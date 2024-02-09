Addictive Games That Deserve a Video Game Sequel

Sequels do well for a reason. They take an established idea or formula and build upon it, often making it better than the original concept. For example, Assassin's Creed II took the ideas and philosophy from the original title and refined the concept. It became so successful that it launched a popular franchise that still has games coming out 14 years later.

Of course, many games don't get a video game sequel despite fans requesting one. Perhaps the previous title didn't do well enough to warrant the franchise continuing, or the team has no ideas.

Whatever the case, the time has come to champion all the titles that deserve a video game sequel.

1. Left 4 Dead 2

Left 4 Dead made its mark as an Xbox 360 console exclusive and mod-worthy PC release many years ago. Left 4 Dead features first-person shooter action where the player controls one of four survivors. Up to four people can play, and the A.I. controls any character not selected.

In the wake of a zombie outbreak, players fight against waves of enemies while trying to reach an extraction point. The second game arrived in 2009, but the franchise has been quiet since then. Fans have begged for a third iteration of this popular franchise for over a decade. With today's technology and the capabilities of current hardware, Left 4 Dead 3 has some serious potential. With today's streaming culture, Left 4 Dead 3 would also make a big mark on services such as Twitch.

The closest things fans received was a spiritual successor with Back 4 Blood, a similarly-styled first-person shooter made by some of the team responsible for some of Left 4 Dead's development.

2. Half-Life 2

Like the Left 4 Dead franchise, Half-Life has lay dormant for a long time. A virtual reality game arrived on the market in 2020, but it isn't the big title fans have been clamoring for from Valve.

Half-Life is a sci-fi first-person shooter that takes place at the Black Mesa Research Facility. A scientific experiment has gone wrong, opening a portal to a different dimension. Half-Life 2 takes place after the events of the original and continues the story of Gordon Freeman, continues to battle an alien presence while now navigating a world overseen by the extra-dimensional Combine.

Unfortunately, Valve never finished the story and ended Half-Life 2 with a cliffhanger. Fans have asked for Half-Life 3 for over a decade, but Valve refuses to listen. As time passes, it seems like fans won't get closure, and Half-Life 3 will remain a wish that Valve will not grant.

3. Sleeping Dogs

The original Sleeping Dogs had a troubled development cycle. It initially appeared as a new game in the True Crime franchise, titled True Crime: Hong Kong. Activision would go on to cancel the project before release. Later, Square Enix swooped in to pick it up but didn't own the True Crime name. As a result, it became known as Sleeping Dogs.

Sleeping Dogs took heavy inspiration from the Grand Theft Auto series. However, it takes place in Hong Kong. The player assumes the role of Wei Shen, an undercover cop trying to infiltrate a gang. Even though Sleeping Dogs belongs in the GTA clone category, the setting and some of the gameplay helped set it apart, and fans have been wanting a sequel for years. A story following the original game's events could do well on modern hardware.

An announcement for Sleeping Dogs 2 would definitely excite fans of open-world games everywhere.

4. Fallout: New Vegas

Fallout: New Vegas has the interesting distinction of being developed by Obsidian Entertainment and not Bethesda. As the name suggests, the game takes place around the remains of Las Vegas. The events in the game take place four years after the events of Fallout 3.

Fallout: New Vegas features both first and third-person gameplay, allowing fans to switch perspectives at a moment's notice. Fallout: New Vegas features excellent customization options, including crafting and weapon customization. It also features a reputation system that can change how other characters in the world behave in your presence.

After the events of Fallout: New Vegas, as well as the multiple endings, fans have been wanting Obsidian to return and make a sequel. With the capabilities of today's hardware, not to mention that Microsoft now owns both Obsidian and Bethesda, Fallout: New Vegas 2 could do well.

5. Days Gone

The original Days Gone did not leave a good first impression. A buggy, unfinished product got sent to reviewers, and some of the review scores from well-established outlets reflected that. This slowed the game's momentum before it ever got started.

That happened years ago, though, and since then, Days Gone has developed a nice fan following that would love to see a video game sequel. Days Gone tells the story of Deacon St. John, an outlaw. After a pandemic that killed millions of people, Deacon works as a mercenary. He assumes his wife didn't make it and now does what he can to survive.

Along his journey, Deacon must scavenge and find any available resources to craft supplies. Players can travel either on foot or via motorcycle. The motorcycle needs fuel, though, so players must always be on the lookout for a gas station. After the first game's events, some fans would love to see Days Gone 2. Unfortunately, Sony rejected the idea due to the original not having the success that warranted another game in their eyes.

6. Dark Cloud 2

The Dark Cloud franchise belongs to the action role-playing game genre. This game features collectibles to find, procedurally-generated dungeons, and, of course, a bunch of enemies to fight. Combat revolves around mainly hack and slash mechanics.

