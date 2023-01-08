“Eight is Enough” Star, Adam Rich, Dead at 54, Fans Pay Tribute

In the 1970s a TV show hit the airwaves and changed Tuesday night television for much of America. ABC featured “Eight is Enough,” and overnight several actors became household names. One of those actors was Adam Rich, who played the Bradford family's youngest son, Nicholas.

Family members confirmed the news to TMZ, but the cause of death is still unknown at this time. That hasn't stopped fans, however, from paying tribute to the well-known actor.

TMZ posted a tweet about the actor's passing.

Adam Rich, who starred in the enormous hit, “Eight Is Enough” has died … TMZ has learned. https://t.co/7Z2W86Xn2V — TMZ (@TMZ) January 8, 2023

@BonitaDomEnergy was ‘sad to hear' about ‘America's little brother,' passing.

So sorry to hear. 54 is not enough. ❤️‍🩹 RIP America's little brother. — Bonita Billingsley Harris (@BonitaDomEnergy) January 8, 2023

@Juanderful4Life thought Rich's character stood out as he was the only one who was ‘still a kid' when the show aired.

His character Nicholas on Eight is Enough really stood out. The show was about a family of 8 kids but he was the only one still a kid all the others were teens and young adults. The substance abuse issues he had later probably took years off his life. RIP Adam. #GoneTooSoon — Juan Marquez (@Juanderful4Life) January 8, 2023

@MomWalts hopes Rich can ‘rest in peace.'

He was such a cool guy. May he rest in peace 😢💔 — DeniseWaltsMom🌊🇺🇦☮ (@MomWalts) January 8, 2023

Some commenters tried to make his death political.

@JPeterman1287 thinks the ‘vaccine' is certainly to blame.

Vaccine gonna get so many people it’s gonna be terrible to see. Already has started — J. Peterman (@JPeterman1287) January 8, 2023

Other posters tried to speculate on ‘Hollywood's' drug overdose issue.

@FootballPghGuy wondered if Rich's death was caused by the Hollywood ‘kiss of death.'

Another kiss of death from Hollywood drug overdose victim and the 2nd from this show — PGHFootballGuy (@FootballPghGuy) January 8, 2023

In a reply to a post by @JoJofromJerz, user @fwaaa1 had this to say.

Ah I’m gutted. 🙁 he was a great guy! — Fwaaa (@fwaaa1) January 8, 2023

Another poster @LynnLousie13 hopes ‘his memory will be a blessing.'

This one hurts. His honesty and candidness in sharing his struggles and fighting to end the stigma of mental illness helped so many of us. May his memory be a blessing. — With A Hard *C* (@LynnLouise13) January 8, 2023

@GadflyDer thought mental illness might have played a part in Rich's death.

Very sad. They haven’t released any details, but he openly spoke of his battle with mental illness. Many were pulling him. He posted this less than a month ago. pic.twitter.com/p7aaTg5pIs — Gadfly 🇺🇦 (@GadflyDer) January 8, 2023

@RobMDem shared a memory of meeting Rich once.

Met him once. I was at San Diego State & working the front desk at dorm I lived in. He was dating someone who lived there. This was well before the cell phone age, so any visitors had to wait until the resident was contacted.

Nice guy. Signed a few autographs while waiting. — RobM (@RobMDem) January 8, 2023

@holdtheolives shared a personal note about the actor.

My first crush 💔 — Marilyn (@holdtheolives) January 8, 2023

@rich_buckeye thought Rich was a ‘true pioneer for mental health advocacy.'

A true pioneer for mental health advocacy 😞 — Rich 🌻 💉💉💉💉💉 (@rich_buckeye) January 8, 2023

Despite the fact that Adam Rich is best known for a late seventies comedy-drama, it seems his fans reach far and wide. His life may have ended on a sad note, but his memory will bring warmth, smiles and stories for years to come. May he rest in peace.

