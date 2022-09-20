Adam Levine’s Mistress Shared: Having Another Baby Can I Name It After YOU?

Adam Levine, the lead singer of Maroon 5 and former judge for The Voice, has been in severe hot water since his alleged mistress and Instagram model, Sumner Stroh, took to social media. Sumner exposed text message exchanges between her and Adam Levine in a now-viral video.

One message read, “Ok. Serious question. I'm having another baby, and if it's a boy Sumner, you ok with that? DEAD serious.”Adam Levine is a father-of-two and is married to Victoria Secret model Behati Prinsloo.

 

Twitter exploded with reactions from fans, people supporting Sumner, and others who find her equally guilty in this affair. Additionally, several people posted statuses reminding women that it has nothing to do with them when men cheat. Mostly, people were concerned for his wife and small children.

For example, @SingleGirlLife expressed, “Adam Levine cheated on his model wife. Jay-Z cheated on Beyoncé. So this isn't about women- you can be amazing & beautiful, and men will still betray you, from the jerk at the bar to the rich & famous, men in general suck. Just smile pretty & watch your back. #adamlevine.”

 

Tweeter @shenna_brook shared, “After Adam Levine cheated on his wife, let's remember & normalize the fact that adultery was never about a woman's lack of beauty, worth or anything for that matter but instead a man's abundance of insecurities, unworthiness & desperation. Don't let men manipulate that reality.”

 

Girl Bye Reactions to Sumners' Admission

Tweeter @RandomMusinz shared, “Girl, bye. The first time he DMs you, say thanks for the compliment, but you're married. not interested. Don't come here and claim you were manipulated. You had a choice, and you made it. Also, #AdamLevine has BEEN trash. This is not new news. My sympathy lies with his kids and wife.”

 

Another user, @themaggiekim, expressed, “When a married jerk cheats, the victims are his wife & kids. You, side piece, are not a victim who was manipulated. Especially not when you're sending friends screencaps of your DMs with the famously married jerk like some trophy #adamlevine.”

 

Support for Sumner Reactions

Tweeter @LeaveHeardAlone stated, “Stroh was 19, Adam Levine was 41. Generally, if they know someone is cheating, I blame both the cheater and their accomplice — but let’s not lose sight of the fact she was only 19. #AdamLevine.”

 

Another user, @Nadoosh24714654, added, “Everyone is saying she is an adult, but 19 is still very young. She wasn't adult enough to drink legally. How many relationships had she had at that time? And then this famous man was giving her all this attention? He took advantage of her.”

 

Tweeter @occultmemecore said, “People blaming her are really trying to protect another scum of a man by shifting blame onto a 19-22-year-old when a 43-year-old with immense power decided to cheat on his wife and children.”

 

Some Manly Reactions to the Affair

Tweeter @JBlueP stated, “The problem is she generalized to all men when it was about one. Or at least it sounded that way. I just think we know nothing about why he cheated, so I say we refrain from judging and assuming stuff about this man.”

 

Another user, @BSmitke, laughed, “Not people in this thread still treating her like a baby at 19 like she didn't know what she was doing! I was in Iraq at 19 doing grown man stuff Zero excuse here.”

 

Another user, @sly_diggs, said, “Here is a crazy thought. Adam loves his wife, but she's temporarily gigantic, and he is horny and has the most attractive women in the world normally throwing themselves at him. He's clearly had sex outside of marriage (cheated). What are people mad about?”

 

Other Fan Reactions

Tweeter @0_marylyn shared, “This Adam Levine situation is why I cannot support all women. You knew you were having an affair with a married man, and instead of apologizing to his wife privately, you take it to TikTok for sympathy for YOURSELF???”

 

Tweeter @XkinnyWitch stated, “It's strategic. If he slips up and says the mistress's name, he can direct it to the child. I've seen a lot of similar stories in subreddits about surviving infidelity.”

Finally, @BSmitke admitted, “There is no doubt that #ADAMLEVINE is a scumbag for this. Though, let's not forget to place equal blame on the woman who knowingly wrecked a home. Then used the moment to gain 15 minutes of fame from it and play the victim.”

 