An interesting twist in the Dark Cloud games involves the leveling-up system. In many role-playing games, the characters and/or the party level up. In this instance, the weapons level up instead. Dark Cloud features six main characters, each with a unique ability, which means strategy becomes important when trying to clear a dungeon. Dark Cloud also features a bit of a city-builder aspect, where the player must assemble some pieces and put them on the landscape.

The sequel, Dark Cloud 2 (or Dark Chronicle in Japan), gives players more freedom to re-create worlds and refines what worked in the original. Dark Chronicle arrived in 2002, with the North American release landing in 2003. Since then, fans have wanted to see a continuation of the story. Since over 20 years have passed, Dark Cloud 3 could utilize today's technology and would be a welcome site for both Dark Cloud fans and role-playing game fans in general.

7. L.A. Noire

An action-adventure game by Team Bondi and Rockstar Games, L.A. Noire allows the player to become Cole Phelps, a detective in the Los Angeles Police Department. L.A. Noire features action from the third-person perspective and involves going through different divisions of the LAPD. Players must search for clues, follow up leads, and interrogate suspects.

The player's success at these activities, especially the interrogation, will determine how much of the story gets revealed. Rockstar used some impressive motion-capture technology on the character models–groundbreaking for games at the time. L.A. Noire also has the distinction of being the very first game to be a feature at the Tribeca Film Festival.

Ever since L.A. Noire arrived on the market, fans have wanted a follow-up. While Cole solved his case in the game, a lot more can happen in Los Angeles or even a new city. The continued success of the Grand Theft Auto series makes L.A. Noire 2 unlikely, but fans would love to see it nonetheless.

8. Titanfall 2

Microsoft and Respawn made a deal where the first Titanfall would be a console exclusive for Xbox 360. The first Titanfall featured only multiplayer action but became a favorite for many gamers. Titanfall 2 eventually arrived, and in addition to the multiplayer, this one also had a single-player campaign.

Titanfall's action takes place in first-person, with players able to control both a pilot and their Titan. Landscape traversal became a key element in Titanfall, with the pilot able to wall run, double jump, and perform other forms of parkour. The Titans, due to their size, have limited mobility. However, that armor provides superior firepower and protection. The single-player campaign in Titanfall 2 splits time between one of the pilots and a Titan and tells a fun sci-fi story.

Titanfall 2 didn't do as well as it could because its release landed between Battlefield and Call of Duty. The fun multiplayer gameplay, combined with a campaign that made its debut in Titanfall 2, makes Titanfall 3 a big game that fans would love to see one day.

9. Bully

Bully took Rockstar in a different direction. The story has the player controlling James “Jimmy” Hopkins. Jimmy has been in trouble at several schools and now finds himself at Bullworth Academy.

Jimmy must navigate the perils of high school while also attending class. A few of the groups Jimmy has to deal with include the nerds, jocks, and bullies. In between missions, Jimmy has to attend class. These classes come in the form of minigames. Jimmy can get around outside class using a skateboard, bicycle, and more.

As the story progresses, the town outside the school opens up, allowing the player to explore the world more. If Jimmy breaks the rules at any time, the authority figures in the game might try to grab him. Most of the items in Jimmy's possession will get confiscated if busted. Rumors have circulated for years about Bully 2, but fans have yet to see anything. A sequel becomes less likely as Rockstar focuses on GTA, but Bully 2 would make many fans happy.

10. Mega Man Legends 2

The fate of Mega Man Legends 3 has become a big mystery over the years. At one time, Capcom had a team developing Mega Man Legends 3 for the Nintendo 3DS. Before it arrived on the market, Capcom decided to cancel it. The game's story would pick up right after Mega Man Legends 2, with two new characters joining the existing cast.

The Mega Man Legends games take place in the future when Earth has become mostly ocean, leaving only a few islands for the human race. Mega Man Legends became the first game in the franchise with a fully 3D adventure, bringing new mechanics to the franchise. Unlike some of the games on this list, Mega Man Legends 3, at one time, looked like it would arrive on the market. Its cancellation left fans confused but hopeful that Capcom may return to the game one day.

11. The Legend of Dragoon

The Legend of Dragoon first arrived on the original PlayStation console. Since then, fans have clamored for a sequel. The gameplay for The Legend of Dragoon features the battle screen, the area map, and the field. The combat in the game features a mixture of turn-based and real-time commands. The game's aesthetic resembles the Middle Ages, with some fantasy elements thrown in.

The Legend of Dragoon features nine playable characters, with the main protagonist, Dart, searching for the Black Monster. A remake for The Legend of Dragoon has generated buzz for a while now, but fans would love to see The Legend of Dragoon 2 to see what took place after the events in the original.

