How to Add $500 to Your Wallet This Month

Congratulations! Just by asking how to make extra money? – you are among a select few looking to improve their financial position and achieve financial freedom.

There are many easy ways to make $100 a month, or even an extra 0 a month or more. But if you're anything like me, you get stuck in the idea phase.

Taking action and committing to doing something is the hard part. Here are some clever ideas to make extra money this month.

1. Share Your Opinion While Watching Nextflix for Extra Cash

Income Potential: $100 – $500 per month

Skills Needed: None, other than a little free time and an opinion.

If you're unsure where to get started and have struggled to take action in the past, I recommend starting with online surveys.

You will not get rich overnight by taking surveys, but there are zero entry barriers, and you can fill out surveys in the little bits of spare time you would generally waste during the day.

There are two sites I wholeheartedly recommend for anyone looking to start taking online surveys: Survey Junkie and Swagbucks. They are both legit, have been in business a long time, and have paid millions to their users.

The key to making money with surveys is to sign up for a few different apps and actively participate. Some offers are better than others. But typically, the more you complete, the better your chances of being offered well-paying surveys.

2. Become a Virtual Assistant and Make Extra Money

Income Potential: $25 – $50+ per hour

Skills Needed: Not much to get started except a willingness to learn and follow directions. You can make more if you have specialized skills.

This is a broad category with lots of options to specialize in. If you don't know where to start on your side hustle journey, I'd recommend at least trying out being a virtual assistant to see if it's something you like.

Business owners are always in need of good people who can help them with their email, marketing, financials, creative design, etc. If you have any talent or skill, you can probably find someone willing to pay for it! So what does a virtual assistant do?

Here are a few ideas:

Email management Data entry Social media management Customer service Editing/proofreading content Creating graphics Online marketing

3. Work from Home as a Virtual Bookkeeper

Income Potential: $60-80+ per hour

Skills Needed: No degree or experience is required to get started, but you need to be comfortable with numbers.

Becoming a bookkeeper from home is one of my favorite side hustle ideas (or even full-time business ideas). If you like numbers and the zen of a balanced bank account, starting your own virtual bookkeeping business may be for you. You would only need two or three clients to make an extra $1000 a month!

So many small business owners are great with big ideas and big vision but need someone to help them keep their books in order and make sure they are making a profit. You can step in and be their right-hand business partner and CFO.

The best thing about bookkeeping is that you can work from home with flexible hours, with very few startup costs. If you niche down to serving a certain type of business (say online companies, or real estate investors), you can charge $60-80 per hour or even more.

One freelance bookkeeper we talked to started a bookkeeping side hustle while he was a teacher and made $75 an hour. He eventually grew it so much that he was able to quit his teaching job and go full time.

4. Make Money on the Side Tutoring

Income Potential: $15 – $100+ per hour

Skills Needed: Subject knowledge in whatever you're teaching or the ability to learn.

Whether you are a teacher wanting to get paid during the summer or just someone who likes to learn and teach, tutoring can be a rewarding way to make extra money.

If you enjoy teaching others and have an inner nerd, tutoring can be a great way to earn some extra cash. You can tutor in almost any subject you think of – math, science, computer/software skills, reading, English, etc.

The more specialized your skillset, the more you can potentially charge. For example, I recently ran across a guy who makes $100-160 per hour tutoring standardized tests like the GRE or LSAT!

But you don't have to become an entrepreneur and start your own tutoring business. There are plenty of opportunities locally and online. You can post ads on Craigslist or Facebook or apply to work with one of the many online tutoring companies like Wyzant or Tutor.com. You could even go down to your local schools and see if you can get on a list of recommended tutors if parents are looking for extra help for their kids.

5. Selling on eBay to Make Extra Money

Income Potential: $500 – $10,000+ per month

Skills Needed: An eye for a good deal at garage sales/thrift stores

I first saw the potential of this side hustle when I interviewed one of my friends Nathan. He shops garage sales, estate sales, and thrift stores looking for bargains and resells them on eBay.

