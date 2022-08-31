The Most Addictive TV Series Since Bridgerton

Finished watching all of Bridgerton and eagerly waiting for the next season? Check out these addictive TV series that are similar to Bridgerton and will keep you entertained until the next season comes around!

Outlander

This sweeping historical series is based on the books by Diana Gabaldon. It follows the story of Claire, who time-travels back in time and is forced to navigate a whole new era, of course, while falling in love along the way. This show currently has six seasons and is renewed for a seventh. Viewers are warned that the show contains many highly graphic and violent scenes. Because, unlike Bridgerton, it does not sugarcoat the many disadvantages of living during that time.

Victoria

Following the story of young Queen Victoria, this series has not received the popularity and acclaim it deserves. The three seasons follow Victoria as she ascends the throne, meets the love of her life Prince Albert and starts a young family, all while ruling her country as a very young woman. This gorgeous show is perfect for anyone looking for the Bridgerton-romance vibes.

Vanity Fair

Based on the novel by William Makepeace Thackeray, this mini-series follows Becky Sharp as she tries to improve her life. Bridgerton fans will recognize Becky's very good friend, Amelia Sedley, who is played by Claudia Jesse, who plays Eloise Bridgerton. The series tells the story of those forced to exist on the fringes of the rich and powerful.

Downton Abbey

This British historical drama takes place in the early 20th century. The show follows the Grantham family and their servants as they weather the sweeping changes during that time. There are six seasons of this addictive show and two movie sequels, makings this the perfect series for you to get swept up in.

The Crown

Are you a fan of British royalty? Then The Crown on Netflix might be your weekend binge-watching go-to. This show follows the reign of Queen Elizabeth II, from her marriage to Prince Philip and coronation to more modern times. Four seasons are available for streaming now, with a 5th anticipated in the Fall of 2022.

Poldark

Set between 1781 and 1801, the show follows Capitan Poldark as he returns to Cornwall after the American War of Independence in 1783. The series follows the life of Poldark and his wife, Demelza, as they work to keep their family and village alive and improve the lives of those around them. It's a fascinating series focusing on some parts of history that other shows like glossing over.

Sanditon

Sanditon is based on the unfinished novel by Jane Austen. She wrote eleven chapters of the book before she died and never completed the manuscript. The show follows Charlotte Heyward as she travels from a rural village to a new beach town, Sanditon.

Harlots

Brothel owner Margaret Wells struggles to raise her daughters in London during the 18th century in this raunchy view of “the other side” of London. If you are looking for an addictive series to keep you enthralled and entertained, then this is the series for you! See if you can spot Lady Whistledown in some of the episodes!

Belgravia

This short series follows the Trenchard family, an emerging nouveau riche family that starts to rub shoulders with the upper class of English society. In a time of social upheaval, new and old come together to expose secrets that will threaten relationships and reputations.

The Gilded Age

By the creator of Downton Abbey comes the story of the Gilded Age in America. The Gilded Age was a time of significant economic change, great fortunes being made and lost, and new and old money learning to live together. Marian Brook moves from rural Pennsylvania to New York, only to become involved in a social war between her family and their neighbors.

The Great

This hilariously funny and inappropriate show is very loosely based on the true story of Catherine the Great, Empress of Russia, as she rises to power. The actors in this show are excellent, and the story is hysterical. The show calls itself “genre-bending, anti-historical,” which sums up the relationship this show has to traditional period dramas.