12. inFamous: Second Son

inFamous started on PlayStation 3, with the most recent entry in the series arriving in 2014 on PlayStation 4 with inFamous: Second Son. The inFamous series features open-world gameplay and usually has two different endings: good and evil. Throughout the game, the protagonist learns different powers and needs to make choices that determine their spot on the good or evil spectrum.

Player appearance and the powers that become available depend on the actions taken in the game. While the story in inFamous: Second Son wasn't the best, fans would love to see inFamous 4 at some point.

13. Black and White 2

Black and White resides in the “god” category of games. Literally. In the game, the player becomes a god and must defeat another god.

One of the themes in the game revolves around good and evil, and the state of the world will reflect player decisions. The player can interact with the world to pick up objects, perform miracles, tap a house to wake everyone up, and more. Almost every action taken will have followers judging player decisions, either in a good or bad way.

One key task includes expanding the villages by adding buildings, which should bring in more villagers. Black and White 2 gives the players more information thanks to the new heads-up display on the screen. This quality of life improvement allows players to see how their followers react and act accordingly. For many years, fans have wanted a third entry in the Black and White series. Black and White 2 arrived almost 20 years ago, so a third entry into the franchise with updated graphics and mechanics would be a welcome sight.

14. Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice belongs in the “Soulsborne” genre. The player assumes the role of Wolf, a shinobi trying to take revenge after getting kidnapped. Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice takes place from a third-person perspective. Gameplay includes upgrading gear, some ability customization, and a skill tree that gives the player options for leveling up.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice developed a reputation for its difficulty, similar to the Dark Souls franchise. In addition to the challenging combat against enemies, stealth can also be an option at times. Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice features three possible endings, and after experiencing them, fans have wanted Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice 2 to see where the story goes next.

With the success of the Dark Souls series and Elden Ring, it would seem like a no-brainer that this sequel will arrive one day, but there has yet to be any official word on its development.

15. Bloodborne

Bloodborne became an immediate favorite for PlayStation 4 owners in 2015. Another game inspired by the Dark Souls series, Bloodborne's combat revolves around fast-paced action and requires the player to think quickly and react even faster.

Bloodborne takes place in Yharnam, a decrepit gothic city. The city has an illness that transforms its citizens into creatures. The story revolves around trying to stop this plague and survive this whole situation. Bloodborne also features an interesting multiplayer mechanic, with gamers able to summon other players into their world to help out with a tough battle and get through portions of the game together.

Since the game's release, fans have wanted to return to Yharnam in the form of Bloodborne 2. Nobody knows why that has yet to happen, but Sony would make many people happy by getting this sequel on PlayStation 5.

16. Control

Control features the adventures of Jesse Faden as she explores the Oldest House, the paranormal headquarters of a secret U.S. government agency. An enemy known as the Hiss has corrupted reality, and it becomes Jesse's job to try to set everything straight.

Control has a third-person perspective and also has some “Metroidvania” features. Jesse can explore the Oldest House as she sees fit but won't have access to certain areas until later when she finds the right item or acquires the correct power. As the player completes missions, more areas become accessible as well.

Thanks to some downloadable content released later on, Control also crosses over into the Alan Wake series, a welcome surprise for fans. With everything that happened in Control and Alan Wake 2, including all the supernatural events and the story, fans would love to see Control 2 arrive at some point.

17. Resistance 3

Sony hasn't had a lot of luck in the first-person shooter genre, but Resistance does have its share of fans. The third and final title arrived in 2011 on the PlayStation 3. In addition to the single-player mode, Resistance 3 also offers a 16-player multiplayer component.

Resistance 3 changed the setting up a bit, moving away from the military aspect of the first two games in favor of a more post-apocalyptic, survival horror aesthetic. Unfortunately, Resistance 3 didn't sell well, so Resistance 4 isn't likely to happen. It would be a welcome surprise, though, if Sony let gamers take up the fight once again against the Chimera.

18. Ghost of Tsushima

Ghost of Tsushima takes place on Tsushima Island during a Mongol invasion of Japan. Players assume the role of Jin Sakai, a samurai, on a quest to save his homeland. Throughout the story, Jin wrestles with what it means to be a samurai today while trying to respect the old-school traditions of the samurai.

The team at Sucker Punch Productions did an incredible job designing the world, utilizing the environment to help guide the player. For example, seeing some flowers blowing in a specific direction might indicate that Jin should head there to check it out. Eventually, a multiplayer mode arrived as well, adding another layer to an already impressive game.

Jin's story touched many people, and ever since Ghost of Tsushima arrived in 2020, fans have asked for Ghost of Tsushima 2. If that happens, it will be interesting to see if Jin's story continues or if Sucker Punch has something completely new in store for fans.