When I interviewed him he was making around $300 a month, but he's now consistently up to $600 per month selling on eBay!

I was skeptical at first because I thought it required a lot of specialized knowledge to find good deals, but Nathan has a great system for finding deals and sticks to things that he knows sell well on eBay so he doesn't have to be an expert on everything. The more I've learned, the more I think this may be the perfect way to make a couple hundred a month or more for the average person who can only spend a few hours a week on their side hustle.

6. How to Make Money as a Handyman / Landscaper

Income Potential: $15 – $40+ per hour

Skills Needed: Good with your hands and small home projects, or willing to do manual labor for money 🙂

While everyone wants to make money online these days from the comfort of their couch, there are a lot of opportunities to make extra money out there in the real world if you're willing to actually put in a little effort.

One of the easiest ways to make a solid income (you could certainly make $200 a month, $500 a month, or more without much effort) is to offer your services as a handyman on small house projects.

If you don't have a single handy bone in your body (like me), then you can mow lawns, clean out gutters, or wash windows. If you have more skills you can charge more for other house projects like fixing a gate, installing a ceiling fan, or even minor plumbing services.

Finding work might be the easiest part of this side hustle. Post on your neighborhood Facebook page, Craigslist, or just go knock on your neighbor's doors. Almost everyone I know is always looking for a reliable handyman they can call on when needed. There are also “gig economy” platforms like TaskRabbit that connect people with skills with those that need help.

7. Earn Extra Income with Real Estate

Income Potential: Unlimited

Skills Needed: Hustle and the ability to learn basic sales skills

If you’re brand new to real estate and don’t have much money to invest, I recommend starting small. Two platforms I like are Groundfloor and Fundrise. If you want a little more information on how to start investing in real estate with as little as $10, I wrote a comparison of Groundfloor vs. Fundrise and detailed my returns from each.

Groundfloor – Groundfloor allows you to participate in loans backed by real estate (as little as $10 per loan). I've personally gotten an annualized return of 12.5% over the past couple of years across all the various loans I helped fund. While that is certainly no guarantee of future results, I do think that real estate is one of the safer ways to invest in debt because you have a hard asset behind the loan (unlike with peer to peer lending, where the only thing you have is a credit score and a promise to pay).

Fundrise – Fundrise lets you invest in a diversified real estate portfolio with as little as $500. Because it is a private fund and your money is tied up for 3+ years (unlike a public REIT), the returns tend to be higher, and the low minimum makes it an excellent introduction to crowdfunding. Our own personal Fundrise portfolio is highly diversified across equity and debt deals and in different geographic locations. I like that Fundrise gives you details on all of the individual properties you are invested in through the fund.

8. Freelance Writing

Income Potential: $500 – $5,000+ per month

Skills Needed: Attention to detail, research, and writing skills

If starting your blog isn't your thing, but you enjoy writing, becoming a freelance writer is an excellent side hustle to consider.

There is a huge demand for content from bloggers and other businesses looking to establish a web presence.

In my blogging niche of personal finance, people pay anywhere from 10 – 25 cents per word. A 1,000-word article translates to $100 – $250 in your pocket.

If you can write just a few articles per month, you can easily make several hundred dollars a month – and then continue to scale.

9. Make Money on the Side Delivering Food

Income Potential: $15 – $30 per hour

Skills Needed: A driver's license and reliable transportation

Unless you've been living under a rock, you're probably aware of the many choices in food delivery. Uber Eats, Postmates, GrubHub, DoorDash…

All of them rely on the gig economy to offer their services. They need reliable drivers to deliver food to customers.

If you have extra time during the day (especially at lunch or dinner), you can earn $50 in just a few hours!

Take Action to Make Extra Money This Month

Sure, it's essential to do your research and find some side hustle options that appeal to you. But if one of these ideas resonates with you, then take action and start earning extra money now!

More Articles from the Wealth of Geeks Network

This article was produced by Wealthy Nickel and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.

Featured Image Credit: Unsplash.