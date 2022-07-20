Adam Driver, 38, His Net Worth Is Not What You Think

Adam Driver is an American actor who got his start in New York. Learn all about how he earned his net worth.

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Adam Driver Net Worth

Name Adam Driver Net Worth $16 Million Salary $200 Thousand Per Episode Source of Income Actor Country American Last Updated 2022

Adam Driver is an American actor. Adam began acting in New York and became part of several Broadway and Off-Broadway productions. As a result, he worked part-time to earn enough to survive in New York.

He once worked as a busboy and waiter while auditioning for TV and film stunts. Adam Driver finally got a major role in the pilot of the series The Wonderful Maladies at the end of 2010. After that, he starred in the 2011 Clint Eastwood-directed J. Edgar, in which he played Walter Lyle.

Adam Driver's current net worth is $16 Million.

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

How Did Adam Driver Earn His Net Worth?

Adam Driver's net worth is derived almost exclusively from his acting roles.

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

1. Star Wars Franchise

He had a six year stint in the Star Wars franchise as Kylo Ren. According to a report from Business Insider, he was paid in the “mid-to-high six-figures” just for his performance in the Force Awakens. Presumably his salary continued to grow in the sequels.

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

2. House of Gucci

While Adam Driver's salary for his role as fashion heir Maurizio Gucci in House of Gucci is not publicly known, it would be fair to say his star power helped him earn at least as much as in Star Wars.

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

3. Marriage Story

Driver was nominated for an Oscar in Noah Baumbach's Marriage Story. While his paycheck for this breakout role is unknown, the critical acclaim and recognition he received from the film catapulted him to a higher tier of celebrity stardom.

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

How Does Adam Driver Spend His Money?

Read more about Adam Driver's net worth, career, and how he spends his money here…

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

How Does Adam Driver Spend His Money?

For a celebrity, Adam Driver likes to keep a low profile. While his net worth is much higher than the average person, it does not afford him the $30 million mansions and luxury cars that other stars flaunt.

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

1. Brooklyn Heights Home

Adam lives with his wife, Joanne Tucker, in Brooklyn Heights. While unconfirmed, there were rumors that Driver had his eye on a townhouse on Hicks street worth nearly $5 million at the time.

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

2. Charity Work

As a former U.S. Marine, Driver has a passion for helping those in the military. He is the founder of Arts in the Armed Forces (AITAF), a non-profit organization that produces theater shows for all branches of the military.

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Adam Driver Net Worth Growth

Name Adam Driver Net Worth 2022 $16 Million Net Worth 2021 $15 Million Net Worth 2020 $14 Million Net Worth 2019 $13 Million Net Worth 2018 $12 Million Net Worth 2017 $11 Million

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Adam Driver Wiki

Real Name Adam Douglas Driver Nick Name Adam, Ears 2 Profession Actor Date of Birth November 19, 1983 Age 38 years old Zodiac Sign Scorpio Birthplace San Diego, California, United States Nationality American Parents Name Father – Joe Douglas Driver

Mother – Nancy Wright née Needham Siblings None Spouse Joanne Tucker (2005–Present) Children One son School Mishawaka High School College University of Indianapolis Education Qualification Graduate

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

How Old Is Adam Driver?

Adam Driver was born on November 19, 1983. Adam Driver is 38 years old.

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Adam Driver Biography

Adam Driver was born on November 19, 1983, in San Diego, California. Adam graduated from the local Mishawaka High School in 2001.

Adam Driver first became famous for his role as Adam Sackler on the hit HBO comedy-drama Girls, based on the life of the show's creator and star, Lina Dunham. In 2013, Adam was nominated for the Primetime Emmy Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for this role.

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Who Is Adam Driver's Girlfriend?

In June 2013, Adam driver wed his longtime girlfriend, Joanne Tucker. They met when they were in drama school together at Julliard. Adam Driver announced in October 2019 that the couple had a two-and-a-half-year-old son.

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

What Is The Height Of Adam Driver?

Name Adam Driver Height in feet 6 ft 2.5 in or 189 cm Weight in Kilograms 88 kg or 194 lbs Body Type Slim Skin color Fair Hair Type Straight Eye Colour Hazel Hair Colour Black

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Facts

He made his film debut with Clint Eastwood's J. Edgar. He joined the Marine Corps intending to seek revenge and retribution for the 9/11 tragedy. He would like a professional career like that of yesteryear Greek American filmmaker John Cassavetes. Adam began acting in New York and became part of many ‘Broadway' and ‘Off-Broadway' productions.

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Favorite Things

Filmmakers – The Coen Brothers (Joel David Coen, Ethan Jesse Coen) Food – Chicken (he used to eat a whole chicken a day) Color – Brown Hobbies – Acting and singing Actor – Robert di Nero, Christopher Walken, and Richard Dreyfuss Actress – Carrie Fisher, Audrey Hepburn, and Katherine Hepburn Singer – Rihanna TV Show – Game of Thrones

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

More Articles by the Wealth of Geeks Network

This article was produced by C Nation and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.

Featured Image Credit: Shutterstock.