19. Zone of the Enders: The 2nd Runner

Zone of the Enders takes place in the late 22nd century. Mars and Jupiter have colonies, and some people in power on Earth don't like it. As a result, those in power on Earth tried to take advantage of the colonists on Mars and Jupiter until some opposition groups rose up. The weapons used by these opposition groups help to determine the fate of Earth and its colonies.

Zone of the Enders: The 2nd Runner occurs two years after the first game's events. Since that point, fans have waited for Zone of the Enders 3. Unfortunately, when Konami released the HD Collection in 2012, it had soft sales, so gamers will likely never see Zone of the Enders 3.

20. Viva Pinata

Viva Pinata offers a different experience than almost any other game on this list. Viva Pinata revolves around the player tending to a neglected garden. All over the island, players find pinatas in the shape of animals while also fending off those who want to damage their garden. Some tools available include shovels and watering cans to create your perfect garden.

Once certain objectives are completed, a garden will begin to attract different pinata species. Once that happens, the pinatas might decide to stay and become residents. If two of the same species choose to remain and specific requirements get completed, then the two pinatas can do a “romance” dance, which could result in a baby pinata egg. At that point, the player has two options. Either hatch the egg or send it to one of their friends over Xbox Live.

It can be a fun and light-hearted game, but unfortunately, it didn't set the sales charts on fire. Over time, though, it has developed a fan base. If Microsoft and Rare returned to the franchise and released a proper Viva Pinata 3, it could be very successful, especially now since it would release on Game Pass.

21. Darksiders III

The Darksiders franchise has had a difficult run. Initially created by the original THQ before that company went under, the plan for Darksiders revolved around having multiple games featuring the Four Horsemen. THQ only got out two games.

Darksiders would find its way to Nordic Games, which, ironically, would buy the THQ name itself and rebrand as THQ Nordic. Under that label, Darksiders III arrived, but the series has more to give. In the first Darksiders, players assumed the role of War. In the second one, players got to control Death. In the third game, players control Fury, and the overall game goes a bit more down the “Metroidvania” route.

At a minimum, the Darksiders franchise should have one more game to play as the fourth Horseman, and if done right, it could generate much success.

22. StarCraft II: Wings of Liberty

Blizzard's StarCraft series has developed an enormous following over the years. It has become a national pastime and sport in South Korea.

StarCraft revolves around real-time strategy gameplay. Interestingly, StarCraft II: Wings of Liberty got split into three different parts during development, with each part focusing on one race. Over the years, expansion packs for StarCraft II: Wings of Liberty have arrived to much success. With that being the case, fans of the genre and the StarCraft franchise itself await a third entry in this franchise.

Since Blizzard knows how to count to three, unlike Valve, the possibility remains high that StarCraft III gets made at some point, especially now that Blizzard has Microsoft's backing.

23. Chrono Trigger

Chrono Trigger from Squaresoft made a big impression on gamers that lasts to this day. The designers on the development team included Hironobu Sakaguchi (Final Fantasy creator), Yuji Horii (Dragon Quest creator), and Akira Toriyama (Dragon Quest character designer and Dragon Ball author).

Traditional role-playing game fans will appreciate the combat in this game and the Active Time Battle 2.0 system. The story features time travel, giving players access to seven different time periods to experience the history of the world. Chrono Trigger also has 12 unique endings. The time when the final battle takes place determines the final ending to the game.

Even though Chrono Cross might qualify as a spiritual successor to Chrono Trigger, Chrono Trigger has never had a direct sequel. It would be hard to do these days, but if those three designers could come together to produce Chrono Trigger 2, the internet would have a meltdown.

24. Jade Empire

An action role-playing game from Bioware, Jade Empire made an impression as one of the last big games on Xbox before the Xbox 360 arrived on the market. The combat in Jade Empire takes place in real-time. Players face consequences to their actions for the decisions made when conversing with other people. The player's choices will affect which ending gets unlocked and the ability to romance one (or more) of the characters.

Fans of Jade Empire have wanted a sequel for almost 20 years. With how popular morality and player choice have become in some games, Jade Empire 2 could do well utilizing today's technology.

25. Sly Cooper: Thieves in Time

Sony has a popular mascot character with Sly Cooper. The franchise has lay dormant for over ten years, though, with the last game, Sly Cooper: Thieves in Time, arriving back in 2013.

Sly Cooper: Thieves in Time had 3D platforming stealth gameplay paired with some puzzles. In addition to Sly Cooper, playable characters include Murray, Carmelita Fox, and Bentley. As the name implies, Sly Cooper: Thieves in Time featured time traveling as a big part of the story. Some of the different ages Sly and his friends visit include feudal Japan and the Ice Age.

While Sly Cooper has never been the best-selling Sony franchise, fans have been wanting a new adventure for years now, and with the capabilities of the PlayStation 5, Sony and Sucker Punch could create a fun adventure.