The Most Addictive Series Since Bridgerton, Don’t Miss These

Bridgerton took the world by storm. The exceedingly popular TV Show is an adaption of the popular Bridgerton book series written by Julia Quinn.

Fans of the show and the book have a long time to wait until the next season airs but fret not, Dear Readers! You can scratch your Bridgerton itch by checking out these Regency Romance series.

Cold-Hearted Rake: The Ravenels Series by Lisa Kleypas

Lisa Kleypas is a prolific writer who is extremely popular, and you can't go wrong with any of her books or series set in Regency England. The Ravenel's Series is one of the many intriguing romance books that are very similar to the drama and romance of Bridgerton.

The Wicked Groom by April Kihlstrom

Did you like the family dynamics in Bridegerton? Why not try this series in Regency England with big, sprawling, and (lovably) meddling families. The cast of characters can be hard to wrap your head around but still fun to read. Try the Westcott Series by April Khilstrom!

Desperate Duchesses by Eloisa James

This book is the first of ten books in the Desperate Duchesses series. Read this book if you are in the mood for a funny, lighthearted Regency romance.

This book is a favorite for many romance readers. It is lighthearted and fun but still with lots of longing and pining to satisfy your romantic cravings.

As You Desire by Connie Brockway

While technically billed as a Regency Romance, this book is set in Egypt when the “rules” for British peers were a tad relaxed. As a result, both characters are unknowingly pining away for one another, leading to a fun slow-burn romance.

Wicked Intentions by Elizabeth Hoyt

Welcome to Elizabeth Hoyt's Maiden Lane Series. There's a good variety of types of settings and storylines–you've got dark, gritty London murder mysteries, lovable pirates, lady playwrights, sexy bodyguards, a street urchin learning how to be fancy… and really, really great steam!

The Viscount Who Loved Me by Julia Quinn

First is the fantastic series that Netflix's Bridgerton is based on. Season 2 of the hit show followed Anothony and Kate's love story, featured in the book: The Viscount Who Loved Me.

After reading all the Bridgerton books and other books by Julia Quinn, come and check out some of these excellent recommendations!

A League of Extraordinary Women by Evie Dunmore

Did you love Eloise's venture into the political rallies of the 1800s? Then you will absolutely love A League of Extraordinary Women by Evie Dunmore. The series follows a group of Suffragettes as they navigate the fight for women's rights and their own love stories. Unfortunately, this extremely satisfying series is still in process, so you will have new books to wait for eagerly.

The Duchess Deal by Tessa Dare

This book is the first of a series of the “Girl Meets Duke” books; if you love all the regency romance tropes in Bridgerton, then you will love this series! This book is funny and enjoyable.

How to Lose a Bride in One Night by Sophie Jordan

Sophie Jordan has many fantastic books, including this one. They feature excellent spicy scenes, with a slow burn romance and strong female leads, and repressed, burly men who war between their honor and desire.

Lord of Scoundrels by Loretta Chase

You will love the main characters of Loretta Chase's books. They aren't always the brightest characters and are almost always flawed in a very human believable way, and it's reflected in the writing with great humor.

The Perils of Pleasure by Julie Anne Long

There are eleven books in Julie Anne Long's Pennyroyal Green series that alternate between the members of two intertwined families who have a long-standing feud. It is funny and witty and beautifully written!

The Rejected Suitor by Teresa McCarthy

Did you absolutely love the strong female leads of Bridgerton? Do you want another book with a woman being strong and independent? Then, this book is for you. There are secrets, spies, brothers, and a strong lady at the drama's center.

