn all about how he earned his net worth.

Adam Driver Net Worth

Name Adam Driver
Net Worth $16 Million
Salary $200 Thousand Per Episode
Source of Income Actor
Country American
Last Updated 2022

Adam Driver is an American actor. Adam began acting in New York and became part of several Broadway and Off-Broadway productions. As a result, he worked part-time to earn enough to survive in New York.

He once worked as a busboy and waiter while auditioning for TV and film stunts. Adam Driver finally got a major role in the pilot of the series The Wonderful Maladies at the end of 2010. After that, he starred in the 2011 Clint Eastwood-directed J. Edgar, in which he played Walter Lyle.

Adam Driver's current net worth is $16 Million.

How Did Adam Driver Earn His Net Worth?

Adam Driver's net worth is derived almost exclusively from his acting roles.

1. Star Wars Franchise

He had a six year stint in the Star Wars franchise as Kylo Ren. According to a report from Business Insider, he was paid in the “mid-to-high six-figures” just for his performance in the Force Awakens. Presumably his salary continued to grow in the sequels.

2. House of Gucci

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

While Adam Driver's salary for his role as fashion heir Maurizio Gucci in House of Gucci is not publicly known, it would be fair to say his star power helped him earn at least as much as in Star Wars.

3. Marriage Story

Driver was nominated for an Oscar in Noah Baumbach's Marriage Story. While his paycheck for this breakout role is unknown, the critical acclaim and recognition he received from the film catapulted him to a higher tier of celebrity stardom.

How Does Adam Driver Spend His Money?

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Read more about Adam Driver's net worth, career, and how he spends his money here…

For a celebrity, Adam Driver likes to keep a low profile. While his net worth is much higher than the average person, it does not afford him the $30 million mansions and luxury cars that other stars flaunt.

1. Brooklyn Heights Home

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Adam lives with his wife, Joanne Tucker, in Brooklyn Heights. While unconfirmed, there were rumors that Driver had his eye on a townhouse on Hicks street worth nearly $5 million at the time.

2. Charity Work

As a former U.S. Marine, Driver has a passion for helping those in the military. He is the founder of Arts in the Armed Forces (AITAF), a non-profit organization that produces theater shows for all branches of the military.

Adam Driver Net Worth Growth

Name Adam Driver
Net Worth 2022 $16 Million
Net Worth 2021 $15 Million
Net Worth 2020 $14 Million
Net Worth 2019 $13 Million
Net Worth 2018 $12 Million
Net Worth 2017 $11 Million

Adam Driver Wiki

Real Name Adam Douglas Driver
Nick Name Adam, Ears 2
Profession Actor
Date of Birth November 19, 1983
Age 38 years old
Zodiac Sign Scorpio
Birthplace San Diego, California, United States
Nationality American
Parents Name Father – Joe Douglas Driver
Mother – Nancy Wright née Needham
Siblings None
Spouse Joanne Tucker (2005–Present)
Children One son
School Mishawaka High School
College University of Indianapolis
Education Qualification Graduate

How Old Is Adam Driver?

Adam Driver was born on November 19, 1983. Adam Driver is 38 years old.

Adam Driver Biography

Adam Driver was born on November 19, 1983, in San Diego, California. Adam graduated from the local Mishawaka High School in 2001.

Adam Driver first became famous for his role as Adam Sackler on the hit HBO comedy-drama Girls, based on the life of the show's creator and star, Lina Dunham. In 2013, Adam was nominated for the Primetime Emmy Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for this role.

Who Is Adam Driver's Girlfriend?

In June 2013, Adam driver wed his longtime girlfriend, Joanne Tucker. They met when they were in drama school together at Julliard. Adam Driver announced in October 2019 that the couple had a two-and-a-half-year-old son.

What Is The Height Of Adam Driver?

Name Adam Driver
Height in feet 6 ft 2.5 in or 189 cm
Weight in Kilograms 88 kg or 194 lbs
Body Type Slim
Skin color Fair
Hair Type Straight
Eye Colour Hazel
Hair Colour Black

Facts

  1. He made his film debut with Clint Eastwood's J. Edgar.
  2. He joined the Marine Corps intending to seek revenge and retribution for the 9/11 tragedy.
  3. He would like a professional career like that of yesteryear Greek American filmmaker John Cassavetes.
  4. Adam began acting in New York and became part of many ‘Broadway' and ‘Off-Broadway' productions.

Favorite Things

  1. Filmmakers – The Coen Brothers (Joel David Coen, Ethan Jesse Coen)
  2. Food – Chicken (he used to eat a whole chicken a day)
  3. Color – Brown
  4. Hobbies – Acting and singing
  5. Actor – Robert di Nero, Christopher Walken, and Richard Dreyfuss
  6. Actress – Carrie Fisher, Audrey Hepburn, and Katherine Hepburn
  7. Singer – Rihanna
  8. TV Show – Game of Thrones